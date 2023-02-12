Liverpool vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds- preview

Liverpool are in desperate need of a positive result as they host Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to struggle for form, winning just one of their past seven matches and they are as many points away from the relegation zone as they are the top four.

Everton, meanwhile, make the short trip to Anfield with renewed confidence, after beating table-toppers Arsenal last time out in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge. The Toffees now look well-capable of making it a tough night for Liverpool, who could really do with a morale-boosting win ahead of the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Everton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Monday night via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to struggle to find any sort of form (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Everton team news

Diogo Jota is finally back in contention for Liverpool ahead of the derby and could feature for the first time since before the World Cup. Thiago Alcantara, however, is a doubt due to a hip problem.

Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate, however, are all injured.

For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

It’s tempting to assume Liverpool will finally click into gear at some point, but there is really very little sign of it happening.

Everton already look a different side under Dyche and will be right up for the battle, in front of what should be a brilliant atmosphere under the lights at Anfield.

The Toffees are capable of coming away with it at least a point, with Liverpool’s defence continuing to look incredibly vulnerable.

Story continues

Draw, 1-1.

Everton made the perfect start to life under Sean Dyche against Arsenal (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton picked up their first win at Anfield since 1999 two years ago - that is their only victory in the past 27 Merseyside derbies.

Liverpool wins: 123

Draws: 86

Everton wins: 83

Liverpool vs Everton match odds

Liverpool to win: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Everton to win: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).