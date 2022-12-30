Liverpool FC vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Leicester – LIVE!

Liverpool round off what has been a remarkable 2022 in front of their home support at Anfield against Leicester tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side have reached the final of every cup competition they’ve played over the past 12 months, which perhaps explains their relatively slow start to the season.

Still, with many of their players rested after the World Cup, there is a real feeling of progress. Even despite an indifferent opening few results, it would be foolish to write Liverpool off in the race for the top four and another three points would put them only two behind fourth-placed Tottenham. Having signed Cody Gakpo, it’s all set-up for a big push in 2023.

Leicester, meanwhile, were roundly beaten by Newcastle on Boxing Day and represent perhaps the perfect opposition for Liverpool tonight. While they do boast quality, the defensive frailty is obvious. Follow Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Gary Neville: Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo anyway

19:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Perhaps the Manchester United legend has a point. Perhaps it’s just sour grapes.

Either way, enjoy it Liverpool fans!

"I actually didn't think he [Gakpo] was something Utd needed" 🔴



Gary Neville says he wasn't disappointed when Cody Gakpo signed for rivals Liverpool instead of Man Utd 👀 pic.twitter.com/rrYsC2SmMd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2022

Roberto Firmino in line for new deal?

19:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he wants the Brazilian to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Liverpool looking to push

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

A win here would take Liverpool to within two points of a Tottenham side not particularly convincing at the moment.

With Cody Gakpo to come, that’s not exactly a bad position to be in given their pretty poor start.

Jurgen Klopp explains Cody Gakpo transfer

19:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

"It's not the final thing yet but players develop well with us"



Jurgen Klopp speaks on new signing Cody Gakpo! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/skdKsvevaA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2022

Why is Fabinho not in the Liverpool squad against Leicester?

19:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Brazilian sits this one out to a personal issue, with James Pearce of The Athletic revealing the midfielder and his wife are expecting their first child.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Confirmed Leicester lineup

19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

For the final time in 2022 📝 🔵#LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/hNBPzovsh7 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 30, 2022

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

#LIVLEI Team news 📋



How we line-up to face Leicester City tonight at Anfield 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2022

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool signing could make debut against Brentford

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed £40m signing Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut against Brentford on Monday, subject to the relevant paperwork being completed in time.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League title race

18:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are still within “punching distance” of the title race despite a slow start to the season.

The Reds had to wait until November for their first win away from home in the Premier League, and their four league defeats is already double their tally from the entirety of last campaign.

It means they are 15 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, with Klopp’s side sitting in sixth after 14 games. They are seven points behind Tottenham in fourth, though do have a game in hand over them.

Read the full story here!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp sends warning over ‘exceptional’ Bellingham amid Liverpool links

18:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has warned public discussions over the value of Jude Bellingham will do the teenager no favours.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was already one of Europe’s most in-demand going into the World Cup, and his stellar displays for England in Qatar have only increased his reputation.

Bellingham looks to have the pick of Europe’s top clubs when he decides to leave Germany, with Liverpool potentially leading the race for the 19-year-old if reports are to be believed.

Asked how much it would likely take for the Reds to land Bellingham, Klopp was full of praise for the teenager but had little interest in discussing a potential transfee fee.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Darwin Nunez for his display against Aston Villa despite missed chances

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp singled out Darwin Nunez for particular praise after Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.

The Reds won for just the second time on the road in the Premier League this season, as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put them two goals up and Stefan Bajectic ensured Ollie Watkins’ strike did not inspire a Villa comeback.

Nunez played a big role in Bajcetic’s goal, which restored the two-goal advantage, though missed a number of chances throughout the match to get himself on the scoresheet.

His boss was not worried about that though, insisting the goals will soon come for the striker.

“It’s incredible what a game he played,” Klopp told Amazon Prime Sport.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League confirm tributes to Pele ahead of weekend games

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

A minute’s applause will be held before this weekend’s Premier League games in honour of Pele.

The Brazilian football icon died at the age of 82 on Thursday after a long battle with cancer, prompting an outpouring of tributes in rememberance of the three-time World Cup winner.

The Premier League confirmed ahead of Friday night’s games that all players and officials will wear black armbands in Pele’s memory.

Prior to kick-off at games starting with tonight’s game between West Ham and Brentford, a minute’s applause will also be held.

A statement from the Premier League added to the mourning of Pele’s death.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends.”

A three-day period of mourning has been announced in Brazil.

A public wake will be held on Monday at Santos’ Estadio Urbano Caldeira before a parade through the Sao Paulo city’s streets on Tuesday.

(AP)

Ten Hag makes worrying hint at Man Utd ‘finances’ after Gakpo failure

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has suggested Manchester United are not able to splash the cash in the January transfer window after missing out on Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool have won the race to sign the Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven for £45million, leaving United without a key target after they held summer talks with Gakpo and subsequently lost Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports have claimed United will focus on loan signings in January and Ten Hag said on Friday that the finances must be right on any deal.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Prediction: Liverpool to win 3-0

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool could - and should - have beaten Aston Villa by a bigger scoreline than 3-1, only for Darwin Nunez to miss a hatful of chances. I can’t see that happening again - well, maybe the Nunez bit I can - so this should be another straightforward victory.

Leicester look desperate at the moment and heading to Anfield is arguably the second-toughest fixture of the season for most teams - after away at the Etihad. A big January awaits.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

(REUTERS)

Leicester team news: James Maddison out

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester will again be without James Maddison, who continues to struggle with a knee injury despite going to the World Cup and is in London seeing a specialist. Dennis Praet is nursing a back complaint.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news: Ibrahima Konate available

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool will have Ibrahima Konate back in their squad after an extended break after the World Cup, otherwise it is a case of as you were for Jurgen Klopp.

Both James Milner, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino hope to be back early in the new year, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur are longer-term absentees. Incoming new signing Cody Gakpo will be ineligible to play.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Leicester tonight.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm GMT.