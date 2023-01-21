Liverpool vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool and Chelsea this afternoon kick off a huge Premier League weekend looking to take advantage of each other’s slump in form.

Sitting ninth and tenth in the table respectively, the two heavyweights could deliver a knockout blow to any hopes their opposition have of making a late run to the European spots. Graham Potter’s side, at least, got back to winning ways last time out against Crystal Palace but know Anfield – no matter the form Liverpool are in – provides a far sterner test.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, saw his side beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which offers at least some encouragement after such a poor performance away at Brighton.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Chelsea game is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off time today, 21 January, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Live stream: The BT Sport app will offer a live stream service across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and tablets.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Klopp rung the changes for the win over Wolves and is expected to bring back some of his big-name players. Alisson should start in goal, while all of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Fabinho are in line to return.

Still, the Liverpool boss has spoken of wanting his team to fight, so perhaps that indicates at some surprising calls.

For Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk is in contention to make his debut in at least some capacity, although it comes too early for the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell despite their return to training. Denis Zakaria has become the latest Blues player struck down by injury and will not be available for around four weeks.

Debut? Mykhailo Mudryk could be invovled at Anfield (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

It’s hard to gauge Liverpool at the moment, while Chelsea’s options have been absolutely decimated by injury.

With neither at full strength, a draw seems a likely outcome.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 84

Draws: 43

Chelsea wins: 65

Liverpool vs Chelsea latest odds

Liverpool to win: 23/20

Draw: 29/10

Chelsea to win: 31/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.