Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goals updates as visitors frustrate Anfield

Sunday’s big game in the Premier League sees title-chasing Liverpool host relegation-threatened neighbours Everton at Anfield, with Frank Lampard’s team facing dropping into the bottom three just before kick-off as Burnley lead at home to Wolves.

The Reds are still in the running for an unprecedented quadruple this season, but have no margin for error in the championship race after Man City hammered Watford on Saturday to move four points clear having played a game more. Jurgen Klopp’s team have only dropped points once in the league since 2 January though, that being at City only a couple of weeks ago - every other league fixture has ended in victory. They’re also into the FA Cup final and the Champions League semis, the first leg of which against Villarreal comes on Wednesday night.

Everton, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four and despite securing a last-gasp point against Leicester in midweek, they’re now on the verge of the drop zone and facing a very tough end to the season with Chelsea and Leicester next up, making this derby meeting even more important than usual. Follow all the live action from Anfield following the conclusion of the 2pm kick-offs below:

Liverpool vs Everton

HT: Everton frustrate Anfield to reach the break at 0-0

Reds start match four points off City with Blues in relegation zone

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:43 , Dylan Terry

53 mins: Lovely link-up play from Liverpool as Matip, Keita and Jota all exchange neat passes on the edge of the box before it fails to fall for Mane.

The hosts need more of that if they are going to pull Everton out of position and create the openings.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:41 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Liverpool pile forward and leave themselves exposed whe Doucoure feeds Iwobi down the left. It’s two-on-two but Iwobi can’t find a way past Matip who stands him up superbly.

Already more space for both sides since the break.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:39 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Everton have been pinned in at the start of this second half and the Liverpool fans are sensing that this could be the moment to break the visitors’ resolve.

Salah chops a pass outside to Alexander-Arnold but his cross is into the arms of Pickford - who proceeds to kill another 15 or 20 seconds.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:37 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Robertson swings the corner in and Holgate rises to head clear. It’s only as far as Keita though as the Liverpool midfielder tries his luck on the half volley but it swings wide of the post.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:36 , Dylan Terry

47 mins: Everton straight back into their low block as Liverpool probe for an opener. It’s a case of as you were for both teams, with neither manager making any personnel changes either.

Robertson forces a corner off Gray and the Kop are in full voice.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:35 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Here we go then. Liverpool have 45 minutes to find a breakthrough. Everton have 45 minutes to hold on. Or could they even find a winner themselves?

Naby Keita gets us back underway.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:34 , Dylan Terry

Even Jamie Carragher is riled. Stay professional now, Jamie.

🗣️ "Honestly, GET UP."



It's all kicking off in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tf1xefdFG6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:32 , Dylan Terry

Moments away from the second half at Anfield. Would be a huge blow to Liverpool’s title ambitions if they can’t find a way through in this next 45 minutes.

Equally, it would be a major boost for Everton who would be unbeaten in three games.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:30 , Dylan Terry

It really cannot be overstated the level of gamesmanship at play from Everton in that first half. Hitting the deck, ‘losing’ the ball, diving, I could go on.

They are doing whatever they can to stay in the Premier League and I can’t work out if I loathe or respect it.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:26 , Dylan Terry

To illustrate just how well Everton have restricted Liverpool in that first half, the Toffees actually had a higher expected goals than the home side.

Impressive stuff.

HT: Liverpool (0.13) 0-0 (0.23) Everton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 24, 2022

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:21 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: That’s the break and rather surprisingly it is goalless between Liverpool and Everton. Frank Lampard’s men have done well to negate Liverpool with their solid defensive structure.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have had half chances but on the whole it has been a very impressive performance from the visitors. Jurgen Klopp has much to think about and will need to instruct his players effectively if they are to claim all three points in this one.

They are in a fight.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:19 , Dylan Terry

45+1 mins: Pickford gathers a simple cross and then hits the deck to waste another few seconds. He smiles and gives a wink to the bench. The Liverpool fans are not entertained.

That should be that for the first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:18 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Mane was booked for pushing Holgate in the face as both sets of players came to blows.

There will be two minutes of added time.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:17 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Richarlison is down again but Liverpool are correctly not kicking the ball out of play.

OH, HELLO! Absolute chaos as the Everton players are calling for the ball to be kicked out. Doucoure ends up hacking down Fabinho as the Liverpool team all sprint over to confront him for a nasty challenge.

There is a lot of pushing and shoving and Doucoure ends up with a yellow card for the initial tackle. Mane has also been booked following the melee that ensued.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:14 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Salah plays a one-two with Keita before trying to whip one into the far corner but it’s a good few yards wide.

Very quiet half for Liverpool. They have failed to put those electric moves together that they are so well-known for.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:12 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Richarlison has gone down after heading the ball clear. That’s a new one. Injured from heading the ball. The dark arts at work from Franky Lamps.

Jurgen Klopp has a wry smile on his face. He knows what his Merseyside rivals are trying to do.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:10 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Salah lofts a ball to Mane at the back post. He tries to nod down for Jota in the middle but Holgate is there to clear away the danger once more.

Keita then finds Jota in a dangerous position inside the penalty area but Mykolenko nicks it away from his feet and out for another Liverpool corner.

Alexander-Arnold delivers and hits Richarlison at the front post.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:08 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Jordan Pickford is being booed every time the ball goes out for a goal kick. In fairness, he is averaging about a minute per kick.

There is definitely a growing sense of frustration in the stadium, though. Liverpool’s attacking players have been kept worryingly quiet in this opening 38 minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:06 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: Liverpool struggling to locate the gaps in this 11-man Everton defence. As soon as they try to string some passes together in the final third there is a blue shirt there to close them down.

Fabinho tries to clip one over the top for Salah but Mykolenko heads clear.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:04 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Chance for Everton! Thiago is caught in possession and Richarlison swiftly sends the ball into Doucoure who has space to shoot. The midfielder takes it on but, under pressure from Matip, drags his effort wide of the far post.

A warning for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

17:02 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: This time Thiago picks Salah out with a quite delicious crossfield pass. He cuts inside before Allan puts it behind for another corner.

Everton scramble the set-piece clear again. Liverpool moving into second gear.

Robertson pulls a ball back for Jota but his effort is off target. The home side still yet to create a real gilt-edged opportunity.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:59 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Alexander-Arnold sends the corner in but Keane thumps a header clear. Thiago then tries to pick the Liverpool right-back out with a crossfield pass but he was in an offside position.

Everton defending well as we head into the final 15 minutes of the first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:58 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Jurgen Klopp will want to see more from Jota and Salah in the final third. They are yet to really get into the game.

The temperature is heading up at Anfield though. Coleman and Jota have just squared up to one another after Coleman had hold of Jota’s shirt. Few handbags but nothing more than that.

The resulting Liverpool free-kick is whipped in dangerously by Robertson and Holgate flicks it behind for a corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:55 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: Oh, hello! We have our first piece of drama here today.

Pickford kicks an 80-yard pass straight to the feet of Gordon. He cuts inside before going down inside the area under a ‘challenge’ from Keita.

Referee Craig Pawson deems it to be a dive and he books Gordon. Replay shows it was indeed a dive.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:53 , Dylan Terry

24 mins: Richarlison receives the ball just inside the Liverpool box and manages to force a corner despite being surrounded by three red shirts.

Gordon swings it in and Mane heads it clear of danger.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:52 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: First sight of goal for Liverpool falls to Sadio Mane.

Thiago fizzes the ball into the feet of Mane who is occupying a central position on the edge of the box. The Senegalese forward takes a touch and spins towards goal before rifling a well-hit strike over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:50 , Dylan Terry

20 mins: Thiago looks for Salah at the back post but Pickford is determined to come out and meet the ball and he does well to claim it in front of the Egyptian.

Everton try to create a crossing opportunity of their own but Gordon’s delivery is well overhit and Liverpool can pile forward once more.

Not much in the way of clear-cut chances for either side as yet.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:48 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Alexander-Arnold forces Gordon to the ground for the second time in less than 60 seconds and this time the decision goes Everton’s way inside their own half.

Keane plays a long diagonal from the free-kick but it drifts aimlessly out of play.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:46 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: Richarlison finds Gray galloping through the middle. He cuts inside one, two, three challenges before unleashing a venomous shot which is blocked by Fabinho.

Liverpool lacking that zip in their play in the early stages here. Guilty of giving it away on the edge of the Everton box.

Gordon storms down the left and beats Alexander-Arnold for pace before going down. Looked like a shove from the Liverpool man but no free-kick is given. Harsh.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:44 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Salah shows his twinkling feet to burst beyond Iwobi but then fouls Mykolenko as he tries to glide past him on the byline. Another soft free-kick but there was a little contact.

Matip ushers Richarlison off the ball and allows it to run out for a Liverpool goal kick. More physical than entertaining so far.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:41 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Everton have everyone behind the ball when Liverpool are in possession - understandably so.

The hosts are yet to really get going in the final third, even if they are dominating the ball. They have made 98 passes to Everton’s seven (SEVEN) so far.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:39 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Richarlison goes down after a flick in the face from Fabinho while the Liverpool man was running with the ball. Not much in that, massive overreaction from the Everton man.

Salah interchanges smartly with Fabinho before Holgate gets across to slam away from danger inside his own box.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:37 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Gray tries to find Richarlison through the middle but the Brazilian can’t reach it on the stretch and Alisson can safely gather.

Alexander-Arnold then plays a sloppy pass straight to Gordon but gets away with it as the Everton man fails to keep it in play with a poor touch.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:35 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Demarai Gray goes for goal but it’s tamely into the Liverpool wall before Jota wins the hosts a throw-in. A waste.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:35 , Dylan Terry

5 mins: Everton finally have possession of the ball and Anthony Gordon glides past Thiago before being brought down. Free-kick in a central position 25 yards from goal. Early chance for the Toffees to test Alisson.

What can they conjure up here?

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:33 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Salah bursts down the right and appears to beat Anthony Gordon fairly when cutting inside, but the Everton man hits the deck and wins a cheap free-kick.

The ball is straight back with the hosts, though. Liverpool have barely given their visiting rivals a kick in the opening four minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:31 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Anfield is absolutely rocking on Sunday afternoon/evening here. What an atmosphere this stadium creates on the biggest occasions.

Liverpool immediately on the ball as Everton drop into their defensive structure. That will almost certainly be the pattern for much of this match.

Kick-off: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

16:30 , Dylan Terry

1 min: HERE WE GO! The Merseyside derby is underway at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Everton

16:27 , Dylan Terry

The players are out. Anfield is packed. Let’s do this.

Liverpool vs Everton

16:27 , Dylan Terry

But it is equally as big for Everton and Frank Lampard. They start the afternoon in the bottom three for the first time this season.

An unnerving situation ahead of a match against their in-form local rivals at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Everton

16:25 , Dylan Terry

Jurgen Klopp knows his side have to win today. They start the match four points adrift of Manchester City.

Liverpool vs Everton

16:24 , Dylan Terry

The players are preparing to step out onto the Anfield pitch in front of a raucous Liverpool crowd.

Huge anticipation for this one. Excitement for the neutrals. Expectation for Liverpool fans. Dread for Everton supporters?

Rudiger to leave Chelsea, Tuchel confirms

16:20 , Dylan Terry

Away from the Merseyside derby, Thomas Tuchel has just confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

He told Sky Sports: “Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

“We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don’t take it personally. It is his decision.

“He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room. The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution.”

Liverpool vs Everton

16:17 , Dylan Terry

Sorry Everton fans, but this is a pretty damning statistic. Do any Toffees fans actually believe their side can win here today?

47 - Liverpool (76) and Everton (29) are separated by 47 points in the Premier League table, the largest ever gap between the two sides when facing one another in league competition. Chasm. pic.twitter.com/ouW4JempcA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022

Godfrey injured in warm-up, Keane comes in

16:14 , Dylan Terry

Oh dear, some bad news for Everton. Ben Godfrey has left the warm-up and will not feature today. Michael Keane will now start.

FT: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

16:12 , Dylan Terry

Read our report of Chelsea’s win over West Ham here. It was a rather poor game which burst into life at the end with a host of last-gasp shocks!

Chelsea secure late win over weakened West Ham despite Jorginho penalty miss

Liverpool vs Everton

16:10 , Dylan Terry

Frank Lampard says ‘we need to get everything right’ to get something from the trip to Anfield today.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is intently watching the Everton players warm-up. An unnerving sight, you imagine.

Team news

16:07 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Millner, Origi, Diaz.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Delph, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon, Price.

Liverpool vs Everton

16:06 , Dylan Terry

Well, well, well. Suddenly this game is absolutely seismic for both Merseyside clubs.

Liverpool can reduce the gap to Manchester City back to just one point with a victory. Everton now need a win to move out of the bottom three after Burnley’s win over Wolves.

I’m no historian, but this has to be one of the biggest ever Merseyside derbies. HUGE.

Premier League full time results

15:59 , Karl Matchett

Southampton fought back from two goals down to draw at Brighton in the other early kick-off.

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

Brighton 2-2 Southampton

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

FT: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

15:55 , Dylan Terry

Full-time: Chelsea got there in the end. After a torrid first half of football, Chelsea eventually got going late on and found the winner through substitute Christian Pulisic.

Jorginho’s blushes were spared after he rolled a woeful penalty into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski following Craig Dawson’s foul on Romelu Lukaku. Dawson was also shown a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Yet despite Jorginho’s spot kick miss, Pulisic finally broke a depleted West Ham side down in the final moments of the match to hand Chelsea their first home win in four games.

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

15:52 , Dylan Terry

Burnley have beaten Wolves and move out of the relegation zone! Everton are now two points adrift of Burnley ahead of the Merseyside derby at 4.30pm.

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

15:52 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Chelsea knocking the ball around confidently now as they see out this one against the tired 1 men of West Ham.

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham

15:51 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Mount fires a dipping shot narrowly over the bar. Chelsea have woken up in stoppage time at the end of the match.

There will be a minimum of four minutes added time.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Pulisic, 90)

15:49 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: Right at the death!

Mount finds Alonso down the left-hand side and he pulls it back for Pulisic who rolls the ball into the far corner!

Relief for Chelsea and Jorginho in particular.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:48 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: So after all of that - a red card and penalty - it remains goalless.

What a bizarre end to a hapless match.

MISSED PENALTY! Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:46 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: OH MY WORD!

RED CARD! Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:46 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: As expected, Craig Dawson is sent off. What a real, real shame. The centre-back who has been sensational all afternoon has now been dismissed.

And with Zouma, Diop and Ogbonna already on the sidelines, this is another selection headache for Moyes at the heart of his defence - in the Premier League.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:45 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: VAR also looking at whether it was a clear goalscoring opportunity. It was. That means Dawson’s yellow card is going to be upgraded to a red here. Almost certainly.

PENALTY! Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:44 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: PENALTY TO CHELSEA!

Thiago Silva flicks on a long ball and Lukaku is through on goal before Dawson pulls him down. Nailed on penalty.

Shame for Dawson. He has probably been the best player on the pitch.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:43 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Azpilicueta sends a cross in from the right and Lukaku gets there ahead of Dawson before heading against the West Ham defender’s chest and out for a corner.

The set-piece comes to nothing, though. It’s all the way back to Mendy.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:41 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Alonso goes into the book for a reckless elbow into the head of Soucek while challenging for a high ball. Chelsea clearly getting frustrated now.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:39 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: You get the feeling there is going to be at least one more big chance in this game. The momentum now seems to be with Chelsea but West Ham have the threat of the break through a fresh Jarrod Bowen.

Ziyech tries to find Lukaku with a cross into the middle but gets it horribly wrong and West Ham have themselves a goal kick.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:38 , Dylan Terry

79 mins: My mistake, Havertz went off rather than Mount. I know that because Mount just fired a long-range strike over the top.

Meanwhile, West Ham make another change. Manuel Lanzini comes on for Said Benrahma.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:35 , Dylan Terry

77 mins: Werner, Loftus-Cheek and Havertz off for Lukaku, Ziyech and Pulisic. Major shake-up with 13 minutes remaining.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:34 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Havertz escapes down the right but Johnson gets there first to turn his cross away.

Then Kante receives the ball inside the box but his shot is blocked.

Here come three changes for Chelsea...

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:33 , Dylan Terry

75 mins: Another chance for Chelsea!

Mount’s initial corner comes back out to him. He lays it off to Alonso who sends the cross into the box and it falls kindly for Werner who flicks it towards the top corner but Fabianski makes the save.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:32 , Dylan Terry

73 mins: Jarrod Bowen is on for Andriy Yarmolenko. David Moyes not settling for a point here today.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:31 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Chelsea finally beginning to open West Ham up!

Mount has the time to send a cross into the middle from the left-hand side and somehow it evades Werner, Havertz and Loftus-Cheek!

Not sure how that managed to miss three Chelsea players and four West Ham defenders.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:30 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: MASSIVE CHANCES FOR BOTH!

Yarmolenko storms down the right, cuts inside and rifles an effort off the body of Mendy. He has a second bite at it but Mendy is equal to it once more.

Then Chelsea break and Mount’s fierce effort is superbly blocked AGAIN by Dawson before Werner’s close range follow-up is fired into the side-netting.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:27 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Fornals gallops forward and tries to slide a pass into Yarmolenko but he puts way too much on the through ball and Mendy can gather.

Thiago Silva then storms through the middle of the pitch before unleashing a shot which cannons off Werner in an offside position.

That. Sort. Of. Game.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:24 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: Chelsea are knocking the ball around on the halfway line but have very little desire to move it forward with any conviction.

Eventually they lose it and Cresswell wins a throw-in off Havertz.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:23 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: It seems like this is the only one of the three games this afternoon where even the players are uninterested.

Essentially, nothing has happened in the last five minutes.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:21 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: David Moyes is the first manager to roll the dice with a substitution. Declan Rice has replaced Mark Noble and picks up the armband as well.

Burnley 1-0 Wolves

15:21 , Dylan Terry

Massive goal in the relegation battle! Matej Vydra has given Burnley the lead over Wolves and as it stands the Clarets are out of the relegation zone, two points above Everton!

Huge.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:19 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Chelsea committing a few more men forward now but they still need to up the tempo if they are going to find a breakthrough.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:19 , Dylan Terry

59 mins: Chalobah tries his luck from distance and Fabianski is equal to it with a smart save.

You feel there might be a goal in this game now. That was NOT the case in the first half.

Brighton 2-2 Southampton

15:18 , Dylan Terry

James Ward-Prowse has levelled things up at the Amex! It’s 2-2 and the England international has got both of them.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:16 , Dylan Terry

56 mins: Chance for West Ham!

Johnson sends a brilliant pass down the line for Yarmolenko. The Ukrainian cuts inside and could go for goal himself but instead lays it off to Soucek whose shot is blocked by a last-ditch Chelsea body.

Big opportunity for the visitors.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:13 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: The Chelsea supporters are in fine voice for the first time this afternoon.

Werner cuts inside and tries his luck but yet again Dawson is in the way to block it before it can reach Fabianski. Sensational defending.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:12 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Mount flashes a dangerous swinging cross into the box but no Chelsea player is attacking it and Fabianski allows it to drift beyond his far post.

Chelsea come again as Loftus-Cheek nods it down for Werner but Dawson does exceptionally well to block his goalbound effort.

Suddenly the crowd are sparked into life. Cresswell wins the ball with a sliding challenge on Kante inside the box as the fans appeal for a penalty. It wasn’t.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:09 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: West Ham need to have the belief that they can go on and win this game. Granted they are not playing Rice, Bowen and Antonio, but Chelsea are still there for the taking.

The European champions are half asleep and, if they’re not careful, are in danger of a fourth straight home defeat.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:07 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Some more sloppy passing from Chelsea at the start of the second half as the crowd continue where they picked up from with their groaning.

Noble tries to pick Yarmolenko out over the top but Azpilicueta deals with the lofted pass and is able to head clear.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:04 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway at the Bridge. Could we start with a shot on target for either side please?

HT: Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

15:00 , Dylan Terry

This game simply has to improve in the second half. It cannot be worse. Or can it?

HT: Chelsea (🥱) 0-0 (🥱) West Ham — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 24, 2022

Brighton 2-1 Southampton

14:57 , Dylan Terry

Yes, Ward-Prowse’s goal was from a free-kick. Of course it was.

Burnley 0-0 Wolves

14:55 , Dylan Terry

Burnley and Wolves are goalless at the break. This means that as things stand the home side will move above Everton and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

But you do feel they really need a win to pile the pressure on Everton ahead of the Merseyside derby later today.

Brighton 2-1 Southampton

14:54 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere, a Mohammed Salisu own goal gave Brighton a two-goal lead before Saints pulled one back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:48 , Dylan Terry

Half-time: Well, that’s 45 minutes I’ll never get back. Eyebrows were raised when this match was chosen over Burnley’s huge clash with Wolves and there will be even more angry Clarets supporters now after this showing.

A sedated display from Chelsea against a much-changed West Ham team who have defended well but also offered little in the final third.

Very little to talk about. Here’s hoping it improves in the second period.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:47 , Dylan Terry

45+1 mins: Havertz fairly pushed off the ball by Masuaku. Alonso then tries to hook one over the West Ham defence but there isn’t even a Chelsea player in the same postcode.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:44 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Kante floats yet another cross towards the back post but Fabianski can easily claim above Havertz.

West Ham then work their way into the Chelsea half and Silva is guilty of another sloppy foul as he shoves Yarmolenko over on the left touchline.

Cresswell sends the free-kick into the penalty area which Havertz heads clear before the ball ends up in Mendy’s hands.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:41 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Havertz tries to beat Soucek down the right-hand side but he slips and let’s the ball roll out of play for a West Ham goal kick.

Tuchel does not look very happy with his team’s performance. This has been another sluggish display from the European champions so far.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:39 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: Kante looking lively as he recovers possession yet again on the edge of the West Ham area. He lays it off to Mount and he finds Loftus-Cheek in a wide area. The Englishman sends a low cross past a host of bodies before Fabianski gathers.

Fornals is then needlessly fouled by Silva and West Ham can regroup once more.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:37 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Coufal delivers the free-kick but fails to beat the first man. Been that kind of attacking display from both sides so far.

Benrahma delivers another ball into the box but Soucek fouls Chalobah while trying to rise and meet the cross.

Chelsea break as Kante nicks the ball on the edge of the West Ham box but can’t pick out the right pass and Johnson can clear.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:35 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: The atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge is starting to turn a bit here. It’s not been the reaction you would come to expect from a Chelsea team after three home defeats on the bounce.

Kante brings Fornals down 25 yards from the Chelsea goal. West Ham growing into this one.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:33 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Kante lifts another cross into the box but it’s nowhere near any Chelsea player and Fabianski can collect without any pressure.

Fornals nips in front of Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah to pick up the ball inside the Chelsea half as the home supporters produce their first major groan of the afternoon.

And there’s a chance for Yarmolenko! Fornals finds him with a deft ball into the channel and the Ukrainian fires narrowly wide. He did appear to take it off the boot of Benrahma who was coming onto t from an easier angle.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:31 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: Chance for Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek produces a lovely dummy turn inside the penalty area before finding Havertz. The German moves it on to Azpilicueta who has space to shoot 12 yards from goal but the effort is blocked by Dawson.

West Ham defending very well so far.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:29 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Decent move from Chelsea as Kante clips it into Alonso who on the volley feeds it into the path of Mount, but Johnson is there to see out the danger as West Ham comfortably keep the home side at bay once more.

A half hour to forget.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:27 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Chelsea fizz the ball into Werner and he swiftly turns it on to Mount. The England international spins and tries his luck from the edge of the box with his left foot... high and wide.

Not really been a clear sight of goal for either side so far.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

14:25 , Dylan Terry

26 mins: Nice interchange from Alonso and Jorginho as the Chelsea defender sends another cross into the box which is turned away for a throw-in by Johnson.

Azpilicueta then woefully gives the ball away yet again and another Chelsea attack comes to nothing.

