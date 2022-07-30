Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Community Shield final team news, line-ups and more today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry in the traditional season curtain-raiser. The first silverware of the campaign will be lifted as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winner clash, and with Liverpool and Manchester City involved it is set to be another enthralling meeting.

The sides could barely be separated last season, but it was Guardiola’s City who edged a titanic title race by a single point - thanks to a dramatic comeback against Aston VIlla on the final day of the season. Liverpool defeated City on their way to winning the FA Cup, which added to their Carabao Cup triumph, but the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League was compounded after Klopp’s Reds were beaten in the Champions League final in Paris.

With the new Premier League campaign just a week away, both teams are still in pre-season mode after a significant summer of change at both clubs. It is indeed the start of a new era with both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez set to make their competitive debuts after big-money moves this transfer window. City have also lost Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while Liverpool have seen Sadio Mane depart.

But when these teams meet there are usually fireworks, and there is extra incentive for Liverpool after they were beaten by City in the 2019 Community Shield final. It has been 16 years since they last lifted this trophy. Follow live updates from the Community Shield final, below:

Liverpool vs Man City: Community Shield final updates

  • Kick-off is at 5pm at the King Power Stadium

  • Match moved to Leicester due to Euro 2022 final

  • Liverpool without Alisson, Jota; City missing Laporte

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

I don’t think I’ve seen a half-and-half scarf in two months, but I regret to inform you that they are back from their summer break.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

And will we see a debut for this man today? Team news coming up.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out until September as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Spain international will miss the Community Shield and Manchester City’s first five Premier League games and could face a race against time to be fit for their 10 September clash with Tottenham.

It means Pep Guardiola only has five fit senior defenders for the start of the season after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake the three main options at centre-back.

Guardiola praised Laporte for playing through the pain barrier at the end of last season, when Dias, Stones and Kyle Walker all had injuries, and postponing his own operation.

“Laporte is injured,” said the City manager. “He had knee surgery after last season and played the last two or three games with an important injury. He made an incredible effort. He had surgery. So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee. I think August he will be out. I think maybe he will start to be with us in September.”

Manchester City handed Aymeric Laporte injury blow

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Alisson Becker will miss the Community Shield, meaning Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to face Manchester City.

The Brazilian has returned to training after suffering an abdominal problem and Jurgen Klopp expects him to be fit for the start of the Premier League season, when Liverpool face Fulham, but they will be without both the goalkeeper and forward Diogo Jota when they face Pep Guardiola’s team.

Alisson’s deputy Caoimhin Kelleher has also been sidelined so Adrian is on course for a first competitive game since facing Preston in the Carabao Cup in September.

Jota, who scored 21 goals last season, did not travel to Austria for Liverpool’s second pre-season tour because of a hamstring injury and he will sit out the start of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool without Alisson and Diogo Jota for Community Shield

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Kevin de Bruyne will be named Fernandinho’s successor as Manchester City captain.

City’s players will vote next week but Guardiola believes De Bruyne, who has been wearing the armband in pre-season and is likely to lead them in Saturday’s Community Shield, is a strong candidate.

The Belgian is City’s longest-serving player after Fernandinho’s departure in the summer and the only one who was in the team before Guardiola’s 2016 arrival.

The City manager said: “I’m pretty sure Kevin will be… as the oldest player here, the responsibility he takes on the pitch and in many cases off the pitch he will be a key role within the team, I’m pretty sure.”

Pep Guardiola expects Kevin de Bruyne to be named next Man City captain

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool team to be angry as he tries to build a siege mentality that will help them fight their way to glory this season, as Richard Jolly writes.

Liverpool won the FA and Carabao Cups last season and were runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League but Klopp held a meeting in which he said he wants them to use their team spirit to improve again.

Klopp – who said he feels like the “lonely moaner in the room” when he complains about the workload of top players – has made Darwin Nunez his major summer signing but feels he has the scope to make his existing group better again, drawing on their team spirit.

He explained: “We had a big meeting where I told the boys what I expect from them next year. I want to use the togetherness we have, the atmosphere we have in the team, the experience we made for better. We can grow closer together. We can be clearer in the things we do. The things we do are good. Can we do it better? Yes. Will that always lead to a better result? That is not possible because we won a lot of games but performance-wise we can definitely improve and that is what we try.

“We want to create a resilience and a fighting spirit. Being angry is important to fight against the outside world in this specific moment. All these things we can do. We don’t know where it will lead us but we know it will improve us, based on the things we know are important when we bring them on the pitch.”

Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to be ‘angry’ as Reds renew rivalry with Manchester City

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of Norway flags gleamed in the Manchester sun. In front of the stage where the new signings were paraded, a Norwegian’s sky blue shirt was held aloft. “Haaland 15,” it read. The shirt was a couple of decades old and Alf Inge Haaland, who turns 50 in November, was there to see it.

It was outnumbered, however, by a newer kit, with his surname on it, but the No 9. Without even making his debut, Erling Haaland’s fan club already appears rather larger than his father’s ever was during his 47 games as a defensive midfielder.

Richard Jolly looks at Erling Haaland’s arrival ahead of the striker’s potential debut.

Erling Haaland hints at joy of simplicity at Man City

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It was, Jurgen Klopp said at the time, one of the best halves his Liverpool team had ever played. Sadio Mane was arguably the best player in it, too. He was the scorer of two goals, one the product of pressing, the second with a crisp volley. They went in at half-time 3-0 up on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. That victory is a reason why they reconvene with the Premier League champions in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Mane will not be there. It will be Liverpool’s first competitive game without the Senegalese on their books; in most of those matches, he was on the pitch. Life after Mane starts now and City, against whom he scored four goals last season, may have celebrated his move to Bayern Munich more than most outside Bavaria. That Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper whose pocket Mane picked for his first goal at Wembley, is also gone - exiled on loan to Middlesbrough - does not feel a coincidence but for Liverpool, a dynamic will be different.

An era has ended, but another is set to begin. Richard Jolly previews:

Liverpool prioritise the long haul as Klopp oversees changing of the guard

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City: 11/8

Prediction

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota after both players picked up injuries in pre-season. With Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also side-lined, it means third-choice Adrian will be making his first appearance for the Reds since last September.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is out after undergoing knee surgery while Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland have had their minutes limited in pre-season. John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden did not travel to the US for City’s pre-season tour so are short of match fitness.

Predicted line-up

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium. The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.

How can I watch it?

The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City online and on TV today

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Community Shield final.

It’s a new season, there are new players, but it’s the same rivalry as Liverpool face Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams went toe-to-toe last season but a summer of change has shifted the dynamic.

Today we’ll get the first clues as to where both clubs stand - and with the first piece of silverware on the line too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medal hopes over for England’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams

    Both side’s were well beaten by New Zealand on Saturday

  • England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley

    Follow all the latest build-up ahead of the mouth-watering final as Euros fever grips the country

  • Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Community Shield final

    Everything you need to know ahead of the traditional curtain-raiser

  • Buck Martinez gets rousing ovation from Blue Jays players and fans in return to booth

    Buck Martinez made an emotional return to the broadcast booth on Tuesday after completing cancer treatment.

  • Johnny Gaudreau doesn't owe the Flames anything

    Some Flames fans believe Johnny Gaudreau should have given the organization warning that he wasn't going to resign in Calgary but when players can be traded without notice by team owners, they have every right to play out their contract.

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Players who don't participate in Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation will be banned: investigator

    A third-party investigator hired by Hockey Canada to look into an alleged group sexual assault said players who don't participate in her investigation will be banned from Hockey Canada for life — and that many players she hasn't interviewed are worried that Hockey Canada and some politicians have pre-judged them guilty. Danielle Robitaille, a partner at law firm Henein Hutchison LLP, told the House of Commons standing committee on Canadian heritage that Hockey Canada has advised her that players

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Raptors reportedly finalizing one-year deal with Juancho Hernangomez

    The 26-year-old has appeared in 297 NBA games across six seasons split between five teams.

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Mitch Marner reached out to Shane Wright after draft-day snub

    Mitch Marner knows a thing or two about being drafted fourth overall.

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Should Leafs fans be worried that Matthews might follow in Gaudreau's footsteps?

    Flames stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both choose to head south of the border rather than resign in Calgary but that doesn't mean Auston Matthews will consider himself in a similar dilemma when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024.&nbsp;