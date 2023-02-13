Mohamed Salah celebrates with Andrew Robertson - Liverpool back in business as Everton prove ideal guests - Reuters /Carl Recine

By Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent at Anfield

In a flash – in 13 seconds in fact – Liverpool are back. Thirteen seconds is all it took from Everton striking the post to Liverpool sweeping down the other end and opening the scoring.

Fine margins? By the final whistle there was a gulf between these two sides in the 243rd Merseyside derby – when will there be a 244th with Everton in the bottom three and in fear of relegation for the first time in 72 years? – as Liverpool season finally came alive.

Jurgen Klopp even ventured onto the pitch to fist-pump in front of The Kop after a first Premier League win of 2023. It is, of course, remarkable that it has taken until mid-February for that to happen but it also should be remembered by those keen to criticise Klopp that this was his 250th victory as Liverpool manager and he has done it in fewer matches than any of his illustrious predecessors: Bob Paisley took 448 games; Bill Shankly 472.

The stakes were high and it boiled over near the end in a touchline melee with Andrew Robertson and Jordan Pickford at the heart of it and involving substitutes and stewards which will surely warrant an FA charge for both sides. It was the definition of failing to control players but Liverpool controlled this game.

The Liverpool fans lapped it up. They goaded Everton with chants of “going down” and whether this will be their last visit to Anfield for some time and there is much for Sean Dyche to ponder after the euphoria of beating league leaders Arsenal.

In truth the new manager got his team selection and tactics all wrong – a first start since Dec 2021 for Ellis Simms backfired, the thinness of his squad was exposed, while Everton were powder-puff poodles rather than ‘dogs of Dyche’. The chest barge by Pickford on Robertson was a rare sight of aggression even if it was petulantly pointless.

Andrew Robertson and Jordan Pickford - Liverpool back in business as Everton prove ideal guests - Paul Ellis/AFP

Klopp got it spot on. Just like the belief, players are returning while a couple of the big signings suddenly showed their worth. This was indisputably Cody Gakpo’s best game since he signed from PSV Eindhoven in January, as a deeper central striker, and he finally got his first goal while there was a standing ovation for Darwin Nunez as he was substituted.

There was a roar also in that he was replaced by Diogo Jota, back at last from injury as was Roberto Firmino. The reinforcements are arriving – Virgil van Dijk was unneeded from the bench - and Liverpool have so much ground to make up… but who knows?

Maybe Klopp might have to consider playing four up front – a return to that ‘Fab Four’ (when it was Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Firmino and Phillipe Coutinho) given the awesome resources he could soon have at his disposal especially with Luis Diaz to also return. It feels powerful and threatening to the rest of the league.

Nunez played wide left and just looked far happier. It helped that he was up against 34-year-old Seamus Coleman and the Everton right-back was mercilessly targeted. But this must be the way for Klopp to use Nunez, for now at least. He looked unburdened. He looked free. He looked quick. So, so quick. And so did Liverpool. It felt like the Liverpool of last season as they surged forward from every angle.

There had been some concern as to where the creativity would come from with a midfield of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and the impressive 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic but it came from Liverpool’s hard-running and their desire to move the ball in a way that they have struggled to do so for so long.

Liverpool's brilliant Stefan Bajcetic - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

On 76 minutes as Everton tried to bring possession out from their own penalty area there were five Liverpool players pressing. Klopp will have lapped that up as much as the goals.

There is a tendency of over-hype young players and, for Liverpool, the likes of Curtis Jones and maybe Harvey Elliott have flattered to deceive but Bajcetic looks a real prospect with the hustle and bite he brings, despite his slight frame, plus the range of passing and calmness on the ball from the Spaniard.

So back to those vital 13 seconds. And Bajcetic was involved. Everton won a corner and it was neon-lit danger for Liverpool who have been so vulnerable at set-pieces and so it proved as James Tarkowski met Alex Iwobi’s delivery and swung his header back across goal where it struck the post.

As Everton tried to finish, Bajcetic stabbed the ball out and Liverpool were in business. Nunez and Salah were just too fast, too direct and in a blur the former crossed for the latter who stabbed the ball home. Everton defenders were five, 10 yards in Salah’s wake while this was the Pickford of a few years ago who suffered regular rushes of blood to the head. He had hurtled out into the no-man’s land around his penalty spot and was picked off. He made it easy for Salah.

Anfield erupted. It was a release. It was an explosion and the players were transformed, they were liberated and their biggest weapon was the speed of their counter-attacking.

And so they doubled their advantage as they again surged forward. It was led by Robertson and suddenly the ball was out wide to Trent Alexander-Arnold who sent it skimming low into the six-yard area. Everton contributed to their own downfall as Conor Coady inexplicably allowed it to go past him for Gakpo to gleefully tap home.

Liverpool are back. The players are back. The confidence is back. The swagger is back. And so is the Klopp celebration. The rest of the Premier League have been served notice and there are plenty of games to go.

Liverpool vs Everton, as it happened

10:52 PM

Sean Dyche

"They were on top. The shape was decent, the work rate was decent. We hit the post/bar and it was disappointing they went ahead from that. It was mis-read by Jordan. And that is the story of the first half.

"We have to improve in transitions. We could maybe have given away technical fouls to break up the play. The mentality is good. We want to work and fight. But we need to be brave with the ball as well.

"We have not been here long and there is a lot of information to get across. It is tough coming here. Liverpool are having a tough time but they are still a good side. Confidence grows on the training pitch.

"Our home fans are amazing but it is about bringing bravery away from home as well."

10:31 PM

Jurgen Klopp

"Atmosphere was outstanding, I have a lot of love for our crowd. We played the game we wanted to play not the one Everton wanted. The key to that is keeping the ball and getting in behind them.

"We scored two goals from counter attacks and that is very pleasing. I really thought the performance was the best for a while. It is better to win when you deserve and we did tonight.

"Yeah, it was a massive relief. I didn't want to do my fist bumps but then you don't know when you will get another chance. I would have done anything the crowd asked tonight. Except maybe remove my clothes. But then they should get a reward not a torture, ha ha.

"We are a club who can get through times.

"Stefan showed up tonight, he is a really smart boy. He was a centre half, then we put him as a 6 and now he plays as an 8. I asked him if he like that and he said "oh yes".

10:13 PM

Liverpool vs Everton stats

Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 250 th win as Liverpool manager in all competitions. It was his 414 th game in charge of the Reds, reaching the milestone victory quicker than any previous three managers to do so for the club (Bob Paisley 448, Bill Shankly 472 and Tom Watson 539).

Since the start of last season, Everton have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (19), while they've also won fewer games (3) and points (17) on the road than any of the 17 sides to have played across both campaigns.

There were just 13 seconds between James Tarkowski hitting the post at one end for Everton, and Mohamed Salah putting Liverpool 1-0 ahead at the other.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now been involved in 100 Premier League goals in 104 games at Anfield (71 goals, 29 assists). Only Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury) have reached a century of goal involvements at a ground in fewer appearances.

Cody Gakpo became the sixth different player to score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby, and the first since Raul Meireles in January 2011.

All three of Darwin Núñez's Premier League assists for Liverpool have been for Mohamed Salah. However, he remains without a goal himself since the resumption of the competition in December, despite having 27 shots in that time (including five tonight).

At 18 years and 114 days, Stefan Bajcetic became the third youngest player to start a Premier League Merseyside derby for Liverpool, after Raheem Sterling in October 2012 (17y 325d) and Michael Owen in February 1998 (18y 71d).

10:12 PM

Conor Coady quotes

"We need to get tough, get up to people and press them. That is when we are best, on the front foot. The most important thing is to recover, listen to the manager and go again.

"It's not that we missed a chance, it is giving away counter attacks, because that is what Liverpool are good at.

"I was hoping that there was nobody behind me [for the second goal] because I knew if I touched it I was going to put it in my own net."

10:06 PM

Liverpool player quotes

Mo Salah on Stefan Bajcetic: "Since he came with us he has been our best player. He is a great player."

Stefan Bajcetic: "To hear that from Mo Salah is amazing, he is a legend and one of the best players ever to play for Liverpool."

Bajcetic: "a year ago I was playing under 18s and now I am playing at Anfield. It is crazy."

He seems like a very nice lad. He was at Celta Vigo as a kid and has been with Liverpool since December 2020. His dad is Srđan Bajčetić, who played for Red Star Belgrade and then Celta Vigo. Mum is from Spain. Excellent English with a sweet Scouse accent, "ah am buzzin!"

Cody Gakpo: "I have been a false nine and that's different to what I am used to but I am getting better. The league is really fast here. It's not like Dutch league, keeping the ball and a proper build up."

09:53 PM

Full time: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

I don't think the result itself will be that disappointing for Everton. I mean obviously you don't want to lose in your derby, but their Premier League status isn't going to be decided at Anfield/Etihad etc trips. More concerning for Sean Dyche might be that guys who should be really reliable at the back - Coady, Tarkowski, Pickford - were all over the shop and made tons of individual mistakes. Add in the fact that they fielded a 22-year-old lone striker who has never scored for the club, or in the Premier League, and clearly that is a massive dual problem. At the very least you'd hope to be solid at the back.

Weighed against that, and again with the concomitant caveat that Liverpool really have bigger fish to fry than Everton, the Reds did occasionally look back to something like themselves. Salah was fitfully brilliant. They look to have got some excellent attacking youth in Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Stefan Bajcetic (23, 23 and 18 years old). A few stalwarts came back: Hendo, Jota, Firmino, Keïta all got game time.

Chris Bascombe adds: "Plenty to reassure Jurgen Klopp. Plenty to concern Newcastle and Spurs fans wondering if Liverpool might make a charge for the top four. A chastening night for Sean Dyche, but he would have gleefully accepted three points from six against Arsenal and Liverpool given a tough start to his Everton career."

09:50 PM

90 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Salah nearly adds another, cutting in from the right but that is a very good save from Jordan P.

Jamie Carragher has given the man of the match to Liverpool's brilliant Stefan Bajcetic. He's getting subbed now. Stefan, not Carra.

Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita come on, Stefan Bajcetic and Mohamed Salah make way.

Liverpool's brilliant Stefan Bajcetic - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

09:47 PM

88 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Fiiiiiight! Bundle! Bench clearer! Robertson down the flank, beats his man but the ref has called it back. Robertson carries on running after the whistle. Pickford comes miles out the box to body check him. The slightest contact, you have to say.

They get involved in a bit of afters.. Their teammates come to join in. It's all posturing rather than actual scrapping. But now the subs benches are in as well. There's Virgil van Dijk. And at least one Everton player is really giving it some.

Ref eventually settles everyone down, books Pickford and Robertson and that's the end of the matter.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson clashes with Everton's Jordan Pickford - Reuters

Chris Bascombe writes: "A quiet melee to end the evening at Anfield. Simon Hooper stood aside as several players and a few subs got involved. Suspect Klopp and Dyche will be quietly delighted at the demonstrations of passion and unity. Ends with a booking for Robertson and Pickford. Did the commentators mention 'handbags' at all?"



09:45 PM

85 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Alex Iwobi's wayward back header plays the side into trouble again but Matip cannot take advantage.

09:44 PM

82 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Liverpool could and should have nailed the coffin down here. Tarkowski loses it, Liverpool have massive numbers overlapping. Bajcetic only has to slip Salah in but he underhits the pass and Tarkowski, the redeemer, slides in for a good tackle.

09:41 PM

81 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Just when it looks like Everton have thrown in the towel, they nearly nick one! Iwobi got down the right, crossed, it beat Trent and there was Davies at the back post. He's headed it over. Ooooh that was the moment, Everton pals.

09:40 PM

80 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Chris Bascombe writes: "The hug Klopp gave Henderson after subbing him was so strong it might have cracked his ribs. Summed up how he felt about the captain's performance."

09:37 PM

78 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Both sides seem to have settled for / come to terms with this as a result.

Vague feel of the testimonial now from Liverpool. Everyone's getting a little go. James Milner. Roberto Firmino. They're both on. Jan Molby's got his tracksuit off. Kev Kegs might come on for a run.

09:36 PM

76 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Everton look like they could play til Easter without a goal.

09:34 PM

75 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Diogo Jota, back from injury, the man who comes on for Darwin. Things do seem to be looking up for Liverpool. Everton have been mince to be fair.

09:27 PM

69 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Nunez has had an excellent game and he's coming off to a well-deserved round of applause.

Darwin Nunez tearing it up for the first goal - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

09:25 PM

66 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Bajcetic gets the better of Coady, who gives him a bear hug come rugby tackle come judo throw onto the floor.

09:24 PM

65 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Tarkowski, ffs, has just given it away straight to Mo Salah. Luckily for him the Egyptian Magician reaches into his hat and produces a shot at the keeper.

09:21 PM

62 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Big Ellis Simms is getting the hook; Demarai Gray coming on. Tough assignment for young Ellis and one that he has not, I'm sorry to say, impressed on. Bloody hard up front on your own though of course.

09:20 PM

60 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

This Nunez looks the ticket, he's at it again, finding loads of space and now curling a shot from the centre just wide of the goal.

Gakpo the man who set up that chance with his dribbling.

Perhaps these two can give Liverpool some of the spark missing since Mane.

09:19 PM

57 mins: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

Not much sign of Everton getting back into this. Indeed, they've let Liverpool have their way with them down the right flank again. Nunes with the afterburners on, into the box, tries a shot from a very narrow angle. Little to no chance of scoring from there. BUT Pickford then parries the ball straight out back at him so he can have another go! He nearly does score with the second. Jeez Louise Pickford, sort it out.

Between the performances of Pickford and Coady (60 games for England between them) Gareth Southgate must be feeling rather unsure.

Cody Gakpo tucks it away as poor old Conor Coady can only watch in horror at his error - AFP via Getty Images

09:07 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 2 Everton 0 (Gakpo 49)

Oh Everton. That's a hammer blow. Everton are two down and the second half has barely begun. Liverpool come down the right, they cross, it's beaten Conor Coady in the centre of defence. Coady's running back, the ball is crossed low from the right and CC is maybe eight yards running straight back at his own goal. Clearly/presumably fearing that he's going to stick it past his own keeper if he makes a touch, he leaves it - but he's neglected to factor Cody Gakpo into his calculations! Here's Gakpo in the inside right channel, lurking just behind Coady. He can hardly believe his luck because Coady has just left it on a plate for him and he cannot miss from here. That's Gakpo's first goal for Liverpool.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo gifted a chance by Coady, and he makes no mistake - Reuters

Chris Bascombe: "Liverpool yet again lethal on what the modern coaches like to call 'the transition'. Hugely encouraging signs for Klopp this evening. Gakpo needed that goal, too. On a less welcome note, it looked like a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd narrowly missed the Liverpool goalscorer. A steward removed an item from the pitch as the players celebrated."

09:04 PM

46 mins: Liverpool 1 Everton 0

Eyes down look in for the second half.

Awesome pic for that goal in the first half.

first goal - David Rawcliffe/Propaganda

09:00 PM

Bottlers?

Brilliant picture ed Lee Martin's just eagle-eyed this one. Anyone any idea what it all means?

Tactical bottle - Reuters

Update: clever Telegraph Sport colleague Jake Goodwill - who is supposed to be more of a rugby man, for crying out loud - cracks the code in an instant. It's Pickford's cheat sheet for Liverpool penalty takers. Of course, seems so obvious now you see it. I am surrounded by younger, brighter, better men.

08:50 PM

Half time: Liverpool 1 Everton 0

Not a massive amount to say about that really. Liverpool had more of the ball, Everton did well for most of it. The goal the only moment of much note: Tarkowski hit the woodwork, Liverpool with a classic counter attack. If not an actual goalie error from Pickford, certainly a questionable decision, and Salah helped himself. Dyce will wonder nobody fouled to stop that break.

Chris Bascombe: "Sean Dyche would have been encouraged by Everton's resolve until the moment James Tarkowski headed against the post. But Liverpool have shown more quality and played at the kind of tempo associated with a Klopp team, especially when Nunez is in full stride. Everton will have to show more adventure in the second half."

The Remorseful Pickford by Pieter Brueghel the Younger - Reuters

Chris adds: "Fair to say the two main topics of conversation at half-time when watching replays of Salah's goal were

1. What was Jordan Pickford doing?

and

2. No, seriously, what on earth was Jordan Pickford doing?"

08:48 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 1 Everton 0

Hardly any injury time but a rather soft foul from Everton gives Liverpool a nicely placed freekick. Lofted deep by Liverpool. Everton clear it by hook or by crook and that's the end of the half.

08:46 PM

40 mins: Liverpool 1 Everton 0

"Going down, going down, going down," suggest the home supporters. Tarkowski, who was within an inch of scoring a rare goal but now finds himself on the trailing side, vents his frustration on the person of Jordan Henderson. Ref gives him a final warning.

08:37 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Everton 0 (Salah 35)

... and Liverpool have gone straight up the other end and scored. It's a superb, flowing move that sees Darwin N haring down the left flank, getting his head up and picking out Mo Salah who guides it with real class and authority past Pickford.

Pickford had certainly committed to the bit there. He was pretty much on the edge of the penalty area when Salah applied the finish. I think he thought Salah was going to send it onward to Gakpo, who was also running on like a house on fire, over on Mo's right. Anyhow, Pickford reckoned without Salah, erm, going for goal. In fairness to Jordan Pickford, Liverpool did have like four players in a line and the nearest Everton defender about half a mile away so I guess he had to do something.

Mo Salah tucks it away: Jordan Pickford (not pictured) - Getty

Here is Chris Bascombe: "The first glimpse of classic Klopp Liverpool for months as defence turns into an attack of the red arrows. Nunez has been brilliant in short bursts. The Uruguayan's pace and precision pass deserved Salah's finish."

08:36 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Heartbreak for Everton as they hit the woodwork from a set piece. Iwobi took a corner from the left, Tarkowski's header thumped across the post.....

08:32 PM

30 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Everton have a corner, it's likewise half cleared, Idrissa Gueye catches the ball just lovely with a volley but it's always (Three Feet) high and rising. RIP Trugoy.

08:30 PM

27 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Liverpool take that freekick, it's half cleared to Bajcetic. He tries his luck from range but Pickford is equal to it.

08:26 PM

25 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Liverpool are not at their best but they are looking dangerous here. Robertson takes Iwobi on and Alex fouls him.

08:23 PM

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Chris again, he's firing off these updates left, right and centre. Perhaps attempting to keep warm in a chilly Anfield.

Chris Bascombe: "Sean Dyche is in the ear of the 4th official asking about Joe Gomez's grappling of Ellis Simms. He has a point. The Liverpool defender is clearly worried about the physical presence of the young forward whenever Pickford launches it."

08:21 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Chris Bascombe: "Everton's full-backs were superb against Arsenal last week. They're going to be under intense pressure all night here, Nunez v Coleman and Salah v Mykolenko featuring prominently in the opening stages."

Beefy collision between Onana and Alisson, as the former slides a long way to get the ball, clattering the latter. Both ok.

08:18 PM

18 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Liverpool take a quick throw, Everton are not in the wide awake club, it's lofted into the visitors' box... and Nunez helps it on its way to Gakpo. Ooh that is not far wide. Might have done better actually. Yep had another look at that and he oughta had scored.

08:17 PM

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Everton attack, Tarkowski is wheeled slowly into position and the ball aimed at his heid. A goal does not ensue.

08:16 PM

14 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Henderson goes down off the ball. Is he okay? Yes, seems that there was a bit of business with and Everton man (Onana?) off the ball rather than something going twang for Jordan.

08:15 PM

13 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Gakpo has made a couple of bright runs.

08:11 PM

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Salah takes the free but totally dogs it. Blasts the ball not even into the wall - in fact, into his own player. Ick.

08:10 PM

9 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Crowd are involved - and Var might be too! Darwin N with a powerful run, Everton have to scramble all jets. Looks like has got away from Coleman but Tarkowski slides in to stop the run. Unfairly, as it turns out. Right on the edge of the box.

Chris Bascombe notes: "He may not feel safe enough to attend Goodison Park at the moment, but Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is in attendance at Anfield."

08:07 PM

5 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Everton are sat back with one up. Stuck into the mixture for Ellis to have a crack at. He's a smashing big lad but probably needs a few helpers. Liverpool switch off a bit and Simms has an effort, blocked by Gomez.

Salah now, who really can do it all on his own, nearly wriggles through a massed Everton defence.

08:06 PM

Will Ferrell's in

Will Ferrell - PA

08:02 PM

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

Couple of spicy early challenges, Trent AA is involved.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo. Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Kelleher.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Simms. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Ruben Vinagre.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

08:01 PM

1 mins: Liverpool 0 Everton 0

It's Liverpool who kick off, and the first thing they do is hump it forward to the Everton keeper.

07:59 PM

Rookie striker

A lot of responsibility on the 22-year-old shoulders of Ellis Simms, up front for the Blues. He's never scored for Everton. Has had a loan spell at Hearts, although that may not necessarily be his fault.

He was on loan at Sunderland earlier this season and he hit seven so that's encouraging.

07:57 PM

Liverpool have

got a couple of games in hand on some of their rivals/some of the sides above them in the League. Spurs, for instance, are in 5th and are ten points ahead but have played three games more. So all is not lost, Reds.

07:54 PM

Cold night at Anfield

But a really good atmosphere by the sounds of it.

07:47 PM

Tunnel of friendly

Demarai Gray (L) and Ellis Simms of Everton - Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

07:46 PM

Basco on the Mersey injury woes

"Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche might be able to share notes about their injury woes. Liverpool could raise millions if they imposed a congestion charge in their treatment room, Thiago Alcantara the latest casualty, although the cavalry is waiting on the bench if required tonight.

"Dyche heads to Anfield without Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness. Under Frank Lampard Everton were punchless without their striker so all eyes will be on Ellis Simms."

07:44 PM

Banner boy

Fan with Klopp sign - PA

07:43 PM

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has used his programme notes to take exception to claims the players have stopped giving 100 percent to the Anfield cause. "I see their desire every single day. I feel how much they want it.” Having talked the talk, the Kop will be anticipating he and his teammates will walk the walk tonight.

as reported by Chris Bascombe.

07:35 PM

Gary Neville

"I wonder where Liverpool's creativity is going to come from although they will be hard-working."

07:21 PM

Chris Bascombe

addresses one of the more depressing issues du jour.

A long overdue clampdown on ‘unacceptable’ chants is in operation at Anfield. Virtually every Liverpool home game is contaminated with songs from the away end which have clear references to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989. Merseyside Police say they will take action should supporters be identified singing offensive material. "Just to be 100% clear. Any chants in relation to 'murderers' or 'always the victim' are football tragedy related and totally unacceptable," read a statement. "Behind them are people who have suffered unimaginable pain. (Where) possible, positive police and stewarding action will be taken."

07:18 PM

Couple of less familiar

faces on the Monday Night Football tonight: Izzy Christiansen and Leon Osman both repping for the Blues, bit of pitchside guest chat with David Jones on Sky.

07:12 PM

Less indoor funfair

and more 'send in the clowns' recently.

Pre-match meal - Reuters

07:01 PM

Team news

Teams in the now widely discredited 'text' format.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo. Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Kelleher.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Simms. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Ruben Vinagre.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

07:00 PM

The team news

will be coming. Eyes out for any flare ups.

fans with flares - Reuters

06:28 PM

Monday Night Football

Good evening and welcome to our live blog coverage of Monday Night Football, where the match tonight comes from Anfield and features two of the country's great sporting institutions, Liverpool and Everton, both of whom are at the very least in a bit of a pickle and arguably in something approaching turmoil. The hosts, piloted by Jurgen Klopp, are bumbling along in a profoundly disappointing 10th place before kick off; that is a monster 22 points off the lead and 15 points worse than they were at this stage last season. Grim, grim, grim and we will have plenty of time to hear from experts about that this evening.

Klopp seems to be closing to chucking a wobbler at any moment right now. He was furious this week that physiotherapist Andreas Kornmayer and assistant manager Pep Lijnders have come under criticism as the fanbase tries out various theories as to why Liverpool’s form has tanked this season. We will see. Anyway, some excellent quotes in this piece from Chris Bascombe about it all and you can read that here. Jurgen Klopp: Have the balls to go for me, not my Liverpool staff

Things for Everton are not exactly rosy either, what with them being in 18th place with 18 points, albeit that there is a better mood at Goodison since the appointment of Sean Dyche, whose managerial record so far with the Toffees reads played one, won one. And not just any one, they beat the League leaders of course.

Mind you, Everton fans might not make a lot to his shocking revelation he used to support... Liverpool. “My mate had the yellow Liverpool kit. I thought ‘that’s a nice kit, who is that?’ and he said ‘Liverpool’ so I thought, ‘we are Liverpool fans from now on then’. He still is. So that was my first reference point for supporting Liverpool."

Nice piece here, also from Basco, about Why supporting Liverpool or Everton does not stop you working for the enemy

Alright when you're winning probably! Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher, who will surely be on Sky's Monday Night Football later, was family a convert.

Anyhoo, we will see which 22 lads step over the white line at 8pm this evening fairly soon. Teams at 7, kick off at 8.