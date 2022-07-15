Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: score and latest updates from pre-season friendly in Singapore

Liverpool shirts and scarves pack out the Singapore National Stadium as they face Crystal Palace - ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP

01:33 PM

You'll Never Walk Alone rings around the stadium

A huge cheer goes up as Liverpool's iconic anthem is blasted out of the loudspeakers around the ground.

01:32 PM

Here come the teams

It's a party atmosphere around Singapore National Stadium where the attendance is estimated at around 50,000. The Liverpool players receive a very warm welcome.

01:25 PM

Ten minutes before kick-off

There are a huge amount of Liverpool shirts and banners around the ground. It certainly seems clear which team will have the crowd on their crowd, making Palace's task even trickier.

Liverpool possess the majority of the support in Sinagpore - AFP

12:55 PM

Some notable absentees for Liverpool

Joe Gomez left training early yesterday, Diogo Jota was injured on Wednesday and Alisson felt something in a Thursday training session.

12:45 PM

How Crystal Palace will start this match

Crystal Palace Starting XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.

Substitutes: Butland, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Ebiowei, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.

12:41 PM

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up

Liverpool Starting XI: Adrian, Milner, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Firmino.

Substitutes: Mrozek, Davies, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams, Phillips, Clark, Mabaya, Clarkson, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Norris, Morton, Chambers.

12:38 PM

Good Afternoon

It's an all-Premier League friendly this afternoon as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Liverpool will lick their wounds after a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday. A lot of their youngsters were given starts by Jurgen Klopp in that match but he elects for a somewhat more experienced line-up to start against Palace today. Nevertheless, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and new signing Darwin Nunez all start on the bench.

Story continues

While Klopp acknowledged the result against Manchester United was fair, he is not overly concerned and said he was encouraged by element of his side's performance.

"The result is fair, we have to accept that," the German said. "The goals we gave away, we could have got assists for it, they used the chances, they caused us problems, but I saw a lot of good stuff from my team."

Nevertheless, the 55-year-old, who is about to enter his seventh year as Liverpool boss, will undoubtedly be hoping for a win at the Singapore National Stadium today, in order to build momentum ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, it is the toughest test of the Eagles' pre-season so far, having drawn 1-1 with Accrington Stanley and beaten Millwall in a thrilling match 5-4 so far. Those were both behind closed doors and so tonight's friendly will be their first in front of their fans so far. Patrick Vieira is without some key names who were unable to make the trip to Asia with Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi all notable absentees.