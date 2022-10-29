Liverpool vs Leeds: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could this evening be fighting for his job in the toughest of atmospheres when he takes his Leeds side to Liverpool.

The late evening kick-off pits the Yorkshire outfit, winless since August, against a Reds team that dismantled Ajax in midweek.

Liverpool have hardly set the Premier League alight either, mind.

Last week’s defeat to bottom club Nottingham Forest left them outside the European qualification places and injuries have hit the club hard this season.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Leeds is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off tonight, Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Anfield will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Leeds

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Leeds team news

Jurgen Klopp will have Thiago Alcantara back for the visit of Leeds but Ibrahima Konate is a doubt despite appearing off the bench in midweek.

Jordan Henderson’s availability after a knock to the knee is also up in the air while Luis Diaz, Arthur, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota all remain out of contention.

Late fitness tests are planned for Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Joel Gelhardt as the visitors battle a number of injuries.

Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are expected back later in the year.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction

The Whites are right up against it and really could be on the end of a big scoreline at Anfield.

A 3-0 Liverpool win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer scored on Leeds’ last win at Anfield - in April 2001.

Liverpool wins: 62

Draws: 31

Leeds wins: 28