Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Community Shield final team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola renew their rivalry in the traditional season curtain-raiser. The first silverware of the campaign will be lifted as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winner clash, and with Liverpool and Manchester City involved it is set to be another enthralling meeting.

The sides could barely be separated last season, but it was Guardiola’s City who edged a titanic title race by a single point - thanks to a dramatic comeback against Aston VIlla on the final day of the season. Liverpool defeated City on their way to winning the FA Cup, which added to their Carabao Cup triumph, but the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League was compounded after Klopp’s Reds were beaten in the Champions League final in Paris.

With the new Premier League campaign just a week away, both teams are still in pre-season mode after a significant summer of change at both clubs. It is indeed the start of a new era with both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez set to make their competitive debuts after big-money moves this transfer window. City have also lost Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while Liverpool have seen Sadio Mane depart.

But when these teams meet there are usually fireworks, and there is extra incentive for Liverpool after they were beaten by City in the 2019 Community Shield final. It has been 16 years since they last lifted this trophy. Follow live updates from the Community Shield final, below:

Liverpool vs Man City: Community Shield final updates

Kick-off is at 5pm at the King Power Stadium

Match moved to Leicester due to Euro 2022 final

Liverpool without Alisson, Jota; City missing Laporte

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:42 , Jamie Braidwood

I don’t think I’ve seen a half-and-half scarf in two months, but I regret to inform you that they are back from their summer break.

(The FA via Getty Images)

And will we see a debut for this man today? Team news coming up.

Story continues

(The FA via Getty Images)

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out until September as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Spain international will miss the Community Shield and Manchester City’s first five Premier League games and could face a race against time to be fit for their 10 September clash with Tottenham.

It means Pep Guardiola only has five fit senior defenders for the start of the season after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake the three main options at centre-back.

Guardiola praised Laporte for playing through the pain barrier at the end of last season, when Dias, Stones and Kyle Walker all had injuries, and postponing his own operation.

“Laporte is injured,” said the City manager. “He had knee surgery after last season and played the last two or three games with an important injury. He made an incredible effort. He had surgery. So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee. I think August he will be out. I think maybe he will start to be with us in September.”

Manchester City handed Aymeric Laporte injury blow

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Alisson Becker will miss the Community Shield, meaning Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to face Manchester City.

The Brazilian has returned to training after suffering an abdominal problem and Jurgen Klopp expects him to be fit for the start of the Premier League season, when Liverpool face Fulham, but they will be without both the goalkeeper and forward Diogo Jota when they face Pep Guardiola’s team.

Alisson’s deputy Caoimhin Kelleher has also been sidelined so Adrian is on course for a first competitive game since facing Preston in the Carabao Cup in September.

Jota, who scored 21 goals last season, did not travel to Austria for Liverpool’s second pre-season tour because of a hamstring injury and he will sit out the start of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool without Alisson and Diogo Jota for Community Shield

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Kevin de Bruyne will be named Fernandinho’s successor as Manchester City captain.

City’s players will vote next week but Guardiola believes De Bruyne, who has been wearing the armband in pre-season and is likely to lead them in Saturday’s Community Shield, is a strong candidate.

The Belgian is City’s longest-serving player after Fernandinho’s departure in the summer and the only one who was in the team before Guardiola’s 2016 arrival.

The City manager said: “I’m pretty sure Kevin will be… as the oldest player here, the responsibility he takes on the pitch and in many cases off the pitch he will be a key role within the team, I’m pretty sure.”

Pep Guardiola expects Kevin de Bruyne to be named next Man City captain

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool team to be angry as he tries to build a siege mentality that will help them fight their way to glory this season, as Richard Jolly writes.

Liverpool won the FA and Carabao Cups last season and were runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League but Klopp held a meeting in which he said he wants them to use their team spirit to improve again.

Klopp – who said he feels like the “lonely moaner in the room” when he complains about the workload of top players – has made Darwin Nunez his major summer signing but feels he has the scope to make his existing group better again, drawing on their team spirit.

He explained: “We had a big meeting where I told the boys what I expect from them next year. I want to use the togetherness we have, the atmosphere we have in the team, the experience we made for better. We can grow closer together. We can be clearer in the things we do. The things we do are good. Can we do it better? Yes. Will that always lead to a better result? That is not possible because we won a lot of games but performance-wise we can definitely improve and that is what we try.

“We want to create a resilience and a fighting spirit. Being angry is important to fight against the outside world in this specific moment. All these things we can do. We don’t know where it will lead us but we know it will improve us, based on the things we know are important when we bring them on the pitch.”

Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to be ‘angry’ as Reds renew rivalry with Manchester City

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of Norway flags gleamed in the Manchester sun. In front of the stage where the new signings were paraded, a Norwegian’s sky blue shirt was held aloft. “Haaland 15,” it read. The shirt was a couple of decades old and Alf Inge Haaland, who turns 50 in November, was there to see it.

It was outnumbered, however, by a newer kit, with his surname on it, but the No 9. Without even making his debut, Erling Haaland’s fan club already appears rather larger than his father’s ever was during his 47 games as a defensive midfielder.

Richard Jolly looks at Erling Haaland’s arrival ahead of the striker’s potential debut.

Erling Haaland hints at joy of simplicity at Man City

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It was, Jurgen Klopp said at the time, one of the best halves his Liverpool team had ever played. Sadio Mane was arguably the best player in it, too. He was the scorer of two goals, one the product of pressing, the second with a crisp volley. They went in at half-time 3-0 up on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. That victory is a reason why they reconvene with the Premier League champions in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Mane will not be there. It will be Liverpool’s first competitive game without the Senegalese on their books; in most of those matches, he was on the pitch. Life after Mane starts now and City, against whom he scored four goals last season, may have celebrated his move to Bayern Munich more than most outside Bavaria. That Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper whose pocket Mane picked for his first goal at Wembley, is also gone - exiled on loan to Middlesbrough - does not feel a coincidence but for Liverpool, a dynamic will be different.

An era has ended, but another is set to begin. Richard Jolly previews:

Liverpool prioritise the long haul as Klopp oversees changing of the guard

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City: 11/8

Prediction

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota after both players picked up injuries in pre-season. With Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also side-lined, it means third-choice Adrian will be making his first appearance for the Reds since last September.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is out after undergoing knee surgery while Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland have had their minutes limited in pre-season. John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden did not travel to the US for City’s pre-season tour so are short of match fitness.

Predicted line-up

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium. The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.

How can I watch it?

The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City online and on TV today

Community Shield final: Liverpool vs Man City

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Community Shield final.

It’s a new season, there are new players, but it’s the same rivalry as Liverpool face Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams went toe-to-toe last season but a summer of change has shifted the dynamic.

Today we’ll get the first clues as to where both clubs stand - and with the first piece of silverware on the line too.