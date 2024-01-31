Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Liverpool look to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League back to five points as they host Chelsea tonight. Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest last night moved the Gunners to within two points of the summit, but Liverpool have the chance to restore their buffer.

It is particularly important that Jurgen Klopp's side do so, with a trip to face Arsenal coming on Sunday. Anfield is sure to be bouncing, in the first Premier League match for Liverpool since the announcement of Klopp's departure at the end of the season. Mohamed Salah remains out injured, but Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could both start.

Chelsea have impressed against the big teams this season, even if their inconsistency means they go into this match sitting tenth in the table. They have though won four of their past five League matches, and will face Liverpool at Wembley next month in the Carabao Cup final. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Kick-off: 8:15pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: TNT Sports

Liverpool team news: Mac Allister should return

Chelsea team news: Nkunku back in training

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool win

Standard Sport prediction

18:09 , Matt Verri

It has been a bit all-or-nothing for the Blues on the road this season, and often it has been nothing.

This is a fixture known for its draws, but Liverpool's rocking home record should see them over the line, with Anfield guaranteed to be bouncing between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Chelsea team news

18:03 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Christopher Nkunku.

However, the French forward will likely only be fit enough to feature from the bench after his hip issue. Defender Malo Gusto is also back in full training and could join his team-mate in Mauricio Pochettino's Blues squad at Anfield.

Story continues

Levi Colwill remains out with a minor tendon injury sustained in the warm-up before last week's goalless draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round. Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the squad but is still not ready to return to competitive action having yet to play this season after hamstring trouble.

Chelsea captain Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are all still out injured.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Madueke

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

17:57 , Matt Verri

Liverpool should have Alexis Mac Allister back against Chelsea tonight, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also pushing to start in the Premier League clash.

Alexander-Arnold made his return off the bench against Norwich over the weekend after three weeks out with a knee injury, while Robertson was also introduced in the second half for his first appearance since early October having undergone shoulder surgery.

Alexis Mac Allister was not involved at all, but Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is expected to be available to face Chelsea.

"Macca trained yesterday so should be fine," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

17:51 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:30pm GMT ahead of an 8:15pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Anfield.

Good evening!

17:44 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea!

It's a huge night for both sides, as Liverpool look to move five points clear at the top of the table again, and Chelsea go in search of a statement result that would really fire their season into gear.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:15pm GMT from Anfield. Stay with us!