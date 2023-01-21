Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League live: score, team news and latest updates - PA/Martin Rickett

11:25 AM

Graham Potter is in the building

Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC - GETTY IMAGES

11:18 AM

Will Mykhailo Mudryk make his Chelsea debut?

The Ukrainian league shuts down for winter so he has not played a competitive match for quite some time. Will Graham Potter throw him in at Anfield after a week's training? I suspect not, although this is not exactly a high stakes game.

10:34 AM

Will Liverpool sign James Milner up?

By Chris Bascombe

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp is determined to extend James Milner’s Kop career in some capacity at the end of this season, saying the veteran midfielder is 'too valuable' to be allowed to leave Anfield.

Now 37, Milner’s importance was reaffirmed with a stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. Discussions will be held as to whether Milner will remain as a Liverpool player, or join the club’s coaching staff, but Klopp is prepared to keep him in his squad until he hangs up his boots.

With an eye on the long-term, Milner has been completing his coaching badges working alongside Liverpool’s Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe.

A day after starring in Liverpool’s FA Cup win, Milner took a coaching session alongside the club’s under 18 coach, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

While the pathway to a post-playing career is there, Liverpool are desperate to ensure they reap the benefits of Milner’s experience and wisdom on and off the pitch.

“We have different plans for Milly, but Milly wants to keep playing,” said Klopp.

“When you see him play the other night I think everyone understands that. You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, but doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training. He is an incredibly important player and in this game (against Wolves) you saw on the pitch as well. It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in 64 games a season Milly could be extremely important.”

Milner has been extending his deal after annual reviews in the last few seasons, and will not be short of offers again at the end of this season.

Part of Liverpool’s calculations will be ensuring they do not lose his influence, with youngsters such as Harvey Elliott gaining invaluable advice working alongside him.

“Milly has reached 600 games and most of them for Liverpool,” said Klopp.

“I would consider Liverpool as his club and I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special.

“There might be more fancy players out there, but no one with a similar mindset and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”