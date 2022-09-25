Liverpool vs Everton live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League

Tamara Prenn
·6 min read
Liverpool vs Everton live: Score and latest updates from the Women's Super League - PA
06:55 PM

9 min: GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Everton

Graham with the throw-in, and under pressure from Liverpool, the ball heads back to the Everton half. Kearns gets an opportunity to mount a Liverpool attack through the middle, but she misplays the pass.

Taking up the counter, the ball heads up the field for Finnigan to drive a long shot towards Laws' goal, but it's saved for a corner.

This time it comes off! Park sends the ball lilting into the box to strike an Everton head, before being driven down and into goal by Finnigan.

06:52 PM

7 min: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Again, Graham slides through the pitch, looking for Park, who goes in with her eye on the box from the right. She's dealt with by Campbell, who ushers the ball out for a corner.

Park takes it, and things look promising after Veje delivers a cross across the box. There are Everton players looking to get a head to the ball, and Snoeijs has the best attempt, but the ball goes over the cross bar to settle in the top netting.

06:50 PM

5 min: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

A promising free kick for Everton, Christiansen taking it into the box, and Liverpool struggle to deal with it. When Everton go again, this time with a looping volley from Snoeijs, Laws can gather up the ball.

Not the right angle for Snoeijs, in the end. Graham goes on the run now, connecting with Park on the right, but she's kept well back by the Liverpool defence.

06:48 PM

3 min: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Liverpool overturn possession, sending the ball back for Laws, the club's player of the season last year. Everton retake possession - as intended - waiting to make their move into attack.

Koivisto takes a throw-in in the Liverpool half, but possession once again falls for Everton. They go for attack, Graham cutting through the middle, but she's quickly brought down by Holland.

06:46 PM

1 min: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Everton kick off, and paddle the ball around before sending it up the field, looking for Christiansen. She can't find a way through, so Park on the right wing attempts a breakthrough instead.

06:45 PM

Kick-off

The familiar sound of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' ebbs away, the whistle blows, and we're underway at Anfield.

06:42 PM

They players stream out of the tunnel

And the fans raise the proverbial roof. Only a few minutes to go until kick-off.

06:41 PM

An electric mood at Anfield

There have been some 32,000 tickets sold for tonight's derby. There's a overflowing away stand too, but if Liverpool are able to harness the crowd's energy, it could be a tough night for Everton.

06:38 PM

Christiansen, back in the side

Christiansen, Everton's captain this evening, is back in the starting XI after starting on the bench against West Ham. She's one of the "dynamic" attacking players that Sorensen mentioned in his pre-match which he hopes will change the game. Can she prove the difference in a difficult derby?

Izzy Christiansen will start at Anfield - Alex Livesey/The FA Collection&nbsp;
Izzy Christiansen will start at Anfield - Alex Livesey/The FA Collection

06:32 PM

Brian Sorensen is up next on Sky Sports

I'm really excited, playing in this iconic stadium, and all the fans that are here today, I'm really looking forward to it

It's important game, it's a derby, we also need the win, after last week's result.

We're super focused.

Hopefully we can gain control, that's our game plan, and hopefully [we can] shut the spectators down.

In pre-season, we've been very dynamic, creating a lot of chances, so we need to see that from the players today.

[Liverpool] will come, like they did against Chelsea, and hopefully we can use some of the space behind them.

06:21 PM

Matt Beard speaks to Sky Sports

On playing at Anfield:

It's a great occasion, it's great to play here.

On preparing for today's match:

[After looking at Everton against West Ham] we feel we wanted a naturally left-footed winger, a naturally right-footed winger, so we can get down both sides.

It's a blow to lose leanne for such a long time, but we've got a squad for a reason, and hopefully what we've set up works.

We've had to adapt [since Chelsea] because Everton play a different system. What we don't want to do is be chasing around.

We want to try and hit them on the counter if we can.

06:15 PM

Atmosphere building at Anfield

liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Alex Livesey/The FA Collection
liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Alex Livesey/The FA Collection
liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
liverpool everton 2022 wsl - Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

06:13 PM

And the Everton starting XI

Brosnan (GK), Veje, Sevecke, Bjorn, George, Christiansen (c), Park, Graham, Finnigan, Galli, Snoeijs

Substitutes: Ramsey, Bennison, Gio, Maier, Weir, Stenevik, K. Holmgaard

06:05 PM

How Liverpool will line-up this evening

Laws (GK), Koivisto, Flaherty, Fahey (c), Matthews, Campbell, Kearns, Holland, Hinds, Lawley, Stengel

Substitutes: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Furness, Humphrey, Daniels, Wardlaw, Silcock

Liverpool's attack will be without Leanne Kiernan, who will undergo surgery following an ankle injury sustained against Chelsea, and new Dutch signing Shanice van de Sanden, who sustained an achilles injury ahead of the season opener and will be sidelined until later next month.

02:03 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Liverpool versus Everton at Anfield.

Today's Merseyside derby marks the first time Liverpool have played at Anfield since November 2019, and riding high off a shock win against defending champions Chelsea last weekend, Matt Beard's side will look to keep a cool head against their local rivals.

"It's a different occasion playing at Anfield - that's going to put added pressure onto us a little bit, but then also Everton - they're coming to one of the most iconic stadiums in football," Beard said in a press conference on Friday.

"It's a Merseyside derby. There will be a bit of pressure on both teams.

"We've just go to concentrate on ourselves. Once the whistle goes, and they cross that white line, I've got every faith and confidence in the group that we can put in a good performance and work like we did [against Chelsea]."

Everton come into today's derby with no such striking start to the season, having lost away from home to West Ham, but forward Izzy Christiansen has praised a developing positive mentality within the club as a whole.

Christiansen spoke to ITV, saying: "A huge amount of credit needs to be given to Frank Lampard and his staff.

"They've really increased the mood around the club. There's a real connection between the men's and women's teams. A real integration.

"Encouraging each other and acknowledging our weekend's results: those are the building blocks."

Everton have won the last two match-ups between the teams, last claiming victory to send Liverpool down to the Championship, but fresh off their promotion, Liverpool have been started the Super League season with a point to praise. Can they take the spoils in front of a 20,000-strong Anfield crowd?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm, and ahead of this, we'll be bringing you team news and live updates, and all the latest reaction post-match too.

