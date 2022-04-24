Liverpool vs Everton live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Today’s edition of the Merseyside Derby has an awful lot riding on it.

Liverpool know any slip-up in the Premier League title run-in could prove fatal, while Frank Lampard’s Everton are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Everton did manage to win at Anfield last season although Jurgen Klopp’s side were decimated by injuries at the time and Liverpool are now in utterly relentless form.

Both sets of fans would surely relish having a major impact on their rivals’ season at this stage in a game that needs little adding to it anyway.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.