Liverpool vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Leeds United in the Premier League today as the hosts look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds crashed back to earth following back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham as they fell to a weak 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, but were boosted by securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday.

While Liverpool’s away form has been poor, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home, which adds to the challenge facing Leeds and under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are winless in eight under Marsch and slipped to 18th in the table following their 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Liverpool vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez

Leeds: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo

GOAL! Rodrigo punishes mix-up in Liverpool defence within five minutes (0-1)

Liverpool FC 0 - 1 Leeds United FC

19:51 , admin

19:50 , admin

19:50 , admin

Goal Rodrigo Moreno Machado

19:48 , admin

OFF THE LINE! Meslier and Cooper combine for a huge mix-up, which leaves Salah with a chance to hook the ball into an empty net. He steers an effort towards goal after Cooper heads the ball away from his own keeper on the charge. However, Struijk gets back on the line to head it behind.

19:47 , admin

1' - Meslier and Cooper have a mix up on the edge of the area, Salah hooks it goalwards but Struijk clears off the line.



[0-0]#LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:47 , admin

We're under way at Anfield.

19:46 , admin

🙌 And we're underway at Anfield! — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2022

19:46 , admin

1' - We're underway at Anfield. UP THE REDS ✊🔴



[0-0]#LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:41 , admin

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds United (W7 D3) since a 2-1 home defeat in April 2001.

19:41 , admin

19:39 , admin

Leeds have made two changes to their side from their defeat to Fulham last time out. Summerville gets the nod to replace Luis Sinisterra in the final third, who misses out. Greenwood drops to the bench as Adams returns to the middle of the park.

19:37 , admin

19:36 , admin

Liverpool have made one change to their side from their win over Ajax during the week. Henderson drops out of the side and is replaced by Thiago in the middle of the park. Konate returns to the bench to bolster the defensive options behind Gomez and Van Dik.

19:33 , admin

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Joel Robles, Degnand Wilfried Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich.

19:31 , admin

LEEDS UNITED (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Jack Harrison, Brendan Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville; Rodrigo Moreno.

19:30 , admin

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Ibrahima Kontate, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher.

19:29 , admin

👏 Liam Cooper will captain #LUFC for the 200th time at Anfield tonight! pic.twitter.com/j19MXPgTMp — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2022

19:28 , admin

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez.

19:24 , admin

Jesse Marsch is under pressure in the dugout as Leeds have lost four matches on the bounce in the Premier League. The Whites suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham last time out, leaving them second bottom of the table. Marsch needs a result quickly to propel his team back up the table and quieten the calls for a return for Marcelo Bielsa from the Leeds supporters. However, it will be an incredibly tough task at Anfield.

19:23 , admin

Saturday night lights 💡 pic.twitter.com/c3fyQbALpG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:20 , admin

Liverpool had a game to forget last time out in the Premier League suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on the road. The Reds are adrift of the top four at the moment due to their stuttering start to the campaign, but can close the gap with a victory tonight. Jurgen Klopp's men responded to their loss in the Champions League by beating Ajax on the road. He will be looking for a similar performance from his side tonight.

19:20 , admin

🎙 Marc Roca chats to Sky Sports ahead of tonight's clash pic.twitter.com/Rc3m1XPVWE — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2022

19:19 , admin

19:16 , admin

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield.

19:15 , admin

Ahead of tonight's match, the supporters trusts from #LFC and #LUFC came together to lay a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial in tribute to the 97. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EcFHZ2PVeK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:15 , admin

🤍 Fierce rivalry on the pitch, mutual respect off it. Ahead of tonight’s game at Anfield, @LUSCExec and @spiritofshankly laid a wreath commemorating the memory of the Hillsborough 97 pic.twitter.com/NY6axFQMDJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 29, 2022

19:15 , admin

Inside the dressing room ahead of #LIVLEE 📸 pic.twitter.com/xD8UtgJuxc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

18:45 , admin

19:15 , admin

The Reds to face Leeds tonight 👊🔴#LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin

Join us LIVE as we look ahead to tonight’s meeting with Leeds United 🏟#LIVLEE Matchday Live, presented by @Stanchart 📽

https://t.co/79lm3FEAaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022

19:15 , admin

19:15 , admin