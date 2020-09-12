Liverpool vs Leeds LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Follow all the action as champions Liverpool host newly promoted Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended their 30-year title drought in spectacular fashion last season, storming to victory by 18 points, but have only made on addition to their squad, with back-up full-back Kostas Tsimikas arriving from Olympiacos.

Leeds, meanwhile, finally end their top-flight exile after winning the Championship under maverick coach Marcelo Bielsa last season. Follow the end of Crystal Palace vs Southampton and then all the action live from Anfield below: