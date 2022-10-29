Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest as they host struggling Leeds at Anfield tonight in the Premier League.

The Reds crashed back to earth following back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham as they fell to a weak 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, but were boosted by securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday.

While Liverpool’s away form has been poor, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home, which adds to the challenge facing Leeds and under-pressure manager Jesse Marsch.

Leeds are winless in eight under Marsch and slipped to 18th in the table following their 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

What time is Liverpool vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Thiago is set to be available for Liverpool after missing the last two games with an ear infection but Jordan Henderson is a doubt after picking up a knock in the midweek win in Ajax. Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo but Ibrahima Konate is closer to a return.

Leeds will need to assess the fitness of Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Klich; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Odds

Liverpool: 2/9

Draw: 9/2

Leeds: 7/1