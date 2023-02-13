Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Cody Gakpo heads wide

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby with Jurgen Klopp’s side in need of a win to boost their hopes of a top four challenge. The Reds have not won in four Premier League games having already been beaten by Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in 2023.

Liverpool’s worst run of form under Klopp leaves them 10th in the table, 12 points adrift of the Champions League places, but tonight’s derby may just come at the right time. Liverpool have dominated the derby in recent years - Klopp has lost just once against Everton in 16 previous meetings - and victory against their closest rivals would raise the spirits on the red side of the city.

Everton will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s misery, however. Sean Dyche’s arrival at Goodison Park – replacing sacked manager Frank Lampard – saw the Toffees record their first league win in nine games when they defeated league leaders Arsenal last time out. Dyche has instilled a confidence in the team and needs them to pick up points in order to avoid relegation, starting at Anfield.

Follow all the action from the Merseyside Derby right here:

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have not won a league game in 2023

Sean Dyche’s first match in charge of Everton ended in a 1-0 win over Arsenal

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Simms

Van Dijk, Jota and Firmino on Liverpool bench; Calvert Lewin misses out

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:22 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Shot! Darwin Nunez weaves inside of Seamus Coleman once again and smokes a shot at goal from just outside the penalty area.

He hits it well enough but James Tarkowski throws himself in front of the ball and blocks it before it reaches Jordan Pickford. Liverpool are moving through the gears here.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:20 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Chance! Liverpool win a throw in high up the pitch and Trent Alexander-Arnold takes it quickly. He gives the ball to Mo Salah inside the box and he dinks the ball back to Stefan Bajcetic.

The teenager lifts the ball over to Darwin Nunez on the opposite side of the penalty area and he volleys one back into the middle. Cody Gakpo is on hand to win the header but he fires his effort wide of the back post!

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:18 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Jordan Henderson stays down after tangling with Amadou Onana off the ball and there’s a nervous wait for the Liverpool fans to see if their captain is okay.

The last thing they need is more injuries but Henderson seems fine.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:12 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both stand over he free kick and line up shots at goal. Salah is the one who takes it and hits his own teammate on the end of the Everton wall.

The ball rebounds away and the Toffees clear their lines.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Brilliant from Darwin Nunez. He receives the ball on the left hand channel and drives inside. Seamus Coleman sticks with him but Nunez is too strong and shrugs the defender off.

James Tarkowski senses danger and jumps into a sliding tackle, bringing the forward down just outside the penalty area.

Liverpool win a free kick in a dangerous area.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:08 , Michael Jones

8 mins: A long ball forward from Everton sees Ellis Simms storm in between the two Liverpool centre-backs and collect the ball inside the penalty area.

He lays it off to Dwight McNeil who looks to cross but Trent Alexander-Arnold gets back to block the pass and work it away for the home side.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Cody Gakpo has started through the middle of Liverpool with Darwin Nunez out wide on the left wing. Jurgen Klopp fancies the Uruguayan against Seamus Coleman - Everton’s right-back.

Gakpo and Nunez combine on the left wing and drive the ball forward. Nunez flicks it over to Mo Salah on the opposite side of the pitch who lays it off to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold dinks the ball into the box but overhits his pass for Nunez and Jordan Pickford collects the ball.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold gives the ball away with a pacey forward pass to Jordan Henderson who just can’t reach it with a lunging stretch.

Everton work it quickly into the middle of the pitch and win a free kick when Fabinho fouls Amadou Onana.

Kick off: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

20:01 , Michael Jones

Both sets of players take the knee to raise awareness for the Premier League’s ‘Say No to Racism’ campaign before Liverpool get the match underway.

The Reds work the ball through the middle of the pitch before being forced to knock it back to Joe Gomez in defence.

Liverpool vs Everton

19:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Jordan Henderson leads out Liverpool knowing that his team could really do with a win tonight. Who will be victorious at Anfield on this Monday night?

Kick off in the Merseyside derby is up next...

Pre-match thoughts from Sean Dyche

19:53 , Michael Jones

Everton boss, Sean Dyche, spoke to Sky Sports ahead of kick off to explain his decision about picking Ellis Simms and what it’s like to manage in such a big game. He said:

“There are a lot of big games in the Premier League - this is certainly one of them. I’m looking forward to being part of it. It all starts with hard graft and the body language of the team and the freedom to go and play. We need to find some consistency.

“He’s [Simms] a young player who has been out on loan a couple of times and done quite well. He has a physical presence and good pace. It’s a big game for him.”

Sean Dyche hopes Everton carry hope from Arsenal win into Merseyside derby

19:51 , Michael Jones

Everton’s win over Premier League leaders Arsenal restored some belief in the squad and manager Sean Dyche hopes to be able to carry that into Monday’s Merseyside derby.

The Toffees’ only victory at Anfield since 1999 came behind closed doors in February 2021 during Covid-19 restrictions and they have just two wins in 22 matches against their near-neighbours.

But the immediate results Dyche’s approach brought have strengthened his hand in terms of helping players buy into his methodology.

However, he is experienced enough to know that is only the beginning.

Sean Dyche hopes Everton carry hope from Arsenal win into Merseyside derby

Liverpool vs Everton

19:48 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost just one of their past 22 home league games against Everton (W12 D9), losing 2-0 in February 2021.

Three of Everton’s last five Premier League goals have come from corners compared to three of the previous 30.

VAR replaced for Merseyside derby and Arsenal vs Man City after weekend error

19:43 , Michael Jones

The video assistant referee (VAR) due to oversee the Merseyside derby and Arsenal’s crunch clash with Manchester City has been replaced after wrongly ruling out a Brighton and Hove Albion goal this weekend.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials in English football, has confirmed that John Brooks will no longer be on duty for the two fixtures this week.

Brooks incorrectly drew offside lines when ruling on Pervis Estupinan’s apparent opener, with James Tomkins wrongly identified as the Crystal Palace defender closest to his own goal when Marc Guehi appeared to be deeper than his teammate.

VAR replaced for Merseyside derby and Arsenal vs City showdown after weekend error

Liverpool need goalscorers

19:39 , Michael Jones

The only player to have scored more than one league goal for Liverpool since the World Cup is Leicester’s Wout Faes, who netted two own goals in a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on 30 December

200 up for Doucoure

19:35 , Michael Jones

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure is one shy of 200 Premier League appearances and should reach that landmark when he lines up for the Toffees later tonight.

(REUTERS)

Report into Champions League final chaos set to blame Uefa for near ‘disaster’

19:31 , Michael Jones

Uefa bears “primary responsibility” for the chaotic scenes before last season’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, with Uefa’s own report into the events at the Stade de France set to conclude it was “remarkable” that no supporters lost their lives.

The independent report into the Champions League final is set to clear Liverpool fans of any wrongdoing, instead placing the blame squarely on Uefa and the French authorities.

The report is set to be published on Tuesday and Liverpool said they were “hugely disappointed” that it had been leaked to several media organisations following an eight-month investigation. The club added: “We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”

Report into Champions League final chaos set to blame Uefa for near ‘disaster’

Third time’s the charm

19:27 , Michael Jones

Just two of the 22 individual managers to have taken charge of Everton in a Merseyside league derby have won their first meeting with Liverpool: Joe Royle in November 1994 and Dick Molyneux in October 1894.

Will Sean Dyche become the third?

Klopp’s Liverpool record

19:23 , Michael Jones

Victory would give Jurgen Klopp his 250th win as Liverpool manager (93 draws, 71 losses), with matches settled by penalty shoot-outs classified as draws.

Klopp is also one shy of eight Premier League wins in Merseyside derbies, which would equal Rafael Benitez’s record.

(PA)

How does Jurgen Klopp get Liverpool out of their toughest moment yet?

19:19 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s ability to coin a phrase has been a constant during his seven years at Liverpool. His toughest season has posed him problems when he has search for explanations for a slump few foresaw. “You cannot explain similar 500 mistakes in a different way or new mistakes,” he said. Five hundred mistakes in a different way: it could be the title of Liverpool’s end-of-season DVD.

It is not merely the shift to streaming that means such a product will never be made. The mistakes would make for unwelcome viewing; some, as Klopp suggested, have the feel of action replays. There have been recurring themes: when Liverpool went 2-0 down in 12 minutes at Molineux, it extended a habit of conceding first and early. Wolves may not have even been their worst performance of 2023: not when Brentford and Brighton are factored in.

There have been slow starts and false dawns, injuries and more injuries. There have been patched-up teams and disjointed displays. There have been problems in the midfield with most of the myriad combinations Klopp has tried. There have been repeated reasons to regret a failure or inability to buy in the centre of the pitch and stuttering starts from the forwards he has acquired. From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Fabinho, from Joel Matip to Jordan Henderson, there have been talismen who have run into troubled times, overachievers who have become underachievers, starters who have been substitutes at times.

How does Jurgen Klopp get Liverpool out of their toughest moment yet?

Jurgen Klopp on the Merseyside derby

19:15 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has managed Liverpool in this fixture multiple times and knows how intense the game can be. He’s seen highs and lows during this derby and says that his players will give everything to get the win.

Writing in his programme notes Klopp said: “This is a derby so we need to fight with everything we have but only in a positive way. We have to fight to play football and nothing else. This is a game for passion but it can only ever be used in the right way. Nothing else makes sense.

“I have said before that sometimes these matches can be too intense and I know this isn’t always what people want to hear, but it is true. Intensity is a part of what we do and the reality is that we could not do anything without it, but we have to bring our other qualities too or else we will just make a difficult fixture even harder.

“Our form going into tonight is not what we would want it to be and we are as aware of this as anyone. I have no doubt that Everton will look at us and think that we are not in our finest moment because that is true, but it is up to us to fix that and no-one else.

Will Dyche’s men win again?

19:11 , Michael Jones

Sean Dyche can become the fourth Everton manager to win his first two Premier League matches in charge of the club, after Joe Royle (who won each of his opening three), David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool vs Everton team changes

19:06 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool team that lost to Wolves last week. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho come into the starting line-up with Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara dropping out.

Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are all named on the bench.

Sean Dyche makes just one change to the Everton team that defeated Arsenal 1-0 in his first match in charge. Ellis Simms comes in to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin who’s injury keeps him out of the squad.

Liverpool vs Everton line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Simms

Liverpool vs Everton

18:55 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are also at risk of failing to score in four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since January 2021, with the fourth game in that sequence a 1-0 home defeat by Burnley, then managed by Sean Dyche.

Howard Webb calls emergency meeting of Premier League referees after offside errors

18:50 , Michael Jones

Referees’ chief Howard Webb has called a meeting of Premier League officials for Tuesday after two high-profile offside errors at the weekend.

The refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued a statement on Sunday confirming Webb had contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge and explain mistakes made in their matches on Saturday.

VAR Lee Mason failed to check an offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s equalising goal for Brentford against Arsenal, while Brighton had a goal by Pervis Estupinan ruled out for offside because the lines were drawn from the wrong Crystal Palace player.

Webb called the meeting of all top-flight officials at Stockley Park in response to the incidents at the weekend.

Howard Webb calls emergency meeting of Premier League referees

Like a fine wine

18:45 , Michael Jones

James Milner could make the 200th start of his Liverpool career.

Should Milner score, he will surpass Gary McAllister as the oldest Liverpool scorer in a Merseyside derby at the age of 37 years and 40 days.

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘It’s a difficult moment’ says Alisson

18:40 , Michael Jones

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, spoke out about the teams recent struggles and what he is expecting from tonight’s derby.

“It’s a difficult moment – we recognise that,” said the Brazilian shot stopper, “I think the first step you need to make for changing the situation is recognising your real situation.

“We are doing that. For this week, we have time, we are working hard.

“We know the importance of a derby and we know what is the importance and meaning for us to have a good performance, to show to our supporters that we still have the desire inside of us.

“We are going to do that and try to win the game.”

(PA)

Liverpool struggles of no concern to Everton boss Sean Dyche

18:35 , Michael Jones

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been too busy to have any consideration for Liverpool’s current struggles but he does empathise with the difficulties counterpart Jurgen Klopp is having.

The Toffees head to Anfield on Monday with momentum after their morale-boosting win over Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend while their hosts are still scrabbling around for form with just one win in 2023.

Dyche is only in his second full week since taking over from Frank Lampard and with time precious in transferring his ideas to the squad, what is happening across Stanley Park is of minimal concern.

“My focus is on Everton, making sure we are right without worrying about anyone else,” he said.

Liverpool struggles of no concern to Everton boss Sean Dyche

Can Everton earn back-to-back wins?

18:30 , Michael Jones

Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season.

The Toffees have won just two of their last 27 top-flight away matches (seven draws, 18 defeats) and have netted just once in their last six league on the road.

Struggling Reds

18:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are winless in four league games in 2023 (one draw, three defeats), one short of their longest run without a top-flight victory under Jurgen Klopp - which came in their opening five matches of 2017.

Can Everton cope without Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

18:20 , Michael Jones

Although he hasn’t been fully ruled out of the match, it seems unlikely that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will feature up top for Everton. Instead, manager Sean Dyche is hoping one of his other forwards can take this opportunity to impress.

“We adapt to the players we work with, and you defend as a team and score as a team, so it’s not about one player,” explained Dyche when asked about Calvert-Lewin’s fitness.

“He’s a good player, but it’s more about how the team adapts.

“It’s a great opportunity if someone plays instead. What a game to step into if Calvert-Lewin isn’t right. So they have to be ready to take it on.”

‘I am completely here’: Jurgen Klopp still emotionally invested at Liverpool

18:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he gets emotional after defeats because he is a bad loser and not because he has run out of patience with the job.

The German was involved in a terse press conference following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves – their seventh in the Premier League this season – and with the team continuing to under-perform speculation has started concerning the 55-year-old’s future.

Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015, signed a contract extension last year to take him to 2026 but after two seven-year spells at his previous clubs there has been a suggestion he is suffering the same kind of fatigue – but he has rejected that.

‘I am completely here’: Jurgen Klopp still emotionally invested at Liverpool

‘Go for me’: Jurgen Klopp makes impassioned defence of Liverpool backroom staff

18:10 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has launched into an impassioned defence of his backroom staff, calling them the best in the business, and telling Liverpool’s critics to have the “balls” to go for him, not them.

The German reiterated his commitment to Liverpool as he vowed to carry on and insisted he is feeling very different to how he did when he left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven years apiece.

Now Liverpool are yet to win a league game in 2023 and Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders and head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer are among those who have been blamed for their unexpectedly bad season.

But Klopp is adamant he takes responsibility, arguing the support staff all have their jobs on merit and have received too little praise and too much blame as he said that, if any of them give him bad advice, it is his fault for taking it.

‘Go for me’: Jurgen Klopp makes impassioned defence of Liverpool backroom staff

Landmarks for Robertson and Fabinho

18:05 , Michael Jones

Andy Robertson and Fabinho will reach appearance milestones for Liverpool if they feature in Monday night’s Merseyside derby with Everton.

Robertson, who arrived from Hull City in the summer of 2017, is one outing away from bringing up 250 for the Reds in all competitions, while Fabinho’s tally currently stands at 199.

(REUTERS)

Dyche on the Merseyside derby

18:00 , Michael Jones

Sean Dyche will be experiencing the Merseyside derby for the first time as a manager and knows the importance of this match for the city of Liverpool.

“The city comes together for a massive game.” he said as part of his pre-match media duties.

“It’s a bigger version of all derbies, but I’m looking forward to it because of the size of it. I grew up during the ‘70s and ‘80s knowing about the game and knowing about historical games between the two teams.

“But my key marker is performance levels, and parking the noise around the game. That’s our job. We must focus on the performance and not letting anything affect our build-up and planning.”

Liverpool vs Everton

17:55 , Michael Jones

Anfield is the venue for tonight’s clash. Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head in the Merseyside derby which promises to bring thrills, shocks and surprises to those watching in the stands and via television.

Will Jurgen Klopp triumph over Everton once again or can Sean Dyche bring the Toffees some glory?

Alex Iwobi drained by Sean Dyche training techniques but loving life at Everton

17:50 , Michael Jones

Everton winger Alex Iwobi is happier with his football than he has been for a long time – even if new manager Sean Dyche’s methods have left him too tired to get off the sofa.

The 26-year-old, who said talks over a new contract are looking “positive”, has been one the club’s best performers over the last 18 months.

But as he begins life under a fifth different permanent boss at Goodison Park since arriving in 2019, the Nigeria international knows he cannot rest on his laurels after he and the squad were given an early indication of the rewards Dyche’s approach to the physical side of the game can bring following the victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend.

Alex Iwobi drained by Sean Dyche training techniques but loving life at Everton

Klopp on Dyche

17:45 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp comes up against Sean Dyche in the Merseyside derby this evening and explained how tough it is to take on teams managed by the Englishman.

Writing in his programme notes for the game Klopp said:

“Sean’s work speaks for itself. He has a clear idea of how he wants his teams to play and this means they are only ever a tough opponent.

“I know there will have been some who were surprised by Everton’s performance against Arsenal last week and especially the result they got, but I was not. In a strange way, it felt almost expected.

“So, credit to Sean and his players for this victory. For us, we have a warning – not that we needed it – of what should be expected tonight.”

‘There’s belief in what we do’ says Dyche

17:40 , Michael Jones

New Everton boss, Sean Dyche, wants his team to build on their match winning performance against Arsenal last week when they take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight.

“We’re really looking for a performance.” He said in the build-up to this evening’s game, “Last weekend, it was fantastic to get a win, but I was really looking for a reaction and a performance, and I think we’re still laying that down.

“We need to give another good performance on the back of one last week.

“There’s plenty of belief in what we do but it’s important to take action. When the whistle blows you’ve got to take action, and you’ve got to perform.”

Liverpool vs Everton

17:35 , Michael Jones

Everton’s only victory in their last 22 league games away to Liverpool was by 2-0 in February 2021. They’ve drawn nine and lost 12 of those matches at Anfield.

September’s meeting at Goodison Park produced the 12th goalless drawn between the sides in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the competition’s history.

Liverpool vs Everton

17:30 , Michael Jones

Can Everton build off the back of their impressive victory over Arsenal by shocking Liverpool at Anfield tonight?

Rafa Benitez makes honest admission ahead of Merseyside derby

17:20 , Michael Jones

Rafa Benitez has admitted that he has split loyalties ahead of the Merseyside derby, refusing to favour either Liverpool or Everton.

The Spaniard became only the second manager to take charge of both clubs when appointed Everton boss in June 2021.

While his six-year stint with Liverpool brought significantly more success than a six-and-a-half month spell at Goodison Park, Benitez still feels warmly about both sets of supporters.

Though conceding that Everton fans had found it hard to move on from his Liverpool past, the 62-year-old insists he does not favour either side.

Liverpool vs Everton: Rafa Benitez makes honest admission ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

17:15 , Michael Jones

It’s hard to see where a good Liverpool performance comes from at the moment, but Anfield will not allow the same level of performance that the Reds have put in on the road in recent weeks, especially against Everton.

That said, Sean Dyche will have the visitors organised and up for the fight and against this Liverpool team that may be enough to get a result.

Liverpool 1-1 Everton.

Liverpool vs Everton predicted line-ups

17:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

What is the early team news?

17:05 , Michael Jones

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to join their lengthy injury list, with the midfielder set to be out for a few weeks with a hip injury. He joins Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, although the Portuguese is nearing a return.

Everton are set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury while Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane are also out.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton

17:00 , Michael Jones

The Merseyside Derby will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February.

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Liverpool vs Everton

15:35 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Merseyside Derby as Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield. The match comes at a crucial time for both clubs with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds struggling in the league since the turn of the year.

Liverpool have won just one match from seven across all competitions in 2023 and have picked up a solitary point in the Premier League thanks to a goalless draw against Chelsea in January. The sit 10th in the table and need to reignite their campaign if they have any hopes of finishing the season in the European spots.

Everton, meanwhile, are in the midst of a relegation battle. Sean Dyche has replaced Frank Lampard as manager and earned the Toffees their first win in nine games last time out when they defeated Arsenal 1-0. Everton are currently 18th in the table but a victory over their closest rivals tonight would shoot them above both Leeds and West Ham.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the evening before live action from the Merseyside Derby which kicks off at 8pm.