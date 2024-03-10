Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Latest team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League title clash

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a clash that marks the end of an era in the Premier League - and could yet decide this season’s title race.

Although Arsenal now lead the standings after their late victory over Brentford on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are set to fight for the title once again after a pair of epic battles that went to the final day in both 2019 and 2022. With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds out are to win their second title under the German, while Guardiola and City are aiming to win an unprecedented fourth in a row.

The rivalry between the managers has continued to be respectful, but Trent Alexnader-Arnold’s comments in the build-up to this afternoon’s blockbuster meeting could inflame tensions between the teams after a series of red-hot meetings in recent years. Under Guardiola, City have never beaten Liverpool in front of a crowd at Anfield, and Klopp will want Liverpool to produce a typically ferocious performance in order to return to the top of the table.

Anfield is ready for a classic, but who will come out on top in the final meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the Premier League? Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Manchester City in today’s live match blog, below, and get the latest match odds, here.

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Latest updates from Premier League title clash