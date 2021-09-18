Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.

But this afternoon they will have to deal with a Crystal Palace side buoyed by their convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend. The Eagles took full advantage of Spurs being reduced to 10 men as they picked up their first league victory of coach Patrick Vieira’s reign.

New boy Odsonne Edouard made history on his debut against Tottenham when he became the fastest substitute goalscorer in Premier League history. Can he push on from that superb start this afternoon? It’s a tall order for Palace, but they won here in the not-so-distant past when they claimed a 2-1 victory in April 2017. Having said that, nine successive defeats since then do not bode well for the visitors.

Follow live updates from Anfield as the Reds look to keep pace at the top of the table in what promises to be a thrilling title race – PLUS the conclusion of the early kick-off at Molineux as Wolves take on Brentford:

Read More

Liverpool must learn from ‘sloppy’ spell during AC Milan win, Jordan Henderson says

Jurgen Klopp explains centre-back rotation after Virgil van Dijk left out against AC Milan

Conor Gallagher not quite ready for England call-up, claims Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Luis Garcia: Rotation the key for Liverpool to challenge on all fronts this term

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Match kicks off at Anfield at 3pm BST

Liverpool look to extend unbeaten start to new season

Palace seek second straight win after upsetting Spurs

LFC XI: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

CPFC XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

Story continues

14:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Pontus Jansson is taken off after picking up a yellow card. Zanka Jørgensen comes on to replace him for the final minutes. Less than 10 to go for Brentford who are employing all the tricks of the trade to take time out of the game.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

14:09 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Traore powers his way into the right side of the box before chipping a cross over to Podence and Trincao. Both men make runs towards the back post but the cross goes over their heads and the attack breaks down. It’s just not coming together for Wolves today.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

14:07 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Coady hits Mbeumo with a heavy tackle as the Brentford striker tries to hold the ball up in the final third. The striker responds in kind when he loses possession and both men go down with Wolves winning a free kick.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Team news

14:06 , Michael Jones

Coming up in our coverage of the Premier League. We’ll have all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace. Here’s a look at the two teams:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Anderson, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

14:03 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Podence replaces Marcal for Wolves. He moves into the number 10 position behind Jimenez and Hwang with Trincao slotting into the vacant left-back position.

Brentford have been pushed right back. Toney is getting involved in defence before the ball rolls to Norgaard who boots it long.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

14:01 , Michael Jones

70 mins: 20 minutes to play at Molineux. Daniel Podence is ready to come on. They’ve got a man advantage with Brentford defending deep.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:59 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Thomas Frank makes a change as Brentford try to marshall this game to its conclusion. Sergi Canos is taken off for Frank Onyeka.

Chance! Big chance from Wolves as Joao Moutinho flicks a ball into the middle of the box. Jimenez chests the ball down to Hwang who has a great chance to score. He’s about to let fly but Ajer slides in at the last minute to knock the ball clear. Fantastic defending.

RED CARD! Baptiste is off!

13:56 , Michael Jones

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

65 mins: What a stupid thing to do. Trincao receives the ball and flies through the midfield. Shandon Baptiste tries to stop him by manhandling him and dragging the forward to ground. It’s a certain yellow card, Baptiste’s second off the game and he has to go! Thomas Frank can’t believe it.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:52 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Adama Traore is doing his best to make something happen for Wolves. He’s made a number of runs down the right wing and whipped in a few crosses but none of his teammates are in getting in the box to get on the end of them.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:50 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Toney slips through a narrow gap on the inside right before sliding a pass into the box. Shandon Baptiste is slow off the mark to get to the ball and Marcal beats him to it. As if to make up for his error Baptiste forcefully tries to win back the ball and hits Marcal with a strong tackle. The defender goes down and Baptiste is shown a yellow card.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:45 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Nice work Ajer as he tackles Jimenez to stop a Wolves attack before sprinting down the right side and linking up with Mbeumo to get the ball to the byline. He attempts to cross but mishits the pass and the ball skews out of play.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:43 , Michael Jones

53 mins: The crowd is getting a bit fiesty. Brentford’s players are taking their time over set pieces, eking out a few seconds here and there. David Raya changes his gloves before taking a free kick and is met with a chorus of boos from the home fans.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:40 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Ajer takes a knock in his own penalty box and needs seeing to by the medical staff. He’ll be fine play on though.

Chance! Oh my. Nelson Semedo slips the ball out to Adama Traore on the right wing. The forward has switched side for Wolves and his chips a cross into the box. There’s a lot of spin on the ball and it loops over Raya before bouncing on the line and spinning away from goal!

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:37 , Michael Jones

47 mins: Chance! Mbeumo should have put the game to bed! Wolves knock the ball back to Jose Sa who gives it to Ruben Neves on the edge of his own box. Brentford press high and Janelt knocks the ball away from the Wolves midfielder. He puts it into the path of Mbeumo who rolls the ball onto his left foot and belts one wide of the far post!

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:35 , Michael Jones

Second half: Bruno Lage makes a change at half-time and brings on Hwang Hee-Chan in place of Romain Saiss. It’s an attacking change so let’s see if it pays off for the home side.

Wolves vs Brentford

13:32 , Michael Jones

What a signing this has been for the Bees.

44 - With a goal and assist today, Ivan Toney has scored (33) or assisted (11) 44 league goals (excl. play-offs) since joining Brentford in 2020, at least seven more than any other player in England's top four tiers since the start of last season. Buzzing. #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/289afQe6Hg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021

Toney shines in first half

13:27 , Michael Jones

Ivan Toney opened the scoring at Molineux converting from the spot. He has scored 15 of the 16 penalties he has taken in English league football (excl. play-offs), including all 10 for current club Brentford.

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Brentford take a two-goal into the break at the Molineux. Ivan Toney has a goal and an assist to name as well as two further disallowed goals.

Lots of work for Wolves to do to get back into this game.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Jimenez blunders into Mbeumo as he tries to win an aerial ball giving Brentford a free kick in their own half. The visitors are winding down the clock until half-time.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:12 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Toney and Mbeumo are at it again. Brentford defend a simple cross in from Trincao and the clearance comes out to Toney. He carries the ball up through midfield before attempting a through ball into the box for Mbeumo. A back-tracking Neves reads the play and manages to intercept the pass.

Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford

13:10 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Brentford have just blown Wolves away over the last 10 minutes or so. They finally had some possession in the home side’s final third and Wolves have just fallen apart defensively.

GOAL! Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford (Mbeumo, 34’)⚽️

13:06 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Another one! David Raya fires a long ball up to Toney who’s strong enough to shake a tackle from Kilman and take the ball into the box. Mbeumo drifts into space at the back post and Toney picks him out with a squared pass. He’s in on goal and left with the simplest of tap ins to double Brentford’s lead!

Wolves 0 - 1 Brentford

13:06 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! How’s he not scored! Wolves sweep up the pitch and give the ball to Raul Jimenez. He lays the ball off to Adama Traore who smokes an effort from the edge of the box. It’s an absolute rocket and rattles into the underside of the crossbar before bouncing clear!

Wolves 0 - 1 Brentford

13:03 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Disallowed! Toney’s found the back of the net again. Immediately after the restart Brentford work the ball out to the left and whip it into the box. Mbeumo seems to flick it on to Toney in the six-yard box. He brings it down and backheels it into the net! The offside flag goes up immediately and on review it seems as though Toney handled the ball this one gets chalked off too.

GOAL! Wolves 0 - 1 Brentford (Toney, 28’)⚽️

13:00 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Toney converts from the spot. Two steps and slots it into the bottom right corner as easy as you’d like. Brentford have the lead!

Penalty to Brentford!

12:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

26 mins: It’s given! Marcal almost rugby tackled Toney to ground as the corner came in. Jose Sa roughs up the penalty spot and Darren England shows him a yellow card. Ivan Toney has the chance to put Brentford in front.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:57 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Brentford win their first corner of the game. There’s a bit of argy-bargy before the corner is taken then Sergi Canos delivers it into the box where Ruben Neves heads it behind for a repeat.

The second corner comes swinging in. Marcal and Toney are tussling in the box and both players go down. Darren England points to the spot and VAR are checking for a potential penalty!

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Brentford haven’t clicked yet in an attacking sense. Vitaly Janelt is closed out of the box by Max Kilman before finding a touch of space on the left side. He slips a pass into the area expecting a run from Rico Henry but the wide man doesn’t make the run.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:48 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Franciso Trincao intercepts the ball in the middle of the pitch and sends it up to Traore. The big man drives forward on a mini-break before darting inside. He lines up in front of goal and shoots from range but the effort continues to rise and the ball goes over the crossbar.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: A slight tactical change from Brentford is seeing Sergi Canos drop deeper to help Ajer on their right side. It’s where Traore is operating and Thomas Frank is trying to limit the spaces he can run into.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Traore continues to cause trouble on the left side for Wolves. He runs at Ajer again but this time the defender holds his ground and manages to block Traore’s attempted cross.

The corner is swung into the box but headed away by Brentford. It drops to Marcal who boots one from range but sends the effort wide of goal.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:41 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Brentford score! Ajer drives the ball down the right wing before leaving it for Canos. He slips a through ball into the right side of the box where Bryan Mbeumo has made the run. He collects the ball and squares it to Toney who coolly slots the ball into the bottom corner. Then the offside flag goes up and replays show Mbeumo was miles offside so the goal doesn’t stand.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:39 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Lovely work from Adama Traore. Saiss pushes high up the pitch and flicks the ball into space to the left of the box. Traore collects the loose ball and dinks past Kristoffer Ajey before following it into the box. He pulls it back to Raul Jimenez but Ivan Toney gets a block in and the attack dies down.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! An early sighter for Marcal. Ruben Neves receives the ball in midfield and fires a diagonal pass out to Marcal on the left wing. The wingback cuts inside and attempts to curl a shot into the far top corner but his aim isn’t great and the effort goes wide.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:34 , Michael Jones

4 mins: Canos floats the free kick into the box himself but Jose Sa decides early that he’s coming out to claim the ball. He dives into the packed penalty area and plucks the ball safely out of the air.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Adama Traore attempts to weave his way through Brentford’s half but he’s got three men surrounding him and eventually loses the ball. It’s passed up to Sergi Canos who drives down the right side for Brentford. He takes the ball into Wolves’ half but gets cleaned out by Romain Saiss. Free kick to Brentford.

Wolves 0 - 0 Brentford

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Brentford get the game started with a pass back to David Raya. He boots it long trying to pick out Ivan Toney on the left edge of Wolves’ box but the striker is beaten in the air by Max Kilman who wins possession for Wolves.

Here come the teams

12:27 , Michael Jones

Teh teams make their way out onto the pitch at Molineux. England’s Conor Coady leads out the home side. This should be a close contest and the opening goal may decide the winner.

Kick off is up next.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:22 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off. The warm ups are over and the we’re almost ready to go at Molineux. Who’s coming out on top today? Can Wolves make it back-to-back league victories? Or will Brentford earn their first top-flight away win since 1947?

Wolves vs Brentford

12:16 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s most recent top-flight away win was 2-1 at Leeds United in April 1947. It’s a long time wait for supporters, can the Bees get that victory today?

Brentford’s six goals in all competitions this season have been scored by six different players. Thomas Frank will be hoping that Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney can replicate their form from last season sooner rather than later.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:11 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage’s side attempted 69 shots before scoring their first goal of the season last Saturday via an own goal by Watford’s Francisco Sierralta.

They are third behind Liverpool and Manchester City for most shots taken this season despite only scoring two goals.

Wolves are averaging 17.8 shots and five shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, more than in any other campaign in the division.

Wolves vs Brentford

12:07 , Michael Jones

Brentford’s 15-match unbeaten league run was ended by Brighton last weekend and the Bees are hoping to bounce back against Wolves today.

A clean sheet would ensure Brentford become the first side since Everton in 1992 to only concede twice in their first five matches in the Premier League.

But, at the other end of the pitch only Norwich have had fewer shots on target in the Premier League this season than the nine by Brentford.

(Getty Images)

Wolves vs Brentford

12:03 , Michael Jones

Their 2-0 win at Watford last weekend ended a run of six straight league defeats for Wolves. However, they could lose a fourth consecutive home league fixture for the first time in nearly five years if Brentford are victorious today.

Wolves’ eight Premier League home defeats in 2021 is the most among the division’s current teams.

(Getty Images)

Bruno Lage on turning performances into points

11:59 , Michael Jones

Wolves boss, Bruno Lage, has been pleased with his team’s performances this season but they have only won one game out of the four they’ve played. The biggest for Lage is trying to turn those good performances into points. He said:

“It’s very important. I believe the work we are doing in the weekend, comes in the way we are training, but it has to come from them. If the players don’t want, then we cannot work miracles. The main point is that the players want to work and they want to train in the way we are playing, and the performance comes because we are training well.

“I never saw a team during the week that didn’t do the right things. The consequences of what we did during the games comes from training during the week. That’s the one thing I don’t compromise on from anyone.

“We start the first two or three days, we work on the little things we have to improve, and in the end, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the things we have to do to win the next match. The next game is the most important for us, we need to do it like we did last week.

“We have been working with these guys five or six weeks, so after Watford, we don’t change anything. We come to training with the same ambition – when you are winning, you continue to improve things, you want to improve things.

“We want the players to arrive in the position to create more chances, we want to press in a different way, we want to improve every time. Every time after a game, during the week we try to improve. The next step is to have a good week of training and continue with the same process, continue to grow up as a team.”

Thomas Frank on Wolves

11:55 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, spoke in the build-up to the game about Wolves, their quality and how he plans to handle the game. He said:

“Defensively we need to be good; we need to press well, low and high. Wolves’ biggest threat for me is their half and big transitions with the massive pace of [Adama] Traore, [Francisco] Trincao, and [Raul] Jimenez. Their two midfielders are fantastic on the ball. Those transitions are where we need to be bang on if we want to get anything from the game.

“We are going to Wolves who are a very good side and are well established in the Premier League. I faced them as an Assistant Manager four years ago and I thought they were brilliant under Nuno. Bruno Lage has kept the momentum going.

“They only have one win from four but, for me, looking through the four matches, they were closer to winning two of the three matches than losing them. Against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, all top six teams I would say, they performed very well and were very unlucky.

“They are massive favourites but we believe in ourselves. I believe that we can go and get something if we hit a high performance level. We have been very consistent in our performances so far. That makes me believe that we can continue to do some great stuff.”

Wolves vs Brentford

11:51 , Michael Jones

Wolves are unbeaten in the last four league meetings between the teams. Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-0 win at Molineux in January 2018.

Brentford’s solitary victory in five away league games against Wolves this century came in the Championship in October 2015, they’ve also drawn once and lost three times away from home.

None of the 10 top-flight meetings between these teams have been drawn, with both sides recording five wins apiece.

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

11:47 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is not worried by his side’s lack of goals and insisted “we’re not Manchester City or Chelsea”.

The newly-promoted Bees have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with five points from their opening four matches.

However, they have scored only one goal in their last three games and managed just nine shots on target so far, pushing strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo into the spotlight.

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

Wolves vs Brentford - Team news

11:42 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage names an unchanged Wolves team for the fourth game in a row. Wolves have been pretty consistent over the course of the season but fell short in their first three games where they lost by one goal to nil. Last time they responded with a 2-0 victory over Watford and the manager will hope they record their second win of the season today.

Brentford are in a similar position. Thomas Frank’s side have been really solid defensively only conceding two goals in their four games so far. Last time out though Leandro Trossard found a way through in the 90th minute to give Brighton the win but Frank doesn’t see that defeat as a reason to change things up.

Wolves vs Brentford - Team news

11:31 , Michael Jones

Both teams are unchanged.

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Adama

Brentford XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨



No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021

Wolves vs Brentford - Recent results

11:26 , Michael Jones

Wolves ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Watford last weekend. Francisco Sierralta scored a second half own-goal to put the visitors in front before Hwang Hee-chan came off the bench to add a second and give Wolves their first goal of the season and their first win. They come into this game in 13th place and could move into the top ten with a victory against Brentford in today’s early kick off.

Brentford start the day 10th place after having got their first Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day. Since then, they’ve notched up two draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but their progress was halted last time out. Leandro Trossard scored in the 90th minute for Brighton to give the Seagulls a 1-0 victory and inflict a first defeat on Brentford in the league.

Early team news

11:22 , Michael Jones

Wolves have no major concerns and are expected to name an unchanged team for the fourth game in a row.

Possible inclusions could be Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan who both came off the bench against Watford with the latter scoring his debut goal for the club.

Josh Dasilva is still absent for Brentford with no signs of him returning anytime soon. However, Frank Onyenka returned from a coronavirus enforced absence in Brentford’s last game versus Brighton and is in contention to start for the Bees today.

Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux

11:19 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wolves host Brentford in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off.

Bruno Lage’s side got off the mark with a 2-0 win over Watford last weekend and will be hoping to build on that momentum. Meanwhile, Brentford have taken to the top-flight in great style, taking five points from their opening four games, including that tremendous opening day victory against Arsenal.