Liverpool vs Leicester City live: score and latest updates

Liverpool vs Leicester City live: score and latest updates - REUTERS/Carl Recine
07:48 PM

Klopp on signing Cody Gakpo

07:40 PM

Rodgers on Pele

When he was last here it was 2015 and I was still manager here. He always reminds me of my father, who loved Pele. He was his idol, so when I heard my first thought was of my dad, who has obviously passed away as well. But the outpouring of emotion, the tributes by everyone, it really tells you what he was as a player, but also as a person. His legend will live on forever, for sure.

07:29 PM

TAA speaks

It was very important for us to get some wins before we went away for the World Cup. We assessed it and said let's juts get a few wins even though it wasn't our best form. We've been looking to build the momentum. It's always exciting to see a new lad [Cody Gakpo] coming in. I'm sure he'll be excited to get in and join us as well.

07:25 PM

Fabinho's absence tonight

The Liverpool midfielder is missing the visit of Leicester due to the imminent birth of his first child.

07:22 PM

Anything is possible from Darwin Nunez tonight

I can't take my eyes off him, plating at full tilt, sometimes at the very extremities of his capabilities. As a friend has pointed out, 'he could score a hat-trick, get a red card or take a ball boy's ear off with a wayward flick'. The only thing I would quibble with is the 'or' should be 'and'.

07:20 PM

Klopp on tonight's challenge

Leicester had a difficult start into the season like we did, but they found a way into it. Their line-up has a lot of speed, when they play against us they kick the ball long, so we don’t know exactly what to expect. We have to be ready for everything. It’s Anfield, and it’s a long time since we played here. We can't wait and now we have to create an atmosphere.

07:18 PM

Chris Bascombe reports

Expect the minute’s applause for Pele before kick-off to be so vociferous it will be heard in Rio.

07:17 PM

Chris Bascombe report from Anfield

There will be a fixture at some point in which Darwin Nunez takes all his chances and will probably rewrite goal records in a single game. He will need to refine his finishing before then, however. The Uruguayan should not be short of confidence going into tonight's fixture with Leicester City given his manager has compared him to Robert Lewandowski. Liverpool’s reliance on Nunez and Mohamed Salah is clear in the starting XI, however, given the shortage of attacking cover on the bench, which is full of young players. It is understandable why Klopp was so keen to add Cody Gakpo.

Brendan Rodgers returns to the stadium where he came so close to winning the Premier League title, but Jamie Vardy is still not ready to start and the absence of James Maddison will hurt.

07:09 PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white ...

Liverpool  Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez.
Substitutes  Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Doak.

Leicester City Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Barnes; Daka.
Substitutes  Iversen, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Brunt, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Referee Craig Pawson (Sheffield).

07:04 PM

Klopp on Pele

My dad said to me, whoever comes next, don't forget Pepel was the best. I believe in God and whatever team he's plating for now have got a decent player. But of course it will be a massive loss and may he rest in peace

07:03 PM

Two changes for Leicester

Perez and Ndidi in for Tielemans and Praet.

07:01 PM

One change for Liverpool

Elliott in for Fabinho:

06:38 PM

Cody Gakpo arrives at Anfield

He is, of course, ineligible until next year:

06:36 PM

There will be a minute's silence for Pele this evening

And the players will wear black armbands in tribute.

Here's the great man across Stanley Park at Goodison in 1966:

Pele - Art Rickerby/Time &amp; Life Pictures/Getty Images
06:31 PM

There was a fire alarm at Anfield earlier

The ground was evacuated after a smoke alarm went off but everything has been checked and given the all clear. All the early (Liver) birds are back inside now.

04:56 PM

Good evening

Martin O'Neill had many qualities as a manager but the one that endeared him most to Leicester City fans was simply an ability to win matches when eclipsed by talent and investment. In four visits to Anfield from 1996 to 2000, O'Neill's Foxes beat Liverpool three times and drew once; in 11 subsequent trips in the Premier League, they have lost nine and drawn two. No doubt O'Neill was a better strategist than Gerard Houllier but to think he pulled off his final victory there with goals from a 34-year-old Tony Cottee and perennial fourth-choice centre-back Phil Gilchrist against a side containing Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey, Didi Hamann, Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher et al, a side that would win three cups the following season, speaks volumes for O'Neill's shrewdness.

How Leicester could do with some of that today. Brendan Rodgers seemed to have chucked in the towel on Boxing Day with his team selection and at 3-0 down at half-time against Newcastle must have feared a shellacking. Given that they had won four of their previous five before the World Cup break, driving them from bottom of the league to 13th, how much they rely on James Maddison for their creative spark was only emphasised by his knee-injury enforced absence. Sadly he won't be back tonight. 2021's signings also continue to disappoint.

As for Liverpool, they were worthy winners at Villa Park where the interplay of their full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold's extraordinary range of passing, and sharp finishing saw off an Aston Villa side that did cause them, and in particular their habitually high defensive line, some problems. There was an encouraging first start for 10 months for Alex Olxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez ran his socks off even though his finishing did not match his endeavours and Stefan Bajcetic showed why there has been such clamour for him to be more involved.

I can't find anyone, the bookies not least, expecting anything other than a comfortable home win. I suppose Rodgers, who, like most ex-Liverpool managers, Kenny Dalglish in 1993 apart, has struggled on his return to Anfield, unable to be ruthless because of the tug on their heart strings, may have been holding back something on Boxing Day for tonight's match. But to this observer he looks like a man already preoccupied with the window and rushing to get there as quickly as possible.  

