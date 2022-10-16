Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Jonathan Gorrie
·9 min read
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE!

The latest chapter in one of English football’s most captivating modern rivalries takes place this afternoon as Manchester City pay a trip to Anfield. Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten champions head to Merseyside jostling with Arsenal for early-season supremacy at the Premier League summit, having won seven of their opening nine matches this season and already notched a whopping 33 goals with Erling Haaland in remarkable form.

The Norwegian superstar was rested in midweek as City stumbled to a rare goalless Champions League draw in Copenhagen, but should be back in full flow here with the visitors seeking to pile more misery on Liverpool. Despite Guardiola’s claims to the contrary, Jurgen Klopp insists his Reds are already well out of the title race after winning just twice during their worst start to a top-flight campaign for 10 years.

However, Liverpool boosted their confidence by putting seven past Rangers in a midweek demolition at Ibrox and defeated City in the Community Shield this summer, with today’s visitors having won only twice in their previous 25 trips to this famous old ground. Follow Liverpool vs Manchester City with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Liverpool vs Man City latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Anfield

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Liverpool team news: Robertson back fit

  • Man City team news: Haaland set for recall

  • Prediction: 2-2 draw

Liverpool FC - Manchester City FC

Ake breaks silence on £45m Chelsea transfer links

15:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nathan Ake is pleased to have stayed at Manchester City this summer despite interest from former club Chelsea.

With Thomas Tuchel having lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers, the former Blues boss was keen to bring the Dutchman back to Stamford Bridge.

Ake has rarely been much of a first-choice at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea had been optimistic in their attempts to sign him after a bid of around £45m.

Read the full story here!

Kevin De Bruyne: Liverpool still a huge challenge to overcome

14:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Liverpool have a top side and we are under no illusions that Sunday is going to be a huge test for us,” he said.

“It is true that they haven’t quite reached the same level as previous seasons so far, but they are so dangerous and have so much quality all over the field.

“They are a brilliant team and have the quality to hurt you at any time during a game.

“Winning 7-1 away from home at Rangers in a very tough competition on Wednesday shows how dangerous they are.

“When you play against top players, they will always be a threat. But I am sure they think the same about us.

“They have had a few injuries and a few difficult results so far this season, but it will be a challenging and intense game on Sunday like it always is against them. We are really looking forward to it.

“Anfield is always a tough place to go, but we have won there before and have come close to winning on numerous occasions.”

Klopp: Nobody sensible doubted Erling Haaland after the Community Shield

14:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

“This will not be the first time that we have met City this season as we played against them in the FA Community Shield and that was another reminder of their quality – not that we needed it, of course,” wrote the Liverpool boss in his programme notes.

“After that game, some pretty ridiculous questions were being asked about Pep, about his team and about Erling Haaland. Not by us, by the way. We knew.

“We knew how well we had had to play to beat them and we knew how good they were. So nothing they have done since then has surprised us in any way. They are a top team with an incredible manager and unbelievable players so it doesn’t take a lot of intelligence to work out that they will play brilliant football and get good results.”

Foden signs lucrative Man City extension before Liverpool clash

14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Phil Foden has signed a lucrative new contract at Manchester City.

The England playmaker put pen to paper on a bumper three-year extension at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027 on Friday, 48 hours before a huge Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

Foden’s wages are reportedly set to jump from £40,000-per-week to £225,000-per-week, making the new deal worth around £55million in total.

The 22-year-old academy graduate, who has been with City since the age of nine, had been under contract until 2024 after a five-and-a-half year extension agreed in December 2018.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” Foden said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Klopp reveals Haaland dilemma facing Liverpool for City clash

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp believes there are no better strikers in the world than Erling Haaland at the moment, but warned his Liverpool side they cannot afford to put all their focus on the Manchester City forward.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has made an astonishing start to life in England, failing to score in just one of the matches he has started domestically or in Europe. The result is 20 goals already for City, with 15 of those coming just nine Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are the latest team tasked with trying to slow the 22-year-old down, as Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

However, while Klopp is fully aware of the threat that Haaland poses, he knows there are also plenty of other players for the visitors who can cause Liverpool huge problems.

“Obviously when you play against somebody at the moment who is the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls,” Klopp said.

“That’s what we will try but obviously against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players.

“So that will not make life easier, it’s a challenge, it’s a football problem and we will try to find a solution.”

He added: “When he was very young, you could see the potential, it was insane.

“Physically he sets new standards, the combination of being really physical and technical and sensational awareness, his orientation on the pitch is exceptional, he knows always where the decisive gaps are, barely offside.

“There are other tall, physical, technical strikers - Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], for example - but Erling Haaland combines so many things. It’s rare.”

Ferdinand: Kane must be ‘sick’ of watching Haaland at Man City

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rio Ferdinand believes Harry Kane must be “sick” of watching Erling Haaland’s rapid-fire adjustment to life at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable start to his maiden campaign as a Premier League player, scoring 15 goals in nine games.

Already, the Golden Boot race looks over and Haaland’s tally overshadows Kane’s, which stands at an impressive eight goals in nine appearances itself.

In any other season, the England captain would be the League’s in-form player, though it’s difficult to ignore the fact City wanted Kane a season before they landed Haaland.

Read the full story here!

Klopp: ‘Impossible’ for Liverpool to compete with Man City spending

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

A feisty Jurgen Klopp insists it is impossible for Liverpool to compete with Manchester City on the transfer front as the two sides prepare to lock horns this weekend.

Defending Premier League champions City head to Anfield on Sunday for the latest instalment of arguably English football’s most enthralling current rivalry sitting nine places and 13 points above their traditional title foes after hugely contrasting starts to the season.

Read the full story here!

Prediction: 2-2 draw

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

The temptation, of course, would be to suggest that Haaland and company will run riot over a Liverpool defence that have flattered to deceive this season.

Still, with some key players game and Liverpool rising to the occasion so many times over the years, it’d be foolish to bet against them.

2-2 draw.

Man City team news: Erling Haaland set for recall

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

For City, Erling Haaland was rested for the midweek draw with Copenhagen and is fit to start alongside Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, who themselves had to deal with concerns over fatigue.

“They feel good, they are ready for Sunday,” confirmed the City boss.

England trio John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, however, remain injured.

Liverpool team news: Andy Robertson fit

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara were on the bench for the trip to Ibrox and could return to the starting lineup here, while Mohamed Salah was also offered a slight rest before his stunning quick hat-trick.

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out, along with Luis Diaz, meaning Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota are likely to start. Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a doubt with a minor muscle injury.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.

Welcome

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s huge Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

While perhaps not as crucial in the title race as other battles Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have fought, there’s little doubting this has been English football’s elite fixture for a number of years now.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm BST.

