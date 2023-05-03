Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Fulham - LIVE!

Liverpool look to continue their strong run of results as they host Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League tonight. The Reds have won their last four games, scoring 15 goals in the process, and it has lifted them up to fifth in the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have surely left themselves too much to do in terms of a top-four finish, with Champions League football next season now likely beyond them, but it has been a welcome return to winning form after such a frustrating campaign. Diogo Jota, the late matchwinner against Tottenham last time out, is a doubt with injury, so Luis Duiz could keep his place tonight.

For Fulham, they sit tenth in League with a gap both above and below them, their recent stumbling run putting an end to the European ambitions they held earlier in the season after a superb first season back in the top-flight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Liverpool team news: Jota a doubt

Fulham team news: Willian in contention

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Fulham

Good memories for the visitors...

18:23 , Matt Verri

Klopp: I opened the box

18:16 , Matt Verri

More on that incident, with Jurgen Klopp revealing what referee Paul Tierney said to him on the touchline at Anfield.

He had said Tierney spoken to him in an inappropriate manner when showing him a yellow card for confronting the fourth official as he celebrated Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner.

Asked for his account of what happened, Klopp said on Tuesday: “The whole situation should not have happened. It was out of emotion and anger in that moment. That is why I celebrated the way I did.

“The no foul on Mo [Salah] was directly in front of my eyes. I should have just been happy when we scored but unfortunately I was still angry and that led to the way I celebrated.

“Paul Tierney came over to me, I did not expect a red card. I expected a yellow card. He said to me: ‘For me it’s a red card but because of him [the fourth official] it is a yellow’. I felt, ‘Red card? For what?’ That is how I left.

“I tried to calm down after the game but it did not work out properly and I said what I said. I understand I opened the box. It was not intentional but obviously I opened it.”

Klopp charged by FA

18:07 , Matt Verri

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been hit with an FA carge of alleged improper conduct over his incendiary comments regarding referee Paul Tierney following Sunday’s Premier League win over Tottenham.

Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge and allegations that his comments about Tierney “imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute”.

The German had said in his post-match interviews following the 4-3 thriller against Spurs that Tierney seemed to have something “against” Liverpool following previous run-ins, with Klopp having been booked and warned by the referee for celebrating Diogo Jota’s last-gasp winner at Anfield by running straight up to the fourth official.

Klopp was subject to strong criticism for both his touchline behaviour and subsequent comments about Tierney, expressing regret in a press conference held earlier on Tuesday in advance of tomorrow night’s top-flight clash with Fulham.

But such contrition was not enough to see Klopp escape an FA charge, with the governing body later confirming in a statement: “Liverpool FC’s Jurgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April.”

17:59 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:53 , Matt Verri

Goals seem a pretty safe bet when it comes to Liverpool at the moment, with their forward line clicking into gear but the defence still extremely vulnerable.

Fulham will get their chances to exploit that, but are unlikely to be able to keep the hosts quiet at the other end.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Fulham team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva has described Willian’s injury as “not really serious” so he could be involved at Anfield, but Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira are out for the rest of the season in a double blow to Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended, as he continues to serve his eight-match ban for his conduct when sent-off in the FA Cup against Manchester United.

Liverpool team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Diogo Jota is a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham tonight.

A rib injury followed by a fresh knock shortly before he scored the winner against Tottenham has left the Portuguese forward unable to train this week, and the Reds may opt to not risk him at Anfield.

“Diogo struggles, he got a knock in the back against West Ham and a bruised rib,” explained Jurgen Klopp.

“He couldn’t train before the game but could play without an injection, but he got another knock when he came on. He hasn’t trained since then so that one is a doubt, at least, but I hope he can recover.”

Roberto Firmino is also absent for Liverpool, who continue to be without Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham

17:34 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, as it was originally due to be a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday before it was rearranged.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us instead!

Good evening!

17:25 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham!

It’s four wins in a row for Jurgen Klopp’s side going into this match, as they make a late charge up the table. They’ve surely left themselves too much to do in terms of a top-four finish, but the Reds look as good as they have all season.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Anfield. Stay with us!