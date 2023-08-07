Liverpool vs Darmstadt LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Darmstadt – LIVE!

Liverpool are set for their final pre-season friendly of the summer this evening when they take on German side Darmstadt at Preston North End’s Deepdale. The Reds have overhauled their midfield during the transfer window and have let some key members of Jurgen Klopp’s depart, making this something of a new era for the club.

Still, and while it would be foolish to draw too many definitive conclusions from pre-season, some of the defensive frailties that proved so costly last season were still evident in their eventual defeat to Bayern Munich last week. Though this is a team packed with goals, the backline remains an issue for the long campaign ahead.

With Chelsea’s visit to Anfield only days away now, Klopp is expected to name a strong team for the final run-out of the summer. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Darmstadt latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 7pm BST; Deepdale

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

TV channel and live stream: LFCTV

Prediction: Reds to cruise to win

Liverpool vs Darmstadt: Kick-off delayed!

18:51

Kick-off has now been pushed back until 7.15pm BST.

Latest Premier League title odds

18:42

Betfair - Premier League title winner odds

Man City: 8/11 Arsenal: 5/1 Liverpool: 6/1 Man Utd: 17/2

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

17:36

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz,

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tskimikas, Matip, Clark, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Quansah

Jamie Carragher NOT happy with Liverpool’s third bid for Romeo Lavia

17:32

Responding to the news, Carragher wrote on Twitter: “ This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FA.”

Liverpool ‘make new bid’ for Romeo Lavia

17:11

Here we go, Liverpool fans!

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have now submitted a third offer to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia worth £45m plus add-ons.

It, however, has been rejected.

Mohamed Salah’s agent responds to Saudi Arabia

17:03

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho might have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer but Mohamed Salah will not be joining them.

Despite reports of a huge offer from Al-Ittihad, the forward’s agent has confirmed Salah remains keen to stay at Anfield.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” Ramy Abbas Issa posted on social media. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are ‘working on’ midfield signing after Romeo Lavia bid

16:52

Jurgen Klopp says it is “clear” Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield even further this summer.

After a difficult season last time out, the Reds are working to revamp their options in that department, with much of the criticism stemming from there.

Jordan Henderson has now followed Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through the Anfield exit doors following his controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

Read the full story here!

Jurgen Klopp jokes shock Kylian Mbappe move is impossible unless Liverpool ‘surprise’ him

16:45

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of Liverpool attemping to sign Kylian Mbappe, but joked he would be open to a “surprise” move from the club.

Mbappe’s future remains uncertain as PSG look to sell the Frenchman, with the Ligue 1 side insisting that they will not risk losing the 24-year-old for free next summer. The forward, who is out of contract in 12 months’ time, has made it clear he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Read the full story here!

Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson’s England future after move to Al-Ettifaq

16:36

Gareth Southgate has refused to rule out selecting Jordan Henderson for England duty despite his move to Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder called an end to a trophy-laden time with Liverpool earlier this summer in order to take up a lucrative offer with Al-Ettifaq, now managed by former Anfield icon Steven Gerrard.

Read the full story here!

Prediction: Liverpool to cruise to easy win

16:32

Darmstadt haven’t even managed to score a goal in their pre-season friendlies thus far and shouldn’t trouble the Reds in this game.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Liverpool team news: Alexis Mac Allister fit to start

16:31

Alexis Mac Allister should be fit to take part after Jurgen Klopp played down a knee injury that forced the midfielder off in the Bayern defeat.

Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara will continue to miss out in their recovery from the injuries that ended their 2022-23 campaign prematurely.

Klopp put out a full-strength side against Bayern and is expected to do so again at Deepdale in this, their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Darmstadt for free today

16:31

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on LFCTV.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

16:29

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly of the summer against Darmstadt at Preston North End’s Deepdale.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST.