Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Liverpool and Crystal Palace wrap up week two of the Premier League schedule when Patrick Vieira takes his side to Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has already seen his team held to a draw in a game many would have expected them to win at newly-promoted Fulham and has a number of injury worries heading into the Palace clash.

The away side, meanwhile, were beaten by Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s team got off to a brilliant start, though certainly showed enough to suggest they’re likely to remain on their upward trajectory.

Last season, Vieira led his side to a famous win away at Manchester City, so Palace certainly have previous when it comes to picking up big victories on the road.

While Liverpool are surely favourites, this is a team weakened by injuries, making a clash between the two an exciting prospect.

Here’s how to keep across tonight’s game...

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm BST with kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

