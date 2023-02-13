Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside Derby with Jurgen Klopp’s side in need of a win to boost their hopes of a top four challenge. The Reds have not won in four Premier League games having already been beaten by Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in 2023.

Liverpool’s worst run of form under Klopp leaves them 10th in the table, 12 points adrift of the Champions League places, but tonight’s derby may just come at the right time. Liverpool have dominated the derby in recent years - Klopp has lost just once against Everton in 16 previous meetings - and victory against their closest rivals would raise the spirits on the red side of the city.

Everton will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s misery, however. Sean Dyche’s arrival at Goodison Park – replacing sacked manager Frank Lampard – saw the Toffees record their first league win in nine games when they defeated league leaders Arsenal last time out. Dyche has instilled a confidence in the team and needs them to pick up points in order to avoid relegation, starting at Anfield.

Follow all the action from the Merseyside Derby right here:

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have not won a league game in 2023

Sean Dyche’s first match in charge of Everton ended in a 1-0 win over Arsenal

17:20 , Michael Jones

Rafa Benitez has admitted that he has split loyalties ahead of the Merseyside derby, refusing to favour either Liverpool or Everton.

The Spaniard became only the second manager to take charge of both clubs when appointed Everton boss in June 2021.

While his six-year stint with Liverpool brought significantly more success than a six-and-a-half month spell at Goodison Park, Benitez still feels warmly about both sets of supporters.

Though conceding that Everton fans had found it hard to move on from his Liverpool past, the 62-year-old insists he does not favour either side.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

17:15 , Michael Jones

It’s hard to see where a good Liverpool performance comes from at the moment, but Anfield will not allow the same level of performance that the Reds have put in on the road in recent weeks, especially against Everton.

That said, Sean Dyche will have the visitors organised and up for the fight and against this Liverpool team that may be enough to get a result.

Liverpool 1-1 Everton.

Liverpool vs Everton predicted line-ups

17:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

What is the early team news?

17:05 , Michael Jones

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to join their lengthy injury list, with the midfielder set to be out for a few weeks with a hip injury. He joins Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, although the Portuguese is nearing a return.

Everton are set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury while Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane are also out.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton

17:00 , Michael Jones

The Merseyside Derby will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February.

Liverpool vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Liverpool vs Everton

15:35 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Merseyside Derby as Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield. The match comes at a crucial time for both clubs with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds struggling in the league since the turn of the year.

Liverpool have won just one match from seven across all competitions in 2023 and have picked up a solitary point in the Premier League thanks to a goalless draw against Chelsea in January. The sit 10th in the table and need to reignite their campaign if they have any hopes of finishing the season in the European spots.

Everton, meanwhile, are in the midst of a relegation battle. Sean Dyche has replaced Frank Lampard as manager and earned the Toffees their first win in nine games last time out when they defeated Arsenal 1-0. Everton are currently 18th in the table but a victory over their closest rivals tonight would shoot them above both Leeds and West Ham.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the evening before live action from the Merseyside Derby which kicks off at 8pm.