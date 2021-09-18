Crystal Palace XI vs Liverpool: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

The Eagles have finally landed this season and Patrick Vieira has his first win as Crystal Palace manager. Last week’s 3-0 demolition proved that Palace can mix it with some of the better resourced clubs but this is an entirely different proposition against Liverpool.

After scoring two goals on debut against Tottenham, Odsonne Edouard will have been hoping for a starting berth for the trip to Anfield. However, Vieira has instead kept faith with Christian Benteke and in fairness, the striker did little wrong before making way for the new recruit from Celtic.

“Going to Anfield is going to be really challenging but there is no fear, there is excitement of playing one of the best sides in Europe,” Vieira said.

“It’s going to be challenging, difficult, but we’re really looking forward to game because we want to challenge ourselves against those teams. We just have to go on the field with perform and give them problems, because there are also sides we can exploit.

“To exploit it we must be brave, and go there thinking we can get something from the game. If we go there thinking about defending for 90 minutes, they will score goals because they have the ability to do that.

“We need 100% belief and confidence. If not, there is not point going there, because we know it will be tough and challenging but these are the kind of games you want to be involved in.”

Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Saturday 3.00pm GMT

Venue Anfield

Referee Andy Madley

Crystal Palace squad from: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, Banks, Hannam, Street, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke, Olise, Hughes, Milivojevic, Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Injured Eze (achilles, unknown), Ferguson (achilles, unknown)

Suspended None

