Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE!

Liverpool will be hoping to extend their title lead as they return to Premier League action at Anfield this afternoon. The postponement of their Merseyside derby clash with Everton last weekend combined with results for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have seen their advantage at the top-flight summit whittled down to just four points.

Although the Reds now hold a potentially crucial game in hand over their closest rivals, Arne Slot will be eager to re-establish some more distance before Chelsea host Brentford on Sunday night and with Arsenal also in action at home to Everton this afternoon. Liverpool brushed aside Girona in midweek to seal their Champions League progress and quickly get back to winning ways after that thrilling six-goal draw at Newcastle, though could face another potentially tough test from confident Fulham today.

Marco Silva’s side have impressed so far this season and held Arsenal to a deserved draw last time out, though they’ve won just one of their last 14 matches against today’s opponents. Cody Gakpo replaces Darwin Nunez for the hosts as Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa return to the squad, while Jorge Cuenca makes his first league start for the Cottagers. Follow Liverpool vs Fulham live below!

Liverpool vs Fulham latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Anfield

How to watch

Liverpool team news: Gakpo replaces Nunez

Fulham team news: Cuenca makes first league start

Score prediction

Alisson makes long-awaited Anfield return

14:46 , George Flood

From the warm-ups, it looks like Luis Diaz will be moving over to play through the middle for Liverpool today with no Darwin Nunez, with Mo Salah on the right and Cody Gakpo slotting in down the left flank.

Also a great reception for Alisson as he makes his first Anfield appearance in the Premier League since the shock 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest on September 14 - Liverpool’s only home defeat of the season in any competition.

The dominant Reds have won nine games in a row at home now, with Slot and Salah named as the Premier League manager and player of the month respectively for November.

(REUTERS)

Arne Slot explains Liverpool attacking selection

14:39

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Arne Slot denies that he’s dropped Darwin Nunez today due to form reasons with the Uruguayan having scored just once in his last 10 appearances.

Instead, he says it’s been common for him all season to rotate the members of his attack not named Mo Salah, with Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all swapping in and out.

Slot was furious with Liverpool’s performance against Girona in midweek despite their 1-0 win sealed by a second-half Salah penalty, and insists his team must be much more aggressive out of possession today or will likely be made to pay by Fulham.

(REUTERS)

Bad omens for Fulham

14:32 , George Flood

Fulham fans will have fond memories of their shock 1-0 triumph at Anfield back in March 2021, when Mario Lemina struck the winner for Scott Parker’s men just before half-time.

But that it as good as it’s got for them against Liverpool in recent years and is the only time they have managed to beat them in the last 14 match-ups across all competitions.

The Reds have won nine of the last 12 league meetings, including at Anfield last December when late goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a thrilling comeback win in a 4-3 epic notable for being the game in which Joel Matip sustained his season-ending injury before leaving in the summer.

Fulham did manage to hold Liverpool to a 1-1 home draw in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup back in January, but they had lost the first leg 2-1 at Anfield and exited on aggregate.

(REUTERS)

Three Fulham changes as Cuenca makes first Premier League start

14:11

Three changes from Fulham to the side that drew with Arsenal at Craven Cottage last weekend, with summer signing Jorge Cuenca making his first Premier League start in the heart of defence in place of the suspended Calvin Bassey.

Marco Silva has dropped both Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore to the bench, with former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson getting the nod instead along with Andreas Pereira.

(Getty Images)

Gakpo replaces Nunez with Jota and Chiesa back in Liverpool squad

14:05 , George Flood

So Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa both do make the bench for Liverpool this afternoon.

Arne Slot makes just one change from the team that beat Girona in the Champions League in midweek, with the misfiring Darwin Nunez making way for Cody Gakpo in attack.

Otherwise it’s as you were, with Alisson making his first Premier League start since early October after returning from his hamstring injury in Spain.

Joe Gomez continues alongside captain Virgil van Dijk at centre-back with no Ibrahima Konate, while the midfield trio is unchanged with Alexis Mac Allister suspended.

Youngsters Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni are both back on the bench, while Vitezslav Jaros, James McConnell and James Norris all drop out.

(REUTERS)

Fulham team

13:54 , George Flood

Starting XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Sessegnon, King, Smith Rowe, Godo, Traore, Muniz, Vinicius

Liverpool team

13:46 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Morton, Quansah, Nyoni

Lineups on the way

13:45

Official lineups from Anfield will be dropping very shortly.

Stay tuned...

Silva hails Fulham work ethic after impressive run

13:43 , George Flood

It’s been an impressive first half of the season for Fulham, who sit in 10th after 15 games with 23 points - their second-best tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign ever and highest since 2003/04.

Marco Silva is perhaps the division’s most underrated manager, though has insisted the club’s improvements are down to sheer work ethic throughout.

"I don't see football or success in football without hard work, that is the first thing," Silva said.

"It's been one of the reasons why everything has been going well the last three or four seasons. Everybody works really hard, it's the demands from ourselves in the football club - they are high.

"If you work hard every single day, the standards and demands they are high, of course you are able to respond in this league, that is so tough and is so difficult with the best players and the best managers in the world and some of the best clubs too.

"The quality of the players, we work with them. Being able to keep a good platform inside, even if you have been losing some key players, but at the same time adding good players for our squad too.

"Everything together is giving us the chance to perform the way we've been performing and to be able until now - I know it's the beginning of December with a lot of fights and big games ahead of us - but it has been really good to see the way the team is responding."

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Slot defends Nunez but admits standards slipped

13:32

Arne Slot has delivered his public backing to striker Darwin Nunez, whose struggles in front of goal continued in the Champions League in midweek.

The Uruguayan international has now scored just three times across all competitions this season and faced plenty of criticism.

Slot urged Reds fans to get behind Nunez, but also acknowledged that he let his standards slip against Girona on Tuesday.

"All our players feel the support of our fans but he is definitely one of them,” Slot said.

“Mo (Salah) is scoring so many goals he likes the support of the fans but doesn't really need it at the moment," he said.

"We all saw they did something with him when he missed a few chances on Tuesday and everyone needs an arm around you, either from a team-mate, the fans or your manger.

"But I also made it clear to him that he is not only judged on the goals he scores, he is also judged on the team performance and he adds something to the team performance as well with his work-rate and how much he does winning the ball back high up the pitch.

"Ideally he would have scored a few goals more. Maybe in a few weeks you will ask me (about) Mo is not scoring any more and Darwin is scoring one goal after another.

"It is the life of a number nine, sometimes you score, sometimes you don't.

"But what should always be there is work-rate and I think that is what he has, apart from two games: the first one against Las Palmas (a pre-season friendly) - I said that to him yesterday - and the last half-hour against Girona wasn't of the standard he should have.

"That had a lot to do with him being disappointed at missing a few chances."

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Slot 'not worried' as Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk contract saga rumbles on

13:21

The ongoing Liverpool contract saga relating to Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk was once again discussed as a key topic at yesterday’s Arne Slot press conference, though the Reds boss insisted he is not worried by the potential for that key trio to begin talking to - and even potentially agree a pre-contract with - overseas clubs in January.

“It doesn’t worry me, we just accept the situation as it is,” Slot told reporters.

“It’s the same situation as it is, but they play at a really good club and they’re doing really well at the moment.

“So hopefully we can keep it for a long time like this.”

(London Standard)

Slot addresses Chiesa's Liverpool struggles ahead of comeback

13:05 , George Flood

It has been a hugely frustrating start to his Liverpool career for Federico Chiesa, who has played just 78 minutes of football for the club across all competitions so far.

Speaking on the injury-plagued Italian on Friday, Arne Slot bemoaned the lack of ideal chances to get him game time as he pinpointed next week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to struggling Southampton as a potential comeback game.

“What makes it difficult is we play so many games,” the Dutchman said.

“What he needs is playing time and the problem is if you haven’t played for five or six months, it’s sometimes difficult for a manager to give him his first minutes because you don’t exactly know what you can expect.

“Yes, I see him on the training ground but ideally you see him in a friendly during the week or you see him in a Under-21s game but that is not the situation we have because we play so many games.

“So maybe the Southampton game might be a good moment for him to get some playing minutes and then we will know a bit better what to expect from him.

(AP)

“Of course we see his qualities, we know his qualities but he needs to get his fitness level [up].

“If you only have training sessions that is not the same as playing time, so you need to have playing time to reach certain fitness levels.

“That is if you are competing for the league and competing in the Champions League, it’s not always easy to find these minutes, unless we are sometimes four or five-nil up.

“But for the whole season I think it was only once against Bournemouth at home, 3-0 up at half-time and for the rest it’s been a struggle or a fight to the last second of every game.”

Slot issues Jota and Chiesa update as Liverpool attack bolstered

13:00 , George Flood

It sounds like Diogo Jota is probably more likely to play a role for Liverpool today than Federico Chiesa.

Jota has not featured at all since sustaining a rib injury after being accidentally landed on by Tosin Adarabioyo during the 2-1 home win over Chelsea on October 20.

He was omitted from the squad heading to Girona in midweek despite returning to training, though has since continued to build up his fitness and should be on the bench this afternoon.

Chiesa - Liverpool’s lone summer signing - has made only three appearances and one start for the club since that cut-price £12.5million move from Juventus, with constant fitness issues keeping him sidelined.

He started and scored with a 60-minute outing for the Under-21s last week, only to then deal with an illness that prevented him from being part of the Champions League squad.

"I think they are," Arne Slot said on Friday when asked if Jota and Chiesa would be named in the matchday squad against Fulham.

"We have one training session to go but Federico missed quite a lot, was ill last week so we have to wait and see how he's exactly doing.

"But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well but that depends a bit on the numbers we have and also how he has recovered from his illness."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Fulham prediction

12:44 , George Flood

Liverpool will have it tough against a Fulham side unbeaten in their last three away games but will still be expected to win.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Early Fulham team news: Silva facing defensive dilemma

12:43 , George Flood

Fulham boss Marco Silva is facing something of a defensive conundrum for today’s daunting trip to Anfield.

The Cottagers remain without Joachim Andersen due to injury, while Calvin Bassey is now suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Arsenal.

Could summer signing Jorge Cuenca therefore make his first Premier League start at centre-back alongside Issa Diop? Quite a game for it!

Still no Harrison Reed for Fulham, while Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson is expected to miss approximately 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Captain Tom Cairney remains banned after his sending off against Tottenham at the start of the month.

(Getty Images)

Early Liverpool team news: Jota and Chiesa could return

12:38

Liverpool could see both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa return to Arne Slot’s matchday squad this afternoon.

Both players have been sidelined for a number of weeks, though have been back training at Kirkby this week.

However, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended again after his automatic one-match ban for collecting five Premier League yellow cards this season was carried over to this game after the postponement of the Merseyside derby.

The Argentine midfielder was also banned for the win over Girona after being booked three times in the Champions League this term.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are all still out injured for the Reds.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham

12:33 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be shown live on TV in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm Saturday blackout still imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10:30pm GMT on Saturday night on BBC One.

Liverpool vs Fulham live

12:32 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League.

The table-topping Reds are back in action at Anfield today looking to maintain or even extend their lead at the summit that was whittled down to four points last weekend as their title rivals sought to capitalise on the late Storm Darragh-forced postponement of the Merseyside derby.

But Arne Slot’s side are back in confident mood after responding to dropping points with late heartbreak in their six-goal thriller at Newcastle by easing past Girona in midweek to seal their direct passage into the Champions League last 16 in Spain.

Mid-table Fulham do not have a good recent record against Liverpool and particularly at Anfield, though could yet prove a tough challenge having generally impressed under Marco Silva so far this season and held Arsenal to a battling draw last weekend.

Kick-off on Merseyside comes at 3pm GMT, so keep it right here for all your latest team news, match build-up and live updates.