Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley start

Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for four trophies this season and will hope the Carabao Cup is the first of them, although Marco Silva’s side are set to be tough opposition and will look to make life difficult for the Reds ahead of the return leg at Craven Cottage later this month.

Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players as Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, with the news that influential vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for at least three weeks adding to the absences of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup respectively.

The Liverpool manager could therefore be forced to shuffle his pack following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to be closer to full strength as the Cottagers target their first ever major domestic honour. Fulham have not played in a major final since losing the Uefa Cup to Juventus back in 2009 but are now dreaming of Wembley, with Middlesbrough defeating Chelsea in the first leg of the other semi-final at the Riverside last night.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.

Liverpool host Fulham in first leg of Carabao Cup semi-finals, with kick-off at 8pm

The Reds are still involved in all four trophies this season ahead of decisive month

Fulham have never won the League Cup and last played reached a major final in 2009

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, DeCordova Reid, Jimenez, Willian

Liverpool FC - Fulham FC

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Joe Gomez, who makes his 200th Liverpool appearance tonight, insists the Reds will not get giddy at the prospect of another potential quadruple tilt, but has acknowledged there is a fire in the squad to achieve this season.

Story continues

“We’re all just full of desire and want to make the best out of the season,” he said. “All we can do is take it one game at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but there’s desire and we have a platform to build on.

“We can’t take that for granted, as we know with last season it’s not always plain-sailing and we went through rough patches but we built from it and learnt from it. So, we have to keep at it and see where it takes us.”

(Getty Images)

19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Liverpool make five changes from Sunday’s win at Arsenal. Virgil van Dijk returns to captain the side, with Conor Bradley replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back. Ryan Gravenberch comes into midfield and there is a start for Diogo Jota in attack as Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez drop out. As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal ahead of Alisson.

Marco Silva also makes five changes from the weekend, and in come some of the big-hitters: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Willian and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting line-up.

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham team to face Liverpool:

Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, DeCordova Reid, Jimenez, Willian

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool team to face Fulham:

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

The Reds to take on Fulham in the #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg 📋#LIVFUL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2024

18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re just a couple of minutes away from getting tonight’s line-ups. How strong will Klopp and Silva go amid a busy run of fixtures?

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Marco Silva calls for Fulham to be ‘clever’ at Anfield

Marco Silva has called for his Fulham players to focus on one leg at a time ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool.

He said: “You’re talking about two games. But, at the same time, you cannot be thinking about the second game if you don’t do so well in the first. This is where you have to have the right balance.

“I don’t want the players just thinking about the second game, because if we don’t do our job really well in the first one, probably the chances to be decisive at home are not going to be there.

“Because of that, we have to play really at our best level there, and be clever enough from a tactical point of view in some moments to manage the game well.”

(PA Wire)

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

How will Liverpool cope without Alexander-Arnold?

“We have many weapons so there is no-one irreplaceable here,” said Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

“Mo goes away, (Diogo) Jota steps up. If the best players are not there and you play really well - the second half against Arsenal - then that’s a really good sign and that’s what we’ve always done.

“We don’t rely on one, two, three or four players. We are missing three core players from our leadership group - Robbo, Trent, Mo - so that’s a blow of course.

“We now we have to find solutions without Trent as well but, again, this squad has so much talent, so much power, and as long as counter-pressing is there everything else is replaceable.

“He {Alexander-Arnold] creates a lot of flexibility from the back and he can play passes that the forwards really like, he knows how to decide games and knows when to put balls where.

“The squad has a lot of other qualities in my opinion but for sure we need to find new dynamics.”

(PA Wire)

18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

More on tonight’s team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury that means he will miss both legs of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

The right-back, who has shone for the Reds in recent weeks, sustained the injury during his starring role in Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal, faces a race against time to be fit for the Premier League clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal over five days at the end of January and the start of February.

But while Liverpool have lost their vice-captain, captain Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Wednesday’s first leg against Fulham after missing the victory at Arsenal with illness.

Liverpool confirm Alexander-Arnold injury blow with Van Dijk set to return

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham’s route to semi-finals

1st round: Bye

2nd round: Fulham 1-1 Tottenham (5-3 on pens)

3rd round: Fulham 2-1 Norwich

Fourth round: Ipswich 1-3 Fulham

Quarter-finals: Everton 1-1 Fulham (won 7-6 on pens)

(Getty Images)

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool’s route to semi-finals

1st round: Bye

2nd round: Bye

3rd round: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Fourth round: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Quarter-finals: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

(PA Wire)

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Liverpool 2/5

Draw 9/2

Fulham 7/1

Odds on Liverpool to win multiple trophies here.

Prediction

The hosts to have the firepower to establish a first-leg lead, but with work still to do. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

FUL - Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, DeCordova Reid, Wilson, Pereira, Jimenez

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Fulham team news?

Fulham will be missing Adama Traore and Tim Ream, both injured, while the trio of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are likewise at the Afcon. Otherwise they are well set and Silva may just need to decide which two of Willian, Harry Wilson and Bobby DeCordova Reid start on the flanks.

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Liverpool team news?

Liverpool are without long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip. Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup and Mohamed Salah has left for the Africa Cup of Nations. Dominik Szoboszlai is also out with a shorter-term hamstring injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also now sidelined. The latter’s absence means either Conor Bradley could start right-back or Owen Beck on the left, with Joe Gomez switching flanks according to that choice.

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the match?

The game kicks off at Anfield at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the build-up to tonight’s match in our live blog.