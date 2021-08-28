Liverpool vs Chelsea FC: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

Two in-form Premier League title contenders collide this evening as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield.

Both sides have taken six points from their opening two fixtures and between them could well present the biggest threats to Manchester City’s title defence, along with Manchester United and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea, buoyed by Uefa Super Cup success and the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku, have won London derbies against Crystal Palace and Arsenal as they look to continue their progress under Thomas Tuchel from the back end of last season.

They face their toughest test to date though, against a Liverpool side who have looked back near their title-winning best of a couple of years ago, with Virgil van Dijk restored to the heart of defence for wins over Burnley and newly-promoted Norwich.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5:30pm BST kick-off today - Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The match will be held at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Scotland international Andrew Robertson was back on the substitutes bench for the win over Norwich last weekend and could come back into the lineup despite the decent form of Kostas Tsimikas in his absence.

Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in contention, but James Milner remains out.

Romelu Lukaku marked his second Chelsea debut with a goal in the win over Arsenal and will be expected to lead the line again, while N’Golo Kante returned from injury as a substitute in the same game and could make his first start of the season here.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma will all be absent, however.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

Both sides have been flawless so far, picking up six points without really hitting top gear. A draw would do little damage to either side’s early momentum and it would be no surprise to see this one end all-square.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 23

Draws: 14

Chelsea wins: 21

Betting odds and tips

Liverpool to win: 13/8

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea to win: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

