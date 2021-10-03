Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Manchester City - LIVE!

Anfield plays host to a huge Premier League showdown this afternoon.

It is rarely a dull occasion when Liverpool and Manchester City collide and there promises to be more fireworks on Merseyside today.

Unbeaten Liverpool went into the weekend sitting a point clear of today’s opponents at the top-flight summit despite their wild 3-3 draw at Brentford last time out, though Chelsea have since gone top of the pile following their win over 10-man Southampton yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s prolific hosts have been scoring for fun so far this season, yet questions have been raised over their defensive nous despite the return from injury of Virgil van Dijk.

Defending champions City, by contrast, have conceded just one goal in the league all season - back on opening day - and another clean sheet here would equal an impressive club record.

Pep Guardiola’s side ran out emphatic 4-1 winners on this ground en route to their dominant title triumph last season, while Liverpool have won just one of the last seven meetings between the two clubs across all competitions.

Follow Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Liverpool vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold sidelined

Man City team news: No Gundogan or Zinchenko

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Welcome to Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE coverage

14:17 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The last match before the October international break is a big one, with Liverpool and Manchester City locking horns in a heavyweight showdown at Anfield.

Just a point separates these two giants in second and sixth place respectively after Chelsea went top with a win over Southampton yesterday, with Liverpool scoring goals for fun and City looking to match a club record for consecutive clean sheets.

Stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates after kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

You won’t want to miss this one!