Liverpool vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool host Everton on Saturday afternoon in the second local derby of the season in the Premier League - a clash which proved rather pivotal to the Reds’ campaign earlier this term.
The Reds and Blues drew 2-2 last time around in the game which saw Virgil van Dijk’s season ended by a Jordan Pickford challenge, while Thiago also spent time sidelined after Richarlison’s red-carded tackle. Only one place separates the neighbours in the table, the Reds three points ahead in sixth but with Everton having a game in hand.
Neither team comes into the match in great form; in league play they’ve taken one point between them in the last six matches combined, with Liverpool dropping from top spot to outside the Champions League places with alarming rapidity of late.
However, the Reds did return to winning ways last time out as they earned a 2-0 win in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. They are still contending with several injuries in the squad, but Jurgen Klopp will hope they can string a run of results together to push back into the top four soon.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday, 20 February.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
The Reds remain without all three centre-backs to long-term injuries, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Diogo Jota is also out, along with James Milner. Fabinho is also a near-certainty to miss the game through injury, but Naby Keita could be in the squad after returning to full team training recently.
Everton will be missing Yerry Mina, as well Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but both Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are available to start after injury.
Predicted line-ups
LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane
EVE - Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Davies; Rodriguez; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Odds
Liverpool - 8/15
Draw - 15/4
Everton - 32/5
Prediction
Everton haven’t won at Anfield this millennium. Manager Carlo Ancelotti might feel this is a good time for the match but his side have a habit of creaking when it matters most - same again this time out. Liverpool 3-1 Everton.
