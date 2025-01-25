Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE: Score and updates as Dominik Szoboszlai fires league leaders ahead

Liverpool face Ipswich at Anfield in the Premier League with the hosts looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side begin the day six points ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in a campaign that has seen them stay strong as rivals have faltered. A perfect Champions League record was preserved by victory against Lille in midweek, with a deep squad showing its worth as Slot’s substitutions provide consistent impact.

Their opponents this afternoon are a struggling Ipswich still reeling from a heavy 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend - and things don’t get any easier here. Kieran McKenna’s side occupy 18th place in the table, below Wolves on goal difference, in what looks a developing three-way fight to avoid joining Southampton in dropping to the Championship. An upset win here would certainly boost the visitors’ hopes of staving off relegation.

11' - GOAL! Szoboszlai fires home to give Reds the lead (LIV 1-0 IPS)

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Ipswich XI: Walton; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves; Burns, Morsy, Phillips, Davis; Hutchinson, Delap, Philogene

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:30 , Will Castle

29 mins: Ipswich will be fearing the worst there as Burns is stretchered off with what looks like a serious knee injury.

Ben Johnson comes on in his place.

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:26 , Will Castle

24 mins: Concern for Ipswich as Wes Burns lies on the deck, looking in a lot of discomfort.

His knee looked to buckle under him as he planted his foot trying to tackle Gakpo.

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:23 , Will Castle

21 mins: Mac Allister pinches the ball in the middle of the park before driving forward into space and shooting from range.

We know he can score from distance, but this time he can only drag it wide.

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:22 , Will Castle

20 mins: First opportunity for Ipswich as Wes Burns forces Robertson into conceding a corner.

Davis whips it right on top of the goalkeeper, Alisson flaps at it and does enough. The whistle then goes for a foul on the keeper.

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:20 , Will Castle

18 mins: Liverpool in complete control here.

Alexander-Arnold is staying in more forward positions, forcing Philogene to drop back and allowing Konate to have space to pick out pass after pass.

Liverpool are yet to fashion another golden opportunity, but you feel it might be coming.

Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:15 , Will Castle

13 mins: Liverpool haven’t taken long to get going here, and they could’ve had another seconds after the restart.

Salah latches onto an over-the-top ball and looks to be winning the tussle with the Ipswich man by his side, but the Egyptian can’t get a meaningful effort away after cutting back.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich

15:13 , Will Castle

11 mins: GOAL! Wonderful, wonderful goal as Liverpool take the lead!

Konate finds a gap and brilliantly slips Szoboszlai into space. From there, the Hungarian drops the shoulder and firmly plants his left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

That was the early goal that Ipswich would have feared.

Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich

15:11 , Will Castle

9 mins: Salah gets near the byline on the right before cutting in and trying to bend a trademark finish into the far corner. Davis recovers to block.

Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich

15:09 , Will Castle

7 mins: Moment of concern inside Anfield as Virgil van Dijk lands awkwardly and remains on the deck for a few seconds.

Thankfully for Arne Slot, his skipper is back on his feet and seems to have shaken it off.

Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich

15:07 , Will Castle

5 mins: Nice move from Diaz to find Mac Allister as Liverpool threaten to break away, but the Argentinian is surrounded by blue shirts and dispossessed.

Ipswich will be fully aware that Liverpool have conceded first in their last three Premier League games at home. They’ll surely feel that the first goal will need to go their way if they’re going to pull of an upset today.

Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich

15:03 , Will Castle

2 mins: The first effort of the game goes Liverpool’s way as Cody Gakpo cuts onto his right, as he so often loves to do, but he can only blaze it over the bar.

Nice decoy run from Robertson there to allow Gakpo to move into space.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich

15:02 , Will Castle

1 min: KICK-OFF! Liverpool get us underway.

Here come the teams

15:00 , Will Castle

The teams have made their way out to a sun-baked Anfield as You’ll Never Walk Alone rings around the ground.

It’s a sound and sight that never fails to get you in the mood. Moments away from kick-off.

Closing in on kick-off

14:52 , Will Castle

Not long now until we get underway at Anfield.

Liverpool are looking to keep their distance at the top of the Premier League and could go 13 points clear with a win today, assuming results go their way elsewhere.

Ipswich, meanwhile, will be eager for a better showing after being on the receiving end of a hammering at the hands of Manchester City last weekend. Saying that, the Tractor Boys have been more than capable of an upset this season.

Stay tuned for all the action, right here.

Kieran McKenna turns away Liam Delap suitors

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has warned suitors interested in Liam Delap this January that any enquiries are likely to fall on deaf ears.

The 21-year-old Delap has netted eight goals in 21 appearances for Ipswich since joining the newly-promoted Tractor Boys from champions Manchester City last summer.

Those figures and his all-round performances have seen the England Under-21 international linked with a big-money move away from Portman Road, but McKenna, when asked if any teams had "knocked on the door" for his star striker, suggested interested parties would receive short shrift.

"I don't know whether doors have been knocked. We've certainly got no interest in answering the door. We don't have a door bell and the music's on loud," McKenna joked earlier this week.

Liam Delap is shining at Ipswich after leaving Manchester City (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

This afternoon's fixtures

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a busy old afternoon of Premier League action, the 3pm window loaded as many would like it to always be. Here’s a reminder of the five games that’ll be up and running in little more than half an hour:

Liverpool vs Ipswich

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton vs Everton

Southampton vs Newcastle

Wolves vs Arsenal

Things livening up around Anfield

14:20 , Will Castle

Andoni Iraola interview: The reluctant coach leading a post-Pep tactical revolution

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest this afternoon in a meeting of two of the Premier League’s success stories. This week, Miguel Delaney went down to the south coast to meet the man at the heart of a tactical revolution - and find out what makes Andoni Iraola tick:

Andoni Iraola: The reluctant coach leading a post-Pep tactical revolution

Virgil van Dijk makes 300th Liverpool appearance

14:06 , Will Castle

Big day for Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk, who hits the 300-appearance milestone for the club.

In that time, Van Dijk has won 208 games, drawn 47 and lost 44. An incredible record for one of the league’s greatest ever defenders.

Arne Slot's dad unimpressed by son's success

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may have lost only two matches all season but there are still occasions when he cannot impress his dad.

The Dutchman regularly calls his father Arend after matches but following the 2-1 midweek Champions League win over Lille, which extended their 100 per cent record in the competition to seven matches, Slot senior was not particularly impressed.

It would have been difficult to match the drama of the two goals in stoppage time which secured the Premier League leaders’ victory at Brentford last weekend but Slot’s dad felt the team should have been more adventurous against the Ligue 1 side.

However, Slot, whose remarkable maiden season has seen him win 26 of 33 matches with just one Premier League defeat, said patience will be important as he expects struggling Ipswich to pose a tough test at Anfield.

“It is difficult for fans and my father is a fan as well,” he said.

“When I called him after the game he says, ‘ah, it wasn’t as exciting as other games of Liverpool’ when he watched the game against Lille.

“I had to try to explain to him these games you can easily lose if you are starting to force all kinds of difficult balls but he’s not always agreeing with me then.”

Philogene makes Ipswich debut

13:56 , Will Castle

Kieran McKenna has handed Jaden Philogene his debut in an Ipswich shirt following his move from Aston Villa earlier this month.

Can the tricky winger help throw a spanner in the works of Liverpool’s title push?

Liverpool vs Ipswich team news

13:51 , Luke Baker

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Danns, Quansah, Bradley.

Ipswich XI: Walton, Burns, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Phillips, Hutchinson, Philogene, Delap.

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Godfrey, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Broadhead, Enciso, Hirst.

Team news on the way...

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The XIs are imminent at Anfield. How much rotation will Arne Slot feel he needs?

Kieran McKenna says Ipswich still on the hunt for additions

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran McKenna says Ipswich are still in the market to improve their starting XI during the remainder of the January window.

Ipswich signed Julio Enciso on loan from fellow Premier League side Brighton on Thursday.

Manager McKenna insists any further signings will need to improve the starting line-up.

"We'll have to wait and see. Look, we'll go to the last day and try to improve the squad in any way possible," he told reporters.

"We have enough depth in the squad. It's only if we can add players who we think can have a really big impact on the starting XI or the matchday squad and improve us over the remaining games.

"If we can do that, we'll do it. If that's not possible we have good depth, everyone's on board and everyone's hungry.”

Julio Enciso has joined Ipswich from Brighton (AP)

Liverpool labelled ‘best team in the world’ after maintaining Champions League perfection

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Champions League win over Lille prompted high praise from visiting forward Jonathan David - and it’s hard to argue with the Canadian’s declaration:

Liverpool labelled 'best team in the world' amid Champions League dominance

Arne Slot explains Liverpool's new problem: ‘All of them are in a low block’

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool are having to find solutions, though, as teams figure out Slot’s style, as the manager articulated last weekend.

Slot explains Liverpool's new problem: ‘All of them are in a low block’

How Liverpool’s squad was expertly built – and why Arne Slot is now reaping the rewards

12:35 , Richard Jolly

Liverpool haven’t had it all their own way of late, relying on their replacements to help them out of tough moments. But it goes to show the strength of a squad built over a long period - and one which Arne Slot is really beginning to hone...

Liverpool’s squad was expertly built – and Arne Slot is reaping the rewards

Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE

Friday 24 January 2025 15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Ipswich, a meeting of two clubs at either end of the Premier League table. Arne Slot’s hosts are top of the tree both domestically and in Europe and will bid to keep their title charge rolling against relegation-threatened visitors.

Kick off at Anfield is at 3pm GMT.