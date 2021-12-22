Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane.

The draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie.

For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing games against Everton and Tottenham to be postponed.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 22 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on UK television, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago due to Covid while Jordan Henderson is absent with a cold. Divock Origi, Adrian, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are injured while Andrew Robertson is suspended.

Leicester are still without a host of players due to a Covid outbreak within the first team. Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Filip Benkovic and Hamza Choudhury are all thought to be unavailable as it stands. On top of that, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans are injured.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Milner; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Ndidi, Bertrand; Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Odds

Liverpool - 8/13

Draw - 3/1

Leicester - 19/5

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp is likely to rotate his side heavily, however, with Leicester having not played for almost two weeks, and still missing so many key players, an in-form Liverpool should still have enough quality to prevail in a close game. Liverpool 2-1 Leicester.