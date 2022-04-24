Liverpool vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Everton - LIVE!

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple chasing Liverpool side continue their Premier League title push with a huge Merseyside derby against Everton this afternoon.

The Reds watched Manchester City move four points clear at the top with a resounding victory over Watford yesterday and are now looking to close the gap again and keep up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Klopp’s side were in sensational form in hammering Manchester United during the week but the German may make some tweaks to his lineup with a Champions League semi-final first leg to come against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

As for Everton, it’s all about survival. The Toffees are scrapping for their lives under Frank Lampard but are at least buoyed by having picked up what could be a crucial point against Leicester in midweek thanks to Richarlison’s late equaliser.

Liverpool vs Everton latest news and updates

Kick-off: 4:30pm, Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news

Everton team news

Standard Sport prediction

Liverpool team news

14:43 , Malik Ouzia

Roberto Firmino could well be involved for Liverpool as he looks to make his return from a foot injury.

Speaking on Friday, Klopp said: “Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful.

“Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe.”

There are now other injury problems for the Reds to worry about. Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate could well come in should the Liverpool boss decide to shuffle his pack.

How to watch

14:38 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins after the conclusion of Chelsea vs West Ham.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

14:34 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off...