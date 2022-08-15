Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - preview

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield tonight in their first home fixture of the new Premier League season.

A frustrating 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham on opening day means the Reds already trail title favourites Manchester City by two points, but Darwin Nunez‘s top-flight debut - in which he both scored and assisted - was a huge positive.

Palace huffed and puffed in their season opener against Arsenal, but on another night Eberechi Eze or Wilfried Zaha would have scored. The pair will need to be on top form on Merseyside this evening.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Monday, August 15, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas should return to the Liverpool squad after overcoming illness and injury respectively, but Thiago Alcantara will miss between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury.

He joins Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher on the treatment table. Joel Matip could also be sidelined with a groin complaint.

Crystal Palace hope to welcome Michael Olise back into the squad after the winger returned to training following a foot injury.

However, James McArthur, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Jack Butland are all out.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Liverpool were not quite at the races last time out but should have shaken off any rustiness after dropping points against Fulham.

Crystal Palace battled hard against Arsenal and face a far tougher test at Anfield. I expect Liverpool to earn their first win of the season.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 35

Draws: 11

Crystal Palace wins: 14