Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crunch Premier League clash

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield hoping to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table. Arne Slot has had a fantastic start to his tenure as Liverpool manager with six wins from his first seven top-flight outing.

The Reds came into the weekend with a slender lead over Manchester City and Arsenal though the Gunners failed to capitalise when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Liverpool’s last outing was a 1-0 away win at Crystal Palace and Slot will hope that his players have had sufficient recovery time over the international break ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest test the Reds have faced yet with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea flying in the league.

The former Leicester City manager has settled nicely at Stamford Bridge steering the Blues to four wins from their seven matches and beating Liverpool will be his biggest statement so far. The hosts ran away 4-1 winners in the same fixture last season so Chelsea have their work cut out this afternoon.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

Reds come into weekend top of the table with six wins from seven

Chelsea have made a strong start to life under Enzo Maresca and hope for statement win at Anfield

Liverpool FC - Chelsea FC

Good afternoon!

11:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action with Liverpool taking on Chelsea in a blockbuster clash at Anfield.

The Reds came into the weekend top of the table and will remain above Manchester City if they pick up all three points. Chelsea pose a significant threat and kick off a run of testing fixtures that will give a clearer insight into how Arne Slot’s team are performing.

For the Blues, Enzo Marseca has instilled a swagger and attacking verve to the team since taking over in the summer and they will be quietly confident of securing a positive result in Merseyside.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.