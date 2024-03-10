Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE!

One of the biggest games of the season takes place at Anfield today as Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City face off. It will be the last meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola on Merseyside as the German looks to cap his farewell with a second league crown.

Many still see City as the favourites to lift the title for a fourth consecutive year however and they enter this afternoon’s primetime kick-off a point behind Liverpool. Arsenal took top spot by beating Brentford yesterday but a win for either side at Anfield will reclaim the summit. Jeremy Doku is fit for the bench for Guardiola as they look for a sixth victory in a row, having last tasted defeat in early December.

Liverpool can top that streak as they enter this match on a seven-game winning run while going unbeaten on home soil since February of last year. Ibrahima Konate is out injured and Mohamed Salah only on the bench. Follow all the action from Liverpool vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Liverpool vs Man City updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Konate out and Salah on bench

Man City team news: Doku and Nunes among substitutes

GOAL DISALLOWED!

16:05 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool think they’ve got the breakthrough as Darwin Nunez darts in behind - clearly offside - and squares it for an easy finish.

No doubts from VAR after the linesman’s flag is raised.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 18 mins

16:04 , Marc Mayo

Kyle Walker darts out the backline to crunch Dominik Szoboszlai to halt a Liverpool counter.

No contact with the ball but Michael Oliver turns down appeals to book the Man City captain.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 17 mins

16:02 , Marc Mayo

Luis Diaz the next Liverpool player to spark an attack and his cross is a bit behind Darwin Nunez, whose stooped header drops off-target.

Anfield has picked up with a bright spell for the hosts.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 14 mins

16:00 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Conor Bradley appears high up on the right wing and drills a delightful cross towards the far-post, as Darwin Nunez arrives a moment too late.

The Uruguayan skids into the post and has hurt his leg, but will continue.

Liverpool doubled up on the right flank there and found an easy overload, with Julian Alvarez slow to respond.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 12 mins

15:58 , Marc Mayo

First serious attempt from City to get Erling Haaland into the game.

Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball is cut out but the striker had leapt off his marks a moment too early anyway.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 10 mins

15:56 , Marc Mayo

Great work from Bernardo Silva to knock Darwin Nunez off balance as they chase a lob over the top, eventually taking the ball without conceding a foul.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 8 mins

15:54 , Marc Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne yet again scampers into space, this time down the left, but he chips a cross a little bit too cutely and it beats the far post.

Moments later, City are back on the attack and De Bruyne stings Caoimhin Kelleher’s palms.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 7 mins

15:53 , Marc Mayo

Loose Ederson pass out that forces John Stones into a fine sliding tackle to prevent Harvey Elliott from grabbing the ball.

First Liverpool spell of possession then fails to reap any threat, lots of running about the hosts early on but nothing to speak of in attack.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 5 mins

15:50 , Marc Mayo

Kevin De Bruyne again escapes into space down the right wing, there’s been no midfielder runner tracking the Belgian playmaker at all so far.

The attack comes to nothing after a couple of overhit crosses, but this has been an encouraging start for City.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 3 mins

15:48 , Marc Mayo

More slick stuff from the visitors, Kevin De Bruyne to Bernardo Silva to Julian Alvarez, on the left, who shoots low and the keeper smothers it.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City | 2 mins

15:48 , Marc Mayo

John Stones has stepped into midfield with City on the ball from the off, with some early possession for the visitors.

A lovely Rodri ball down the right sends Kevin De Bruyne away and he picks out Phil Foden in the middle... a sturdy Liverpool leg deals with the danger.

Liverpool vs Man City | Kick-off!

15:45 , Marc Mayo

This is it, a huge clash between two Premier League title contenders.

Liverpool and Man City, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

They’ve swapped ends too, so the Reds will face the Kop in the first half.

And we’re off!

HERE WE GO! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i3wGx30dIc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Man in the middle

15:43 , Marc Mayo

Nearly ready to get underway at Anfield, as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ramps up.

Michael Oliver is our referee.

Premier League trophy on sight

15:42 , Marc Mayo

We’ve been graced with the silverware’s presence on Merseyside.

Arsenal fans may well point out they’re the one currently top of the table before kick-off!

(AP)

Here come the players!

15:41 , Marc Mayo

An embrace in the tunnel between Erling Haaland and his old RB Leipzig pal Dominik Szoboszlai before Kyle Walker and Virgil van Dijk lead out the two teams!

Anfield is, as per, rocking.

Liverpool vs Man City | Key match-ups

15:38 , Marc Mayo

How Conor Bradley fares against Phil Foden on the wing could be key to the outcome of this game.

Of course, Foden will drift around the final third but if he can get in amongst the 20-year-old’s lane it could be telling. Bradley is actually yet to play an opponent of this magnitude, with his toughest starts so far coming against Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford.

Harvey Elliott will have to do his hard yards in tracking back to help out the rookie right-back.

It will also be key how Jarell Quansah can deal with Erling Haaland, and if Liverpool stick Virgil van Dijk on a man-marking job for the lethal Norwegian.

Up the other end, John Stones and Manuel Akanji may find it tough to deal with the pace of Darwin Nunez.

Man City looking to take emotion out of the game

15:34 , Marc Mayo

“It’s three points - nothing more, nothing less,” is the message from Bernardo Silva as he chatted to Sky Sports off the team bus.

It will be interesting to see how Man City and Liverpool differ in their approaches to the emotional level of the game.

“It’s always difficult to play away to Liverpool but we’re ready... there’s a buzz,” adds Silva.

“The reality is three points, of course three very important points. We won’t deny it’s a big game but we want the three points. That’s it.”

Champagne on ice for the victor, says Jurgen Klopp

15:28 , Marc Mayo

Whoever wins today’s game will finish the weekend top of the Premier League as the run-in approaches fast.

However, Jurgen Klopp reckons it’s far too soon to be claiming that this game will prove decisive in the title race.

He said: "I don't know who is playing on the weekend in the other leagues but it's probably the game of the weekend and being able to be part of that is massive.

"Title race decider? I don't know who thought that up. It's really early, we could go through all the possible scenarios.

"Whatever the result, I don't think anybody should open the bottles of champagne."

Throwback: Some awesome goals in this fixture

15:24 , Marc Mayo

Which is the best? Fabinho? Leroy Sane? Mohamed Salah, surely...

🔴 Liverpool v Man City 🔵



A big fixture with some big goals... will there be more like this today? 👀 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/5sG2hiIzRw — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2024

Liverpool vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

15:20 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are underway at Anfield, with Kevin De Bruyne trotting over to embrace Jurgen Klopp before joining his teammates.

Kick-off in 25 minutes’ time!

(Getty Images)

Managers having none of the mind games

15:16 , Marc Mayo

While fans raged online over precisely which set of supporters would achieve precisely what level of delirium by winning the Premier League title, neither Jurgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola seemed to fussed for the debate.

When asked about the comments, the Man City boss delivered this message to Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I wish him a speedy recovery and come back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

He added, when pressed: “I would answer but, why? Honestly. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Klopp stated in his pre-match press conference: “I am not sure how often in this club we have to say that you know how much we respect the opponent - in this case City - and mean it.

“Pep is the best manager in the world. I have no problem, I have a really good life with not being even close to that, it’s absolutely fine, believe me.”

Pre-match wind-up of trophy ambitions

15:12

Erling Haaland hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assertion that Liverpool’s trophies mean more than Manchester City’s, saying: “I’ve been here one year and won the Treble — he doesn’t know this feeling.”

In an interview with FourFourTwo this week, Alexander-Arnold said of City: “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

But Haaland, City’s leading marksman this season, unsurprisingly pushed back against the Englishman’s assessment.

Haaland said: “If he wants to say that, okay. I’ve been here one year and I won the Treble. It was quite a nice feeling and I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling.

“He can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.

“It’s going to be a great game. Liverpool are top of the league, so they’ve been the best this season so far. City–Liverpool is a really special game.”

(various)

Jurgen Klopp explains Mohamed Salah decision

15:07

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool boss has just been asked whether Mohamed Salah might have started today’s game.

It’s a firm no from Jurgen Klopp, who explains that the Egyptian was only ever in contention to come off the bench and “it was not a big decision”.

Full-time at Villa Park

15:04 , Marc Mayo

A huge 4-0 win for Tottenham at Aston Villa in the early kick-off.

John McGinn was sent off for Villa as they collapsed in the second half.

In the 2pm kick-offs, Burnley are two up at West Ham and Brighton lead Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Six changes for Man City

14:58 , Marc Mayo

Pep Guardiola rested a few of his regulars for the win over Copenhagen and they all return here.

Manuel Akanji beats Ruben Dias to partner John Stones in central defence, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake back in the full-back positions.

Kevin De Bruyne slots in alongside Rodri in midfield where Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva also return.

Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes overcome injury worries to make the bench.

Mohamed Salah on the bench

14:55 , Marc Mayo

Having come on during the Europa League win at Sparta Prague in the week, Mohamed Salah is still only fit for the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has picked Harvey Elliott over Cody Gakpo to complete his attack while Joe Gomez shuffles over to left-back, where he’s favoured ahead of both Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson.

Jarell Quansah covers for the injured Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds to take on Manchester City 👊🔴#LIVMCI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2024

Manchester City's starting line-up

14:48 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Kovacic, Doku, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool's starting line-up

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Nallo, Tsimikas, Robertson, McConnell, Clark, Gakpo, Koumas, Salah

Team news coming up!

14:41 , Marc Mayo

We are moments away from learning the two line-ups for today’s game...

Liverpool vs Man City | Head-to-head record

14:38 , Marc Mayo

City are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Reds.

However, those matches all took place at the Etihad Stadium and the three previous games, two of which were at Anfield, were all won by Liverpool.

Liverpool wins: 108

Draws: 57

Man City wins: 60

Meanwhile, at Villa Park...

14:31 , Marc Mayo

The wheels aren’t so much falling off Aston Villa right now as being kicked into the stratosphere.

Rather like John McGinn just tried to do to Destiny Udogie to earn a red card. Some debate on whether it was deserved but just look at how far he flies after the tackle - 110 per cent effort purely into crunching the player!

Straight RED card for John McGinn 🟥 pic.twitter.com/tVk3Jw6YCb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Gary Neville 'ambushes' Liverpool social media

14:26 , Marc Mayo

The Manchester United legend has popped up on Liverpool’s official social channels, of all places!

Asked for a score prediction, he says he’s “ambushing” the Reds media to say he wants Arsenal to win the title.

“I certainly don’t want Liverpool or City to win it,” he adds before predicting a City victory this afternoon - as it’s “one step too far” for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He goes 2-1 City and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reckons 2-1 to Liverpool. Quelle surprise all round.

Liverpool vs Man City | Match odds

14:19 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool to win: 21/10

Draw: 13/5

Man City to win: 23/20

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:14 , Marc Mayo

Three early kick-offs in the top flight today.

Tottenham have just launched into a two-goal lead at Villa Park, courtesy of James Maddison and Brennan Johnson. That kicked off at 1pm GMT.

Aston Villa can still go to within four points of Man City if they manage to pull off a big comeback.

In the 2pm starts, Burnley are leading West Ham 1-0 in east London with Brighton and Nottingham Forest goalless.

Big Liverpool blow

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Ibrahima Konate has arrived at Anfield... but not with the rest of the team.

The defender has come in with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones - who are both injured today - suggesting he is NOT available to play.

"That's a massive blow for Liverpool" ❌



Ibrahima Konaté arrives early to Anfield NOT on the team bus... pic.twitter.com/MAjOFrzfUJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Ibrahima Konate to miss out?

14:00 , Marc Mayo

A Liverpool fan video of the team’s pre-match stroll appears to show Ibrahima Konate not with the squad.

Far from definitive, of course, but we will be keeping an eye on the French defender when the team news is confirmed due to his injury worry.

Liverpool vs Man City | Score prediction

13:53

If there’s one team to beat Liverpool at Anfield this season, it is surely City.

Still, they do not boast a good record there and the return of Mohamed Salah is a huge boost for the hosts.

Draw, 1-1.

(Getty Images)

How the visitors' line-up might look

13:45

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Early Man City team news

13:37

Jack Grealish will miss the game for City and is not expected back until after the international break later this month.

Jeremy Doku (muscle) and Matheus Nunes (finger) will both be assessed before the game.

A painful-looking finger injury led to Nunes being substituted versus Copenhagen on Wednesday night, the extent of which is yet to be confirmed.

Doku was absent from the City squad for the win and Guardiola revealed post-match that “muscular problems” led to him not being risked.

How we reckon Liverpool could line up

13:32

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Early Liverpool team news

13:25 , Marc Mayo

While Liverpool welcomed back Mohamed Salah having been boosted by the return of Darwin Nunez last weekend, the midweek win at Sparta Prague served up a blow.

Ibrahima Konate was forced off in the Czech capital and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the defender’s fitness remains uncertain.

Klopp said: “He was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision at the moment but it doesn't mean a lot unfortunately. He will have a scan definitely and I don't have the results yet. Others are fine."

Joe Gomez also came off in the Czech capital but Klopp revealed that had been a pre-planned move.

"Joey is fine,” he said. “We took him off, he played a lot of games so that was more rotation, precaution.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip are all injured.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

13:16 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts after Aston Villa’s game with Tottenham.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE!

13:05 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester City!

With Arsenal’s win yesterday, both teams enter this highly anticipated title showdown knowing that the victor will go top of the table.

Kick-off from Anfield is at the slightly earlier 3.45pm GMT today.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!