Ten-man Liverpool settle for point against Crystal Palace after Darwin Nunez's headbutt: live reaction

Luis Diaz celebrates his superb equaliser

These are early days to talk of the rise and fall of title challenges but at the mid-point of August, Liverpool are already four points behind their great rivals of the era, Manchester City, and contemplating the good and the bad that comes with another fiery Uruguayan leading their attack.

Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut in this engrossing game of attack and counter that saw Jurgen Klopp’s ten men promptly fight-back to take a point and go close to winning. They had all the territory and most of the possession – and in the resistance of Luis Diaz a man who got them a point and very nearly a win, writes Sam Wallace.

Yet this has been more of a stumble to the start of the season for a team so finely-tuned, as the injuries pile up and the opposition sit deep. There will be no Nunez in the team for Sunday’s visit to Old Trafford, and Klopp will also have to be certain of the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson and his fellow England international Joe Gomez. Both started this game on the bench as they nursed injuries, two more to add to a growing list that had Klopp down to his last three functioning centre-halves.

or Palace this was another well-chosen tactical plan from Patrick Vieira whose talented young team were comfortable playing with less than 30 per cent possession and sitting low. Their first half goal was scored against the odds by Wilfried Zaha on the counter-attack and they picked away enough at the patience of Liverpool to prompt a bad misjudgement from Nunez. He was given a straight red for thrusting his head into the face of Joachim Andersen.

Threading the ball through the five men of Palace’s defence and the additional four in midfield began as an absorbing puzzle to be solved by Klopp’s men and then, it became something altogether more serious as they fell behind to an improbable counter-attack.

A brilliant 32nd minute thrust by Palace in behind the great attacking machine of what feels like Liverpool’s front eight, thrumming away at the away side and then suddenly turned inside out. On this occasion two passes was all it took – a clearance from goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, and then Eberechi Eze’s throughball – to set Zaha on goal. He ran off Nat Phillips, an unlikely starter for Liverpool in the midst of another extensive set of injuries.

Phillips is very much fifth choice centre-half in this Liverpool side and played most of last season on loan in the Championship at Bournemouth. Indeed, his last Premier League start was in May 2021 against the same opposition and if it had not been for the many previously fit bodies dropping over the last three weeks he may well have left Liverpool by now. First Ibrahima Konate injured in pre-season and then Virgil Van Dijk watched as two more fell by the wayside. First Joel Matip with an injury in training last week and on this evening Joe Gomez was assigned a place on the bench as a precaution with a trip to Old Trafford at the weekend.

For a side that plays so high up the pitch, a centre-half slow on the turn presents a risk and Zaha’s finish was thrilling in its confidence - speared past Alisson Becker in front of the Kop. An unlikely goal requires a prodigious talent and Zaha certainly has that. At the other end Liverpool were magnificent at times and struck the post with the very last attack of the half, one of many chances that just passed them by. They had 17 first half attempts on the Palace goal although only three on target.

On that occasion Darwin Nunez hustled in from the inside left channel taking Harvey Elliott’s ball on his chest. The intervention from Cheick Doucoure took it over Guaita but also onto the far post. Elliott had been a beguiling presence in midfield, with an effortlessly adhesive touch and then a nonchalance about trying all the difficult things. Liverpool created chances, including a couple for Mohamed Salah. The second of which was floated over the Palace back five into space by Trent Alexander-Arnold, suddenly from nowhere in the centre of midfield.

There was a header for Elliott and in the first nine minutes another chance for Nunez which he missed at the back post. Palace had dug in and the first half plan seemed to have gone exactly as Patrick Vieira had intended.

It turned into a frenzy rather earlier than anyone expected, beginning with that red card for Nunez on 57 minutes. There were a couple of shoves from the centre-back Andersen and a bit of non-committal head-to-head before Nunez jabbed in with his face and gave referee Paul Tierney an easy decision to make. What was the Uruguayan thinking? The assumption may be that he expected just a little more of the gentle butting and then stuck his forehead in much harder than he anticipated.

As Nunez departed there was not even a glance in his direction from Klopp on the touchline who will have been in disbelief. Joe Cole was another red card on his Liverpool home debut but hard to think of many more. There has not been a sending off at Anfield for one of Klopp’s players since Alisson in November 2019. Liverpool reorganised swiftly with Henderson, Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas all on. Fabio Carvalho would later make his home debut.

The equaliser was a brilliant incursion from the left from Diaz, probing and feinting, moving across the face of the Palace area until the moment when he had enough space to release a shot, right-footed across the goalkeeper Guaita and inside his left post. It electrified a pensive home crowd and Diaz was at heart of driving on the home side. It was his brilliant recovery tackle on Zaha later that stopped a Palace breakaway on 75 minutes and the away that went closest at the end.

10:31 PM

Klopp

"Pretty good start to the game. We were unlucky in some situation. Palace had their game plan. For their first goal we should have won the ball, we had the proper protection and a two on one.

Of course it is a red card. He is provoked all the time but there is no way it is not a red card.

I am proud, everything went against us this week, it was a crazy week. Like a witch was in the building! All the time things were happening to players.

We needed more direction to get in behind their line of fine.

Darwin sending off: it makes no sense for me to talk about it too much in public. He knows it himself. He is a handful but that is not the reaction we want. I don't know how long he will be suspended but we will use that time for physical work. Not to punish him! To make him stronger.

A point is not what we wanted but we have to take it after the game tonight.

Our situation is really difficult with injuries. Two points in May is not good but in August it is fine."

10:28 PM

No sign of Herr Klopp

yet. I'm looking forward to his reactions to the red card.

10:26 PM

James Milner on sending off

“I didn’t see the incident,” said Milner. “He’s going to be disappointed with that and it’s down to us to get round him really and try to learn from it.

“But the reaction was the important thing. The team reacted very well and the ground reacted very well as it always does.

“We could have nicked a win but it wasn’t to be and we move on.

“It’s early days. When you drop points it’s disappointing, especially at Anfield. There is a long way to go and we have to make sure we rally through this tough period, the few injuries we have.

“It’s not an ideal start but it is a long, long season. We’ve not started as we would want but you could see the fight there.

“We’ve had a tough week, preparation has not been ideal, but you could see the fighting spirit there and we fought until the end.”

10:24 PM

How Diaz got Liverpool level

10:16 PM

Patrick Vieira

"We are pleased with the point. I thought we played very well. Overall we can be really pleased with ourselves. In a difficult period we stuck together really well."

"I haven't yet talked to my player about the red card incident. When things don't go your way you can get frustrated."

"We showed character today and the back five defended well. I believe we are on the right path and we are working hard."

10:15 PM

Gary Neville on why players see red

"Honestly we do things and you think, why did I do that. You're walking off and you try to convince yourself and the crowd."

10:11 PM

James Milner

"Disappointing obviously, started well, lost our way a bit in the middle. They have quality on the break and we could have defended better.

"That is the Premier League, you come up against teams who were well organised. We created chances which is the good thing but we need to take them.

The reaction going down to ten men was good and the crowd helped us too.

I didn't see (the red card) incident, he will learn from that, we will get round him.

Good teams get together when things are tough. Disappointing not to get the result.

We have had a tough week, things have gone on.

We didn't quite get the breaks but it was an incredible goal from Diaz."

10:05 PM

Headbutt foolishness

Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen is on the floor after being headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was sent off by referee Paul Tierney

09:57 PM

Jamie Carragher

"A really bad start for Liverpool. Draws are defeats now."

09:57 PM

Full time: Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1

That's it. Palace have held on under some pressure. It looked in the first 30 that they were going to get battered, Liverpool had so many chances. But Palace, as they like to do, pinched one on the break via Zaha. Darwin Nunez with a moment of madness headbutt, but Diaz scored a peach to give the ten men of Liverpool a share of the points.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts after a disappointing game

09:54 PM

90+ mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Liverpool cannot really get enough run of play to turn the screw. The ball is hoofed out, and some fans in the crowd treat Will Hughes to some of the famous Scouse wit when he comes over to get it.

Now a Liverpool fan has got on the pitch, causing a delay. Klopp shakes his head, irritated.

09:52 PM

90+ mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Choppy, bitty affair at the moment, the referee is the busiest man on the pitch at the moment. He has booked Tsimikas for dissent.

09:51 PM

90 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Guaita is booked for timewasting, which means he can then safely do a bit more timewasting.

09:50 PM

89 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Trent floats in a freekick, knock back from Fabinho to Carvalho... catches it sweetly! Just wide.

09:49 PM

88 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Palace throwing everything at it now. Michael Olise on for Schlupp. Edouard booked for standing over the ball at a free.

09:46 PM

85 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Salah! Ball is crossed in, half cleared, pinging around... it finds the Egyptian Magician on the edge of the box. Super control, and then the shot. Just wide.

09:43 PM

80 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Carvalho replaces Elliott.

Jurgen Klopp reacts towards Harvey Elliott

Edouard again with a useful delivery. Zaha's touch is that of the cement mixer on this occasion.

09:41 PM

79 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Zaha looking a real threat on the break, Liverpool looking less certain in the last few minutes.

Andersen has given Diaz a little cuddle in the area. A risk.

09:40 PM

78 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Chris Richards, Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes on. Eze, Mitchell, Doucoure off.

09:39 PM

Here's the sending off

09:38 PM

75 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Nooo! Palace! They should be ahead. A raking cross from the Palace right, Edouard the man who delivered the excellent ball in. Zaha, at the far post, has managed to volley it wide. Arguably used the wrong foot.

09:35 PM

74 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Diaz really running this now. Palace are camped in. Liverpool asking all the questions. Is there a breakway to be had for CPFC?

Here's Diaz enjoying his goal from a few minutes ago.

Liverpool's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring

09:31 PM

70 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Ball is played into Salah's feet and he steps over it with a glorious little bit of vision and cheek. He did so because it meant Trent Alexander-Arnold could race onto the ball and/but sadly shank his shot a mile wide.

09:29 PM

68 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Diaz and Salah are playing up front and Liverpool are the side with the ball and, maybe, the belief.

09:28 PM

66 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Ward knocks Diaz to the floor. Palace want to watch it with these fouls. Ref might try to level it up.

09:25 PM

64 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Odsonne Edouard comes on for Jordan Ayew and his first act is to forearm smash Tsimikas in the face. Silly thing to do, not least because it gives Liverpool a handily place freekick.

09:24 PM

63 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

The trio of subs: Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas on for Nat Phillips, Andy Robertson and James Milner.

09:23 PM

62 mins: Liverpool 1 Palace 1

Liverpool turn it on. Klopp makes three subs. They are going to have a go here.

09:21 PM

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Palace 1 (Diaz 61)

Reduced to ten men, Liverpool need something special - and they get it! Diaz picks the ball up on the left, cuts inside, beating one, two, three, and then lashing it with his right into the corner of the goal. Not convinced about the tackling but even still. Great hit.

09:20 PM

59 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Crazy stuff from Darwin. No need. Compounded the offence by carrying on like a pork chop when he should have just walked off the pitch. James Milner eventually had to escort him off.

09:16 PM

56 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

DARWIN RED CARD! Darwin is extinct in this match. A minor altercation with a Palace player, and he has headbutted him in the kisser.

Darwin complains and protests, he's taking ages to get off the pitch and Klopp is legit livid with him I think.

Joachim Andersen bumped into him from the back, and gets a yellow for that. Darwin flicked a wee backwards headbutt at him, missed, and then turned around to plant a good solid Glasgow kiss on the Crystal Palace player.

heid

09:15 PM

55 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Liverpool, obviously, the side asking the questions. But it's certainly not the pumping of the first quarter.

09:12 PM

51 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Ayew has had a bang on the noggin and there is a, mandatory, delay. The Liverpool devotees reckon he's slowing things down but hey.

09:10 PM

49 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Some debate about a handball in Palace's defence of that Nunez break. Salah played him in, he probably should have shot earlier but allowed Joel Ward enough time to slide in with the block. VAR is, like, whatever.

09:08 PM

48 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Nunez is through... Palace desperately scrambling back. They do just enough.

09:06 PM

46 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

The Liverpool fans roar their men on. What can they find? Is it absurd to think that Liverpool really need to get something here?

09:02 PM

08:51 PM

Half time: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Crystal Palace have ridden their luck, and pinched a goal. Liverpool have been all over them.

Darwin with one of many misses

08:51 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Oh Liverpool should have scored! How did they manage to miss? Nunez gets it at the back post via a nice wee chipped pass from young Harvey E, he's certainly escaped attention more than once, and he has hit the post. That rebounds out, Virgil van Dijk has a lovely opportunity to slot the ball home, but totally mis-kicks. A comedy of errors; and the referee brings down the curtain on the first half.

08:49 PM

44 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Liverpool don't want this half to end, Trent and Salah are linking up brilliantly again and it needs a lunging intervention from Guehi to stop them getting in. Leads to a corner.

08:47 PM

44 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Salah crosses for Elliott, who heads it at Guaita. The Palace keeper makes a meal of that and Andersen hoofs the ball to safety.

08:45 PM

42 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Palace very keen to hold onto until the half, and indeed full, time whistles. Not exactly rushing to take their goalkicks and throws.

08:43 PM

41 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Diaz the first man into the book for a foul on Ayew.

08:41 PM

40 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Zaha through again! This time, Alisson can get out quickly and deny him low. Still a corner, though.

08:40 PM

38 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Both sides trying some shots in the last few minutes, none of them worth the price of admission.

Doucoure blooters one over/wide from 25 yards. Zaha tries his luck, straight at the keeper though. Alexander-Arnold has a couple of efforts that are not going to trouble the scorers.

08:38 PM

36 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

Palace enjoying themselves since the goal.

08:38 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 1

I say silent - Liverpool's fans were. Palace celebrated although I would say not with quite the abandonment that goal deserved, because they were surely a bit worried about a VAR intervention.

08:34 PM

Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 32)

That is a brilliant, textbook breakway goal. Keeper plays it forward, lovely bit of skill from Eze, raking pass forward for Zaha to, as Ron Pickering so famously put it, open his legs and show us his class. Charges forward, beats the offside traps, slots it low into the corner and Anfield has fallen silent!

Eze's skill and vision were superlative. Controlled it, beats Fabinho, splits the defence.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace scores

08:30 PM

29 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Liverpool's productive duo combines again as Trent picks out Mo, nicely floated lofted ball right onto his noggin but Salah cannot direct the header.

08:28 PM

24 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Elliott has a decent position in the area as the ball comes in but he cannot get it under control. Something a little over excited about his performance so far.

Daniel Zeqiri explains the tactical pickle in which CPFC have found/put themselves: "Palace playing with three centre-backs defending their six-yard line is leaving that space for the pull-back that Liverpool have found a few times already. No designated holding midfielder dropping in."

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity

08:26 PM

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Well, they haven't scored yet. That is the only crumb of comfort for Palace.

08:24 PM

21 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Salah again! This time operating not down the flank but in the box. Hits a shot. Strikes it crisply enough but it's well wide. He's angry with himself. Trent AA the man who supplied it. A surprising miss.

08:23 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Mitchell is having a tough game. Salah is all over him. Or, rather, all around him. Movement is exceptional. Get round his man, crosses. Palace somehow keep them out - on this occasion, Guehi blocking Trent's effort.

08:19 PM

17 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Eze clear, but fails to finish. Looks a mile offside and is. The belated flag belates belatedly.

08:18 PM

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Luis Diaz with some excellent battling here, a Suarezian refusal to give up the lost cause. Eventually he manages to get a scuffed shot away. But not a threatening one, and I think he was offside in any event.

08:16 PM

14 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Darwin gets down the right but finds himself friendless and has to settle for just sort of crossing straight at the keeper - nobody in the box, you see. Well, Klopp was lamenting his absence of strikers.

08:15 PM

12 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

But that proves the briefest of respites. Liverpool come again.

08:14 PM

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Palace defended that corner okay. They hospitably allow Palace a little exploration of the other half of the Anfield pitch, but only for a few seconds. Tyrick Mitchell the guy who spearheaded that rare incursion.

08:10 PM

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Liverpool continue to pile it on - here's young Elliott nearly dancing through the area. His shot is blocked in something close to desperation. Andersen, I think it was, somehow stuck out his heel and just got enough.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott attempts a shot

Straight after that, Darwin volleys over the bar at the far post.

Liverpool have a corner.

08:10 PM

7 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

A very minor infraction on the super Wilf Zaha. Alan Smith notes that this is the sort of foul refs are not giving so much this season. That could be bad news for Palace - Zaha wins them so many fouls with his pacy breaks.

08:08 PM

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Salah wriggles clear of Mitchell, slips it back to Elliott. His shot blocked by Andersen.

08:06 PM

5 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

All the attacking is being one by the men in red. Vicente Guaita is okay to carry on, and is certainly earning his match fee so far. Another dangerous Trent cross needs dealt with.

08:04 PM

3 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

And there is a delay of a couple of minutes while they patch up the Palace gloveman.

08:03 PM

1 mins: Liverpool 0 Palace 0

Liverpool are into their work right away, Trent AA with a cross. The Palace keeper punches it clear but almost hits it too well, if you'll excuse the Accidental Townsend. Under pressure from Darwin. His punch rifles out to Milner, who has a shot from the edge of the area. Not far wide. James Milner, legitimately following the ball in, his caught Guaita a sore one. Guaita was miles off the line there.

08:01 PM

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Gomez, Keita, Adrian, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, van den Berg, Clark.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Eze. Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Plange.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

08:00 PM

Team analysis

Fifth-choice centre-back Nat Phillips makes a surprise start for Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace after Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were deemed not fit enough to start.

Matip missed training with a groin issue while Gomez, who would have stepped in, is struggling with a knock and so only makes the bench.

With Ibrahima Konate (knee) already injured it means Phillips, who spent the second half of last season on loan helping Bournemouth gain promotion, starts his first Liverpool game since starring in a victory over AC Milan in the San Siro in December.

Phillips is one of four changes from the draw at Fulham, with James Milner and Harvey Elliott replacing Jordan Henderson and the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield with Darwin Nunez handed his first start up front in place of Roberto Firmino, who is left out as a precaution.

Palace captain Joel Ward returns as striker Odsonne Edouard dropped to the bench as the one change from the opening defeat to Arsenal.

07:57 PM

Players are out on the pitch

Palace kit looks excellent, white with the red and blue as a trim. Liverpool are in red shorts, of which I cannot approve. I defer to Thom Gibbs, the master of this however. Every Premier League kit ranked

07:53 PM

07:45 PM

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Sky Sports

"You can see Palace have had an idea and have brought an extra defender in. That might make them even more counter-attacking than usual."

Question: Why have you brought Darwin Nunez in?

"Why have I brought Darwin Nunez in? "Because I have no other striker. It really surprises me that you can look at the teamsheet, prepare for the interview and then ask me that."

07:36 PM

Liverpool bus arrives

Fans watch on as Liverpool arrive ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace

07:34 PM

liverpool vs crystal palace live score premier league latest updates

07:27 PM

Somewhat bizarre pic from Liverpool dressing room

Corner flag at Anfield

07:04 PM

Teams again

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Gomez, Keita, Adrian, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, van den Berg, Clark.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ayew, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Eze. Subs: Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Plange.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

07:02 PM

Liverpool team

Our line-up to face @CPFC tonight at Anfield 👊



Firmino (precaution) and Matip (muscle strain) miss out. #LIVCRY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2022

07:02 PM

Crystal Palace team

Our starting XI to take on Liverpool tonight ❤️💙#CPFC | #LIVCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 15, 2022

06:55 PM

Boost for a couple of Liverpool youngsters

Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have made the 60, erm, boy? person? shortlist for the 2022 Golden Boy Award.

There's a ceremony in Turin later in the year. It recognises the achievements of players under the age of 21 at top-flight clubs in European football.

If only it didn't have quite such a silly name. Maybe it plays differently in Italian? It is organised by Tuttosport, a sports newspaper that is headquartered in Turin.

liverpool vs crystal palace live score premier league latest updates

06:47 PM

Rush, as ever, lurks

A mural of Former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush

06:38 PM

The scarf vendors are up and running

General view of Liverpool scarves for sale outside the stadium

05:43 PM

Monday Night Football coming up

Good evening, welcome to our live blog of Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield. The hosts began their campaign with an enjoyable and well-contested, although ultimately mildly disappointing, trip to the capital where they drew 2-2 with Fulham. Indeed, they needed an 80th minute goal from Mo Salah to escape with even the point. Crystal Palace opened with a home match where they were unfortunate to run into an Arsenal side who really looked like they mean business. The men in red and blue were well beaten, and failed to score.

So: both sides will be very keen to get the show on the road this season tonight. Liverpool are expected to welcome Naby Keita, who has been unwell, back into the squad or perhaps even the team. There is also talk of a home debut for Fabio Carvalho, a very talented youngster who is well thought of at Anfield. He got a go from the bench at Craven Cottage. At the other end of the experience spectrum, the splendid Mr Roberto Firmino is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance should he play; Trent Alexander-Arnold could notch his 150th.

Meanwhile, Palace's Michael Olise may return to their midfield after a foot injury. The visitors will not be able to call on the services of the injured James McArthur and James Tomkins.

Elsewhere, Sam Wallace had the exclusive news Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow with Joel Matip a doubt for Crystal Palace