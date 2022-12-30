Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news and confirmed line-ups as Salah and Nunez start

Cody Gakpo will get a first-hand look at his new teammates this evening after signing for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Reds play host to Leicester City in the Premier League tonight and will want to impress their new addition who is not yet eligible to play.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their push towards the top four and come into the match in sixth place five points behind Tottenham (4th) but 15 away from the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Liverpool resumed their league campaign with a comfortable, if not entirely dominant, 3-1 win away at Aston Villa and are aiming to secure their fourth consecutive league victory.

Four wins from five matches before the World Cup break saw Leicester open up a four-point gap on the relegation zone but Brendan Rodgers’ men toiled last time out when they were hammered 3-0 by Newcastle. James Maddison continues to recover from a knee injury which means the Foxes are without their most creative player in midfield and could struggle to contain Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Follow all the action from the Premier League as Liverpool host Leicester City:

Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool host Leicester in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

The Reds defeated Aston Villa last time out and can move within two points of the top four

Leicester are hoping to bounceback after being humbled 3-0 by Newcastle on Boxing Day

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Perez, Barnes; Daka

Liverpool FC - Leicester City FC

Klopp praises Salah and Robertson

19:45 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp took the opportunity in tonight’s matchday programme to single out Mo Salah and Andy Robertson for their contributions to Liverpool.

The Reds manager wrote: “A couple of our players reached incredible individual landmarks and I am a great believer that these moments should be acknowledged and celebrated.

“For Mo Salah to be talked about in the same sentence of Sir Kenny Dalglish, the legend of all Liverpool legends, speaks for itself. Best of all, I know Sir Kenny was at the stadium with his grandson to see Mo equal his goals tally and he could not have been more pleased for him. Again, that tells us everything we need to know about Sir Kenny.

“Andy Robertson also deserved the tributes that came his way for becoming the defender with the most assists in Premier League history. Again, this is a special achievement and one that he and we are very proud of. I used the word ‘individual’ and this is true in one sense because the records that Mo and Robbo have are their own, but the best thing about them is that they benefit the team and the club.

“This is where it becomes collective. The better we can do as individuals, in whatever role we have, the better we will do as a team. This applies tonight – especially tonight – because I know full well that Leicester will be wanting to strike back after a disappointing result on Boxing Day.”

19:40 , Michael Jones

Cody Gakpo is in, the latest Liverpool addition and the third part of a renewal of the front line which, for most of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, had been dominated by the triumvirate of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Only the latter now remains an immovable part of the Anfield attack, Mane departed and Firmino both injured and approaching the end of his contract. As such, the regeneration has come on apace across 2022, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez added to the mix before Gakpo now joins too.

In the short term, he’s an obvious stop-gap addition: Diaz is sidelined, Diogo Jota too, while Nunez is needed centrally due to Firmino’s own injury absence. That leaves the left wing spot up for grabs, at least on a temporary basis.

Liverpool’s struggles

19:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won three consecutive league games for the first time since winning their final three fixtures of last season. The Reds won only four of their opening 12 league matches this campaign.

On top of that they have kept just four clean sheets in their 19 Premier League games since the start of May, with only Southampton, Leeds and Aston Villa keeping fewer amongst ever present top-flight sides.

Can Leicester rediscover their defensive form?

19:30 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers’ side conceded as many goals in their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle on Boxing Day as they had in their previous 10 matches in all competitions combined.

The last time they both lost and failed to score in consecutive league games was October 2020.

Klopp pays tribute to Pele

19:25 , Michael Jones

Brazilian football legend Pele passed away yesterday at the age of 82 and the tributes have been pouring in for the three time World Cup winner who changed the game.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Pele in the build-up to tonight’s match saying: “My Dad always said, whatever happens in the future he will leave us the best, don’t forget that.

“I saw him only as a kid playing but I met him once, around the World Cup in 2006. I have a signed shirt which he gave to me for my birthday which is pretty special, so it feels really tough to be honest.

“Let me say it like this, I believe in God, and whichever team he is playing for now has a decent player. Of course, it will be a massive loss and rest in peace.”

From one king to another

19:20 , Michael Jones

Mohamed Salah needs one more goal to climb to outright seventh place on Liverpool’s all-time top men’s scorers list after the Egyptian matched Sir Kenny Dalglish’s tally of 172 with his opener in the Boxing Day victory at Aston Villa.

The next opportunity for Salah to leapfrog Dalglish in the chart comes tonight as the Reds host Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League.

19:15 , Michael Jones

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that James Maddison would miss their clash with Liverpool on Friday.

The 26-year-old midfielder recently returned from World Cup duty with England, but did not feature in Qatar and was absent for the Foxes’ 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Despite managing his knee injury out in Qatar, Rodgers told a pre-match press conference that Maddison would be unavailable and was in London seeing a specialist.

Can Leicester win at Anfield?

19:10 , Michael Jones

Leicester have not been in the bottom half of the Premier League table at the turn of the year since the 2016/17 season, when they were reigning champions.

They have recorded five wins against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in league and cup, a joint-high with Manchester City.

But, all five of the Foxes’ victories were at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool vs Leicester team changes

19:05 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes one change to the Liverpool team that defeated Aston Villa last time out. Fabinho drops out of midfield with Harvey Elliott replacing him.

There are two changes for Leicester City. Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet are replacing by Wilfred Ndidi and Ayoze Perez.

Liverpool vs Leicester line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Leicester XI: Ward, Amartey, Castagne, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Barnes, Daka

See you next year!

18:55 , Michael Jones

Regardless of the result this evening Liverpool are guaranteed to be outside the Premier League top four at the turn of the year for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign, when Jurgen Klopp had been manager for fewer than three months.

Will they bounce back in 2023?

18:50 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will impact what else he can do in the January window.

The club struck an initial £40million deal to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield after three days of intense negotiations over Christmas and made their move ahead of schedule to see off competition from rival clubs.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool’s midfield still needs strengthening but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

‘We’ve put things right before'

18:45 , Michael Jones

Leicester City defender Luke Thomas believes his team can turn things around in the second half of the season and start to move themselves back up the Premier League table but acknowledges that the first step - tonight’s match at Anfield - will be difficult.

Speaking after the Foxes 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, Thomas said: “We’ve put things right before, and we know what we’re capable of.

“If we play our game, we can beat anyone. It’s going to be a tough test at Anfield, but hopefully we can come away with a positive result and the three points.”

Klopp excited to be back at Anfield

18:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, is excited to be back playing at Anfield in front of home supporters and says it feels like a long time since his team have had the chance to impress at home.

Writing in tonight’s matchday programme Klopp said: “It is a bit of a funny situation because usually at this time of year we have lots of home games but this is our first since we played Southampton in mid-November,

“The good thing is, this in itself is a reason for excitement and I know the players and all of the staff have been really looking forward to this moment.

“A lot has happened since we were last together, of course. To the players who represented their countries at the World Cup, I would like to congratulate them for doing so.

“Ibou Konate was part of the France team which reached the final and this is a major achievement even though he would have preferred a different outcome. Even so, all of the players who were involved should take great pride from playing in a World Cup.”

18:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no concerns about misfiring striker Darwin Nunez after revealing at Borussia Dortmund he used to regularly win money off Robert Lewandowski for failing shooting drills.

Nunez missed a number of chances in Boxing Day’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa, having also squandered opportunities in last week’s Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester City.

Having seemingly found his feet following his potential club-record transfer from Benfica in the summer with seven goals in 10 matches before the World Cup break, Klopp believes the Uruguay international will come good.

And he used Lewandowski, whom he signed for Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010 and helped turn into one of the game’s greatest strikers, as an example of how sometimes it takes a while for a player to get to grips with their task.

18:30 , Michael Jones

Can a team be simultaneously sitting in the top half and doing the cliched nervous look back over their shoulder at the bottom three? How about being adrift alone at the bottom on the worst run in the division, but at the same time being only two wins off mid-table?

The Premier League, congested and contorted and crammed in as it is this season, offers plenty of both to the entire bottom half - and perhaps beyond.

Brentford, for example, sit tenth. They have their manager signed to a new deal, beat Man City before the World Cup, produced a credible – first half, at least – display to hold Tottenham to a 2-2 draw on Boxing Day and are in the top half of the table.

All should look, and feel, well. But they also have just that one win at City in their last seven and, if they do not beat West Ham before the turn of the year, will have only two league victories to their name in four months when they host Liverpool in their 2023 opener.

Liverpool vs Leicester

18:25 , Michael Jones

A clean sheet will see Liverpool keep a third in succession at home against Leicester for the first time in their league history.

There have been only three goalless draws produced in 104 league fixtures between these two teams.

Liverpool vs Leicester

18:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost two of their last three Premier League games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 17 versus the Foxes.

But, Leicester are winless in each of their last 12 away matches against the Reds in all competitions with three draws and nine defeats.

Their last win at Anfield was a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2000 courtesy of goals by Tony Cottee and Phil Gilchrist.

18:15 , Michael Jones

The death of football great Pele on Thursday provoked grief from around the globe as the world’s papers rushed to hand tributes to the three-times World Cup winner.

Here is how some of the papers reacted:

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction

18:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are in form and despite their injuries in attack they should still have too much for Leicester in this one. Not to mention they’ll be boosted by the crowd at Anfield and the team’s desire to reach the top four.

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester.

Liverpool vs Leicester predicted line-ups

18:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Elliott.

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy.

Liverpool vs Leicester early team news

18:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool remain without Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino, but Ibrahima Konate is in contention after World Cup duties.

Dennis Praet picked up an injury in Leicester’s defeat by Newcastle and is set to miss out again, while James Maddison remains out alongside long-term absentees Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Ricardo Pereira.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

17:55 , Michael Jones

The match kicks off tonight, Friday 30 December, at 8pm GMT.

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on UK TV channels Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Liverpool vs Leicester

17:06 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool take on Leicester at Anfield.

The Reds are hoping to make it four wins on the bounce as they continue to stride towards the top four whilst Leicester are hoping for a positive response after being beaten 3-0 by Newcastle last time out.

Jurgen Klopp’s new signing, Cody Gakpo, has been touring the facilities and training grounds this week and it would not be surprising if he is in attendence this evening to experience Anfield for the first time as a Liverpool player. Gakpo is unavailable to feature as the January transfer window is no officially open yet but should be ready to go for Liverpool’s next match.

Leicester’s James Maddison won’t play at part tonight either. He is still recovering from a knee injury and will be a big loss to Brenden Rodgers’ men who are in desperate need of reinforcements in January.

Kick off for this one is at 8pm and we’ll be team news, build-up and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.