Liverpool vs Leicester: Prediction, TV, live stream, team news, kick off time, h2h results today

Liverpool find themselves 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they head into tonight’s game against Leicester City.

City extended their lead by beating Brentford on Wednesday night but Jurgen Klopp’s side do have two games in hand and aren’t exactly coming up against a team in good form at the moment.

Brendan Rodgers, not a manager renowned for being able to turn things around, tore into his side following their FA Cup mauling at the hands of Nottingham Forest over the course of the weekend and cannot seem to fix their defensive issues.

Leaking goals all over the park, the idea of playing a free-scoring Liverpool must be incredibly daunting.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off today, Thursday 10 February, 2022.

Anfield will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

Live blog: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Leicester team news

Mohamed Salah is back in training after losing the Africa Cup of Nations final with Egypt and could start the match.

Sadio Mane, however, will miss out after celebrations in Senegal. In turn, that could pave way for Luis Diaz to make his full debut having impressed during his cameo in the FA Cup win over Cardiff City.

Harvey Elliott is also available, although Jordan Henderson is a doubt due to a back issue.

For Leicester, Rodgers is likely to ring the changes following his comments over the weekend. Nampalys Mendy is back from his AFCON triumph.

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction

Given just how strong Liverpool are at home, as well as their ability to blow teams apart, Leicester’s leaky backline will likely struggle.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Story continues

Liverpool wins: 52

Draws: 25

Leicester City wins: 41