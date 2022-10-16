Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah opens scoring

Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of the title race but that he will continue to search for a winning equation whilst dealing with injuries and changes to his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 formation.

In comparison Manchester City are right where they want to be. They come into the game sitting second in the table just behind Arsenal who are led by Guardiola’s former assistant coach Mikel Arteta. They are looking for their 11th consecutive victory across all competitions and with Erling Haaland in the side they have the capabilities to pile further hurt onto Liverpool.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Manchester City with coverage starting at the conclusion of Aston Villa vs Chelsea:

Liverpool vs Man City

NO GOAL! 55’ - VAR rules out Foden’s opener due to a foul from Haaland in the build-up (LIV 0-0 MCI)

GOAL! 53’ - Phil Foden taps home a loose ball to open the scoring (LIV 0-1 MCI)

Liverpool haven’t won in Premier League since August

Manchester City looking to keep pressure on league leaders Arsenal

Liverpool FC 1 - 0 Manchester City FC

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

18:09 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Joao Cancelo wins City a corner but Foden doesn’t beat the first man and Andy Robertson belts the ball away at the near post.

Close! Rodri floats a diagonal pass over the top for Cancelo who volleys a pass into the six-yard box. It seems as though Haaland has a fre header to score but Van Dijk gets back and nods it over the crossbar!

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

18:06 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Manuel Akanji goes in the book for a foul on Darwin Nunez who tries to get into the box from the left. James Milner lifts the free kick into the area but it’s nodded out to Henderson who boots it high and wide.

Anfield are in full voice now.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Man City (Salah, 76’)⚽️

18:04 , Michael Jones

76 mins: MO SALAH!

Alisson spots that Salah is one-on-one with Joao Cancelo and belts the ball over to him. Salah brings it down and spins Cancelo in the same move to get in on goal.

Ederson is left to close him down but Salah lifts it over the keeper and sends Liverpool ahead!

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

18:02 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Thiago and Robertson combine to nick the ball off De Bruyne but the referee says that Thiago fouled the City midfielder in the process.

De Bruyne lifts the free kick into the box and sends it straight into the hands of Alisson.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

18:00 , Michael Jones

73 mins: It’s a triple change from Klopp. Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Jordan Henderson are brought on to replace Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and Fabinho.

How will Guardiola respond to that move?

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:58 , Michael Jones

70 mins: 20 minutes left to play at Anfield but no changes from either manager. Jurgen Klopp must be thinking about switching it up as his side are under pressure now.

City are totally on top and other than the odd counter-attack Liverpool can’t get on the ball.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:55 , Michael Jones

67 mins: City win a corner that Gundogan fizzes into the six-yard box. Haaland makes a decent run towards the ball but it hits Ruben Dias on the back and the ball deflects behind for a goal kick.

City are taking control of this game as Liverpool begin to tire.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:52 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Save! Foden slides a little pass into Gundogan who drives down the inside left channel before giving the ball to Haaland on the edge of the box.

He moves it onto his left foot and shoots but Alisson drops low and palms the ball away!

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:50 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Close! Mo Salah is played down the right wing with an aerial pass from Joe Gomez and he collects the ball before curling a cross into the middle.

Roberto Firmino is the target but he has to stretch to reach the ball and can’t direct one on target.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:47 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Lots for drama in this second half already.

Kevin De Bruyne is played in behind the Liverpool defence on the right side but his pulled back pass is cut out and cleared. City come again with Foden in possession on the left, he comes inside and gives it to Gundogan who feeds it back wide for Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo’s cross comes into the six-yard box but Virgil van Dijk is there to clear it.

NO GOAL! Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:44 , Michael Jones

55 mins: It’s chalked off! The referee is called over to the pitchside monitor, sees Haaland with his hands all over Fabinho and changes his decision.

Liverpool have the free kick and Man City’s opener is ruled out. Pep Guardiola is fuming.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Man City (Foden, 53’)⚽️

17:42 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Have City got the opener?

It’s booted long and Haaland pulls down Fabinho as he tries to bring the ball down. The referee lets play go on and the ball comes to De Bruyne who slides one into the box. Haaland continues his run and takes the ball away from Alisson but it comes loose and Foden arrives to guide it into the open net!

VAR is looking at this though.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:40 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Ederson comes out of that move a little worse for wear but is okay to play and as a bonus has been awarded a goal kick by the referee who didn’t see the touch he got.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:38 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Huge chance! Mo Salah spins off the back of Ruben Dias and sprints in behind as Roberto Firmino flicks the ball over the top.

Salah takes it under control and carries the ball into the box with only Ederson to beat. He pokes it to the goalkeeper’s right but Ederson gets the faintest of touches on the ball but it’s enough to direct it wide of the left-hand post.

Great save!

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Nathan Ake looks to feed the ball in between the Liverpool centre-backs but Joe Gomez steps out and intercepts the pass. Liverpool then work it up to Diogo Jota who gets taken out by Manuel Akanji.

Second half: Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:33 , Michael Jones

Liverpool get the game restarted and work an aerial pass over to the left wing where the ball bounces out of play. City chuck it back in play and come down the right but Rodri shoulders Thiago in the face and gives away a free kick to the home side.

Chelsea see off spirited Aston Villa as Mason Mount bags brace and Kepa shines in goal

17:30 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s heroes as they survived a scare at Aston Villa to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start.

Mount bagged a brace – in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate – to seal a battling 2-0 win at Villa Park. But they needed Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes.

The Blues have now won their last five in all competitions – keeping four clean sheets – and cemented fourth spot in the Premier League. Defeat was harsh on an improved Villa, who rattled Chelsea, but they slipped closer to the drop zone.

Boss Steven Gerrard joined with Villa 16th and two points above the relegation zone, they now sit 16th and just a point above the bottom three almost 12 months into his reign.

Chelsea see off spirited Aston Villa as Mason Mount and Kepa shine

West Ham deny desperate Southampton victory as Declan Rice cancels out Romain Perraud opener

17:27 , Michael Jones

Declan Rice denied Ralph Hasenhuttl a much-needed win as West Ham snatched a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday (16 October).

Saints boss Hasenhuttl has come under increasing pressure after a run of four straight defeats and 15 losses in their last 21 matches.

The Austrian saw his side arrest that particular slide here thanks to a first Premier League goal from Romain Perraud, but Southampton were clinging on at the end after England midfielder Rice hauled the Hammers level.

The visitors arrived on the south coast with only one fully-fit centre back, with Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma ruled out, as Thilo Kehrer joined full backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson in a defensive trio.

West Ham deny desperate Southampton victory

Arsenal hold on to beat Leeds and stay top thanks to Bukayo Saka strike

17:24 , Michael Jones

Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal clinched Arsenal a hard-fought and controversial 1-0 win at Leeds and kept them top of the Premier League table on Sunday (16 October).

Saka slammed home an emphatic finish 10 minutes before the interval as Arsenal won for the ninth time in 10 league games this season. But Leeds, inspired by the half-time introduction of talisman Patrick Bamford, dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved to have lost.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds had another spot-kick decision in stoppage time, initially awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh but overturned after a VAR intervention.

Play was suspended by Kavanagh less than a minute after kick-off when all the match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology due to a power cut. Kavanagh led the players off the pitch amid a chorus of boos and play did not resume until 2.40pm local time.

Arsenal hold on to beat Leeds and stay top thanks to Bukayo Saka strike

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

17:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.

Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.

Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent his follow-up onto the post.

The hosts looked devoid of ideas without absent Christian Eriksen but returned for the second period with the bit between their teeth as Cristiano Ronaldo quickly saw two goals ruled out.

Man United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle

Premier League Sunday

17:20 , Michael Jones

Here’s a recap of today’s earlier results from the Premier League, first up Manchester United vs Newcastle...

HT Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:19 , Michael Jones

Will anyone break the deadlock in the second half?

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: The whistle goes for half-time with nothing to separate the teams. Plenty of chances but no goals at Anfield.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Just one added minute to play in the first half, Harvey Elliott gets the ball on the right side and slips Fabinho in to the byline but his cut back comes straight to Rodri who sends City forward on the counter-attack.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:11 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Chance! City sweep down the right side and leave the ball for Kevin De Bruyne. He curls a great pass into the far side of the penalty area where Erling Haaland drifts off his marker and fizzes a header straight into the hands of Alisson who smothers it.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: There’s a lot of action happening but not much end result. Robertson gets in behind but is tackled by Dias who sends the ball out for a corner.

Rodri then leaps highest and heads the ball clear.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Rodri fouls Salah deep in Liverpool’s half but the referee lets play go on. It comes down the left side and the cross skims the top of Erling Haaland’s head.

Jurgen Klopp is not at all happy on the sidelines over that decision.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Gomez seems to have made it his mission to stop Foden. City knock the ball down the left side and play it up to the attacked but Gomez is onto him immediately and wins the ball with a sliding tackle.

It comes loose and Milner covers to stop the City attack.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

17:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! That looked promising for City as Cancelo finds Kevin De Bruyne who picks out Haaland for the first time today. Haaland lays the ball off to Foden but he’s tracked brilliantly by Joe Gomez who stops him from shooting.

Foden knocks it back to Bernardo who drills a long-ranged effort high and wide.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Close! Salah nicks the ball off Dias as it comes over the top and manages to get it across to Harvey Elliott. He brings the ball into the box then looks stuck as Nathan Ake closes him down.

He wants to pass to Salah but that option isn’t on and Ake takes the ball off him to break down the attack.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Liverpool are utilising the wide areas to get crosses into the box. Robertson is bombing forward on the left with Salah drifting inside and Elliott taking up the wide role on the right allowing Milner to hold back and stop any counters.

City are handling it efficiently so far.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:51 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Great run from Salah who is given the ball just past the halfway and shoves Ake to the deck on his way into the box. He shifts onto his left foot and looks to thread it between Dias’ legs but the City centre-back turns the ball out for a corner.

The corner comes into the middle but gets dealt with by City.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Fabinho is encouraged to shoot as he receives the ball on the tip of the City ‘D’ but he works it across to Robertson instead. The Liverpool left-back swings in a cross but Nathan Ake is there ahead of Roberto Firmino to head the ball clear.

He gets it to Foden who shrugs off Milner and boots it down the wing.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Phil Foden is clipped by Harvey Elliott and goes down off the ball. Liverpool play on and lose it trying to get Andy Robertson in behind Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo gives the ball to Gundogan who sends it long to Haaland and Foden makes a surprising recovery with City on the attack. Haaland has a shot blocked but the ball comes out to Gundogan whose drilled effort skips off the pitch and lands safely in Alisson’s hands.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:42 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Arsenal have completed a 1-0 win over Leeds United so Manchester City cannot go top of the table today and now need to win to stay within one point of Mikel Arteta’s side.

They’re on the offensive at Anfield with Liverpool making a couple of sloppy mistakes in the middle of the pitch to give the ball back to the visitors.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: City have started to take control of the ball and look to slowly push Liverpool deep into their own half. They play it around the middle before sending Joao Cancelo free on the right wing.

He curls a cross into the area but it’s too far ahead of Ilkay Gundogan and Alisson collects it on the bounce.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Nearly! Bernardo Silva takes the ball from a poor Liverpool clearance and sends it up to Phil Foden on the left side. He plays it over to Erling Haaland who touches the ball into the box and looks to return the pass.

Diogo Jota is helping out defensively and knocks the ball away from Haaland before Joe Gomez completes the clearance this time.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Lovely! Liverpool lfy up the right side of the pitch with James Milner carrying the ball down the wing before passing it inside to Roberto Firmino.

He slides the ball into the box for Mo Salah who looks to pick out Diogo Jota but has his pass knocked behind for a corner.

Kick off: Liverpool 0-0 Man City

16:31 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland gets the game started at Anfield and knocks the ball back to Nathan Ake. City keep passing it around the back line and win a throw thanks to the pressing of Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool vs Man City

16:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the players!

These two teams have already met once this season with Liverpool beating City in the Community Shield. City have had a better time of things since then but who will come out on top this afternoon?

Kick off is up next...

Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact: ‘He’s never out of the game'

16:25 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is so good that he shines even when doing nothing.

Haaland has been sensational since joining Manchester City in the summer, scoring 20 goals in just 13 appearances for the Premier League champions.

The Norwegian has bagged three hat-tricks and has also weighed in with three assists.

Yet it is not just these numbers that have impressed City manager Guardiola, but the work the 22-year-old does during the long periods in games when he sees little of the ball.

He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact

Liverpool vs Man City

16:22 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s chances of victory come down to their experienced forwards Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino who both start along with Diogo Jota.

Firmino has scored six goals and provided three assists in his last five Premier League appearances but Salah can equal his longest run of Premier League starts without a goal, six from February to March 2019, if he doesn’t score today.

Liverpool vs Man City

16:18 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has 15 Premier League goals in just nine games, already equalling the final total of City’s top scorer in the division last season, Kevin De Bruyne.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Man City

16:14 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp leads Pep Guardiola by 10 wins to eight - excluding penalty shootouts - in their 25 meetings as rival managers.

The Reds have the chance to become the first team to score twice or more in five successive matches against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool vs Man City

16:10 , Michael Jones

More live coverage to come from us here at The Independent as Liverpool vs Manchester City kicks off at 4.30pm.

Here’s a reminder of how the two sides line-up:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Firmino, Salah

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

FT Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

16:06 , Michael Jones

Exceptional performance from Mason Mount today. Is the England midfielder hitting form at the right time with the World Cup just over a month away?

FT Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

16:03 , Michael Jones

Elsewhere in the Premier League:

The points were shared between Manchester United and Newcastle who played out a 0-0 draw with Southampton and West Ham also drawing though that one finished 1-1.

Arsenal are currently leading 1-0 against Leeds who have also missed a penalty. There’s 25 minutes to play in that game.

Full-time: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:55 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: Chelsea take all three points! Two goals for Mason Mount is enough to give the Blues the victory over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

It’s another win for Graham Potter’s side who are still searching for that clinical and imposing performance. Chelsea remain fourth in the table but they’re now just four points behind Spurs with a game in hand.

Aston Villa drop to 17th after Southampton secured a point against West Ham.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:53 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play but there’s a pause in proceedings as Tyrone Mings gets some treatment.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:47 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Young slides the ball into the box for Ings who backheels it into the middle but Azpilicueta is aware enough to send it behind for a corner.

Young jogs up the pitch to take it but his delivery is easily cleared by Thiago Silva.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:45 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Sterling shimmies away from Mings and squeezes into the right side of the box before firing a shot straight at Emi Martinez who clings onto the ball.

Chelsea sense that there are more goals to be got here. Villa haven’t given up but there’s nowhere near the same focus from the home side as they showed 20 minutes ago.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:43 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Mount’s impressive performance takes a dint as he collects a yellow card for a poor challenge. Villa haven’t created anything since the second goal went it, they’re running on fumes and are running out of time.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:39 , Michael Jones

78 mins: The game is meandering along to a Chelsea victory at the moment as Aston Villa seem bereft of creativity. They’re penned in their own half and Mount takes the ball off Matty Cash before winning his side a throw in.

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:36 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Philippe Coutinho has also come on for Aston Villa who now have just 15 minutes to get something out of this game. John McGinn is the man replaced.

For their part Chelsea look pretty comfortable now. Young gives away a free kick and Azpilicueta knocks it across to Chelsea substitute Jorginho, he’s on for Kovacic.

Liverpool vs Man City line-ups

15:33 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Firmino, Salah

Team news 📋



How we line-up for #LIVMCI 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:31 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Conor Gallagher shifts his away around Danny Ings on the right side of the pitch before lifting a cross to Raheem Sterling who fires his effort wide of the near post!

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

15:30 , Michael Jones

68 mins: The scoreline doesn’t do Aston Villa justice who have been good today. They’ve just come up against a fine performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mason Mount with an eye for goal.

Steven Gerrard makes a change with Emiliano Buendia coming on to replace Leon Bailey.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Mount, 65’)⚽️

15:26 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Fantastic! At the other end of the pitch Chelsea win a free kick of their own with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell standing over the deadball.

It’s Mount who takes it and he whips the ball over the wall before getting enough dip to take it past Emi Martinez and underneath the crossbar!

Chelsea double their lead.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:22 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Mason Mount gives the ball away to Jacob Ramsey who flies up the pitch. Kalidu Koulibaly has to cover and comes across to sandwich the Aston Villa midfielder between himself and Mount to stop the run. The effort sees him collect a yellow card.

Villa’s resultant free kick is floated into the box where Arrizabalaga punches it away. The goalkeeper manages to get back in position as John McGinn hits the dropping ball on the volley and forces another sharp save from the Chelsea man.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:19 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played at Villa Park and Graham Potter makes another change for Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hooked and Conor Gallagher comes on. Raheem Sterling is now playing through the middle as the central striker.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:18 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Ashley Young flicks a pass down the left side as Watkins runs through the channel and seemingly keeps it in play. He curls a pass into the box but Kepa Arrizabalaga dives across Danny Ings and smothers it before the offside flag goes up.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:16 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Koulibaly makes another clearance for Chelsea and has looked solid since he’s come on.

Villa are still having a bit of joy though when driving at the Blues defence. Watkins darts in from the left side and hooks a shot well wide of the back post.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:14 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Martinez belts a long ball up to Watkins who gets it down to Ings. He gives it to Bailey who uses Ramsey’s overlapping run to get the ball into the box.

Ramsey then crosses it into the middle but Koulibaly gets his head on the ball and flicks it put of the area.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:09 , Michael Jones

48 mins: It’s a good start from Chelsea to the second half. They look more confident on the ball and are moving it quicker with more decisiveness.

Azpilicueta slides the ball down the right side and plays Sterling in behind. He lifts a cross into the box but Emi Martinez comes out and swiftly claims it.

Second half: Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:05 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Graham Potter has made a double change at half-time with Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidu Koulibaly brought on to replace Marc Cucurella and Kai Havertz.

He’s done that to make Chelsea’s back line more secure. The visitors get the match back underway at Villa Park.

HT Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

15:00 , Michael Jones

Aged 23 years and 279 days, Mason Mount is the second-youngest player to score 25 Premier League goals for Chelsea, after Eden Hazard (23 years 271 days).

Liverpool vs Man City

14:57 , Michael Jones

Still to come today Liverpool face Manchester City in the late kick. Team news for that one is around half an hour away before the match kicks off at 4.30pm following the conclusion of the game at Villa Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in 27 home league matches since a 1-0 defeat by Fulham in March last year with 20 wins and seven draws in that run.

They have also gone 13 Premier League home games without defeat versus the reigning champions, last losing such a fixture to Manchester United in December 2007.

HT Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:53 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount’s volley is the difference between the teams so far. Will Chelsea add to their tally in the second half?

(PA)

(PA)

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Chelsea take a slender one goal lead into the break but it’s been Aston Villa who are pressing the issue. They’ve created three or four good chances on goal but have been denied by an on song Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Graham Potter needs his team to get a grip on this game in the second half. Despite the opening goal, Steven Gerrard will be pleased with what he’s seen so far.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:47 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Close! Jacob Ramsey press high up the pitch and forces a quick clearance out of Ben Chilwell who only manages to dink the ball to Matty Cash.

Cash whips one into the box where Danny Ings meets it with a glancing header that takes the ball over the crossbar.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:43 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Off the woodwork!

Mason Mount brings the ball down the right and shifts away from a challenge before knocking it inside to Kai Havertz. Havertz’s run is similar and he weaves around two defenders before squaring the ball into the penalty area.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lets it run to Raheem Sterling who takes a touch then curls a right-footed shot onto the crossbar!

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: That’s a waste. Leon Bailey sends Douglas Luiz away from the set piece then hooks his effort from the right side of the pitch well over the crossbar.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:36 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Ouch! Ben Chilwell slides into a tackle on Jacob Ramsey. Ramsey shifts the ball away from the Chelsea defender and gets whacked on the ankle of his standing leg afterwards.

Chilwell goes in the book and Villa win a free kick.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:34 , Michael Jones

30 mins: And again! Kepa Arrizabalaga to the rescue!

This one is even better from the Chelsea goalkeeper. Leon Bailey weaves his way down the right side and whips a cross into the middle of the box. Danny Ings makes his run from deep and throws himself at the ball ensuring his powerful header hits the target.

He heads the ball inside the six-yard box but from point blank range Kepa lifts the ball over the top of the crossbar!

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:32 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Chelsea look very shaky at the minute. They aren’t liking the intensity from Aston Villa.

Ben Chilwell is stuck on the touchline and surrounded by Villa players but manages to poke the ball to a back-tracking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He sends the ball back to his own box but there’s none of his teammates available and instead the ball comes to Danny Ings. He carries it inside and smokes a shot towards the near post but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps it out!

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Aston Villa have created the better chances since going behind and look sharp when counter-attacking. Chelsea are looking for that killer final pass but so far have come up short.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:25 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Oh my days! Exceptional work from Kepa Arrizabalaga who denies John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Danny Ings in one move.

Villa burst down the left with Ollie Watkins carrying the ball into the area. He pulls it back to McGinn who blasts an effort at goal and forces a punched save from Kepa.

The ball comes out to Luiz who drills his own shot at goal but the keeper drops low to the right and keeps that one out too!

Ings is the first man to it and has a narrow angle to shoot so tries to place the ball into the back of the net only for Kepa to flap a hand at the shot and swipe it away.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:21 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chelsea are trying to take the sting out of Aston Villa’s attack by maintaining the ball.

Thiago Silva fires a long diagonal over to the right wing where Raheem Sterling jogs behind Ashley Young but the defender leaps above him and heads the ball out for a throw in.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: A pacey pass up the inside right channel sees Marc Cucurella miscontrol the ball and allow Leon Bailey to sneak in behind him.

Bailey carries the ball to the edge of the bix but is tackled by Thiago Silva. Aston Villa recover the loose ball and work it down the left wing before sliding a short pass into the area for Danny Ings.

He lifts the ball to the box post where Bailey arrives and nods his effort over the crossbar!

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jacob Ramsey nicks the ball off Kai Havertz and sits the German down with a slight tug of the shirt. Havertz is on his feet quickly but gets punished for a foul on Ramsey as he attempts to recover the ball.

The Chelsea fans are taunting Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard who is under pressure due to their slow start to the season.

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

14:13 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Buoyed with confidence from that opening goal Chelsea sweep up the pitch again. Kai Havertz sends it to Ben Chilwell who comes inside once more before picking out Raheem Sterling.

Sterling lays it off to Kovacic who has a shy at goal from 25-yards out and spanks his shot high and wide.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea (Mount, 6’)⚽️

14:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Mistake from Mings, Chelsea lead!

Mateo Kovacic drives the ball through midfield before sliding a pass over to Ben Chilwell. He cuts inside and looks to dink a through ball in behind the lines for Mason Mount but Ezri Konsa blocks it and loops the ball high into the air.

Tyrone Mings has time and space to head it clear but makes a total hash of the clearance only managing to nod the ball over to Mount who meets it on the volley and guides it around Emi Martinez.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

14:08 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Raheem Sterling seems to be playing in the right wingback role for Chelsea with Ruben Loftus-Cheek operating in central midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: There’s a couple of early chances for Aston Villa as a free kick is curled into the box from the right and drops kindly for Danny Ings. He takes a shot on the turn but has the effort scooped clear by Thiago Silva in the six-yard box.

Villa recycle to the ball over on the left side and Leon Bailey drives into the penalty area before hitting a low effort to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s right but the Chelsea goalkeeper has it covered.

Kick off: Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea

14:02 , Michael Jones

Danny Ings gets the match underway and Villa work the ball over to Matty Cash. He looks to send the ball down the right wing but Ben Chilwell wins it in the air and Chelsea take over possession.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

13:58 , Michael Jones

Coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester City follows the conclusion of this match at Villa Park but first up the players head out for the start of Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

Who’s going to win this one? Kick off is up next...

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

13:54 , Michael Jones

During the warm-ups at Villa Park players are wearing shirts saying “Get well soon Emma” after Chelsea women’s boss Emma Hayes underwent surgery for an emergency hysterectomy last week and has to take time out of the game to fully recover.

(PA)

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Graham Potter hails Chelsea’s team-first mentality after winning run continues in Champions League

13:51 , Michael Jones

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team-first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth straight victory.

After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter’s first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.

“It’s just a process of trying to get to know them,” Potter said.

Graham Potter hails Chelsea’s team-first mentality after winning run continues

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

13:47 , Michael Jones

Philippe Coutinho has scored just one goal and provided no assists in his last 20 Premier League appearances and as such starts on the bench for Aston Villa today.

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa will make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

13:43 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling is one short of 50 Premier League away goals. He hasn’t scored in any of his four league appearances at Villa Park.

(Getty Images)

Graham Potter’s tactical variety gives Chelsea’s stuttering season new lease of life

13:39 , Michael Jones

It was supposed to be much harder than this. Graham Potter even admitted as much when he spoke about how difficult the Champions League campaign would be after the 1-1 draw with Salzburg. It’s actually only a week since Chelsea were bottom of the group.

So much has changed. They’re now top, having beaten Milan in successive games, but it’s not just that. It forms part of a longer undefeated run for Potter since taking over, with the latest 2-0 victory his fourth successive win.

Given Potter is not the most effusive speaker, and isn’t necessarily the most quotable coach, you could almost say this is the definition of quietly going about a good job.

Chelsea’s improvement has been a consequence of any grand motivational influence, bombastic decisions or big moments. It’s just progressive work on the training ground. Potter did go into the difference in the group now, compared to that very first match.

Graham Potter’s tactical variety gives Chelsea’s stuttering season new lease of life

Potter versus Villa

13:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter’s two wins in 10 attempts as a manager against Aston Villa both came at Villa Park: 3-0 for Swansea in the 2018/19 FA Cup third round and 2-1 for Brighton in the 2020/21 Premier League.

He has taken 19 points out of a possible 24 in his eight league matches as a manager this season for Brighton and Chelsea.

(REUTERS)

Villa struggling in front of goal

13:31 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa’s only win in the last 15 league games against London opposition was 2-1 at Crystal Palace last November.

Only Wolves have scored fewer Premier League goals than the seven by Villa this season whose last nine league goals have all been scored by nine different players.

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paints a bleak picture for Liverpool

13:27 , Michael Jones

Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”

He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But defeat would leave them 16 points behind City; even in 2020-21, when they played the majority of a campaign without specialist senior centre-backs, they were only 17 adrift after 38 matches.

The gap now is a consequence of Liverpool’s sudden slide, of a loss of consistency and a habit of conceding first, of a series of injuries and a host of players operating at a level far below their best, of a pressing game that has malfunctioned and high-risk tactics that, when they backfire, can look very wrong. There may be the hangover and physical fatigue of a 63-game campaign last year and the cumulative toll of going toe-to-toe with City season after season.

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paints a bleak picture for Liverpool

Man City’s attacking prowess

13:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are on a club record run of 22 away league games without defeat since losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend of last season.

They are unbeaten in 21 top-flight matches, with their only defeat in 37 coming at home to Tottenham in February.

City’s tally of 33 goals is the joint-most after nine Premier League games, level with their own record from 2011/12. The most after 10 fixtures is 36, also by City in 2011/12.

They are also the first team to score at least four goals in five consecutive top-flight fixtures since Tottenham in 1963.

Liverpool’s shaky foundations

13:19 , Michael Jones

Ten points is Liverpool’s lowest tally after eight games in a decade. In 2012/13, they had nine points and went on to finish seventh.

The Reds have conceded 16 goals in their last 12 league matches and let in the first goal 10 times during that run. In the previous 12 games they only conceded the opening goal twice and kept 10 clean sheets.

Liverpool can concede at least three goals in three successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since December 1953.

Jurgen Klopp not ‘dumb’ enough to think Rangers rout will help Liverpool beat Manchester City

13:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is not dumb enough to believe their Champions League humiliation of Rangers has solved all their issues ahead of facing Manchester City.

A devastating second half – which included the competition’s fastest hat-trick by Mohamed Salah in six minutes and 12 seconds – saw the Reds win 7-1 at Ibrox.

But considering the quality of the opposition and the lack of resilience they showed. the result provided no real barometer going into one of the toughest games of the season.

“We are not, even when people think that maybe (we are), that dumb that we think that’s the only thing we needed to beat Man City,” said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp not ‘dumb’ enough to think Rangers rout will help beat Man City

Will Chelsea beat Aston Villa?

13:11 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won three league games in a row and are looking to earn consecutive clean sheets in the division for the first time since March.

But, the Blues could lose as many as three of their opening five away games of a Premier League season for the second time, having done so in 2015/16.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team changes

13:07 , Michael Jones

Steven Gerrard makes two changes to the Aston Villa team that started against Nottingham Forrest last time out with Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench. In comes Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.

Graham Potter switches out three players from the Chelsea side that won 2-0 at AC Milan during the week. Reece James is injured so Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes in at right-wingback. Marc Cucurella starts in defence ahead of Kalidu Koulibaly and Kai Havertz returns in the forward line, Jorginho drops out and Mason Mount moves into midfield.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea. 💪#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/GbK4fTEv5Q — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 16, 2022

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havetz, Aubameyang, Sterling

