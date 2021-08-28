Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Chelsea players look on during a pitch inspection prior to kick-off (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a fine start, with comfortable victories against Norwich and Burnley, and look far more like the title-winning side of old after last season’s off-colour campaign. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah have been clinical up front while Virgil van Dijk has returned to the heart of the Reds’ defence. He will be firmly tested in a much-anticipated tussle with Romelu Lukaku after the £97.5m striker marked his return to Chelsea with a goal against Arsenal last weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have maintained the fantastic wave of momentum of their Champions League glory, with victory in the Super Cup followed by wins against Crystal Palace and Arsenal to start the new campaign in style. Considered the greatest threat to Manchester City’s Premier League crown, the Blues may still yet further reinforce their squad, with Jules Koundé expected to arrive before next week’s transfer deadline. Jorginho was named Uefa’s player of the year on Thursday and starts at the base of midfield in what will amount to the first big test of both team’s title credentials. Follow all the action live below:

Liverpool and the logic behind reinforcing foundations over making star signings

Thomas Tuchel arrives as an equal after working his way out of Jurgen Klopp's shadow

Liverpool vs Chelsea brings early clash of team-building ideologies and Premier League title hopes

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Kick-off is at 5.30pm

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Captain Cesar

17:17 , Michael Jones

Cesar Azpilicueta, who turns 32 today, makes his 300th Premier League appearance. Only John Terry, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech have played more games in the competition for Chelsea.

Dependable Van Dijk

17:14 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk has made 48 Premier League appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, none of which have ended in defeat, they’ve won 43 and drawn five.

The Reds have lost six of the 17 top-flight home matches the Dutchman has missed since his debut in January 2018.

Magnificent Mo

17:11 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has 98 Premier League goals, including two for Chelsea. The only African player to reach triple figures in the competition is Didier Drogba, who netted 104 goals for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea working on possible transfer incomings before deadline

17:09 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea are working on possible signings ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

The Blues, who added Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m this summer, have been linked with several players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea working on transfer incomings before deadline

Tuchel vs Klopp

17:04 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have scored five Premier League goals so far this season with each one being been scored by different players.

Thomas Tuchel has lost nine of his 15 matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp, with three wins and three draws, though he has been victorious in the last two meetings (one with Chelsea, one with Paris St-Germain).

Solid defence

17:01 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are vying to win their opening three Premier League games without conceding for the fourth time, having previously done so in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11.

The Blues have faced 10 shots in the 2021-22 Premier League, the fewest of any top-flight side after the first two matches.

Liverpool and the logic behind reinforcing foundations over making star signings

16:57 , Michael Jones

“One of the more surprising strategies for longevity is actually to sacrifice some part of the object itself. We see this in nature where a lizard’s tail can break off when attacked, allowing the lizard to escape alive.” - Alexander Rose, How to build something that lasts 10,000 years

“That’s what we were always talking about – a season is like that, you constantly prepare a basis for the final weeks. We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game. We created a wonderful base, now let’s use it.” - Jurgen Klopp, 2019

There is a link of sorts here between lizards and Liverpool, honest. The Reds are a week away from the transfer deadline having added a single new player to the first-team squad, Ibrahima Konate, and with the centre-back yet to feature in a competitive game.

Liverpool and the logic behind reinforcing foundations over making star signings

Back to their best

16:53 , Michael Jones

Including last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side have claimed seven consecutive league victories, keeping clean sheets in each of the last four victories.

Liverpool have attempted 46 shots this season, more than any other side after the opening two rounds of top-flight fixtures.

Three in a row

16:49 , Michael Jones

Victory this evening would see Liverpool become the first club to win their opening three top-flight fixtures in four consecutive seasons.

If they keep a clean sheet the Reds could also win their first three Premier League games without conceding a single goal, a feat they also achieved in 2013-14 and 2018-19.

300 up for Azpilicueta

16:44 , Michael Jones

Cesar Azpilicueta makes his 300th Premier League appearance today:

Thomas Tuchel arrives as an equal after working his way out of Jurgen Klopp’s shadow

16:42 , Michael Jones

When Paris Saint-Germain relieved Thomas Tuchel of his duties just four months after he guided the club to their first Champions League final, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp reached out to contacts in Germany to ascertain if what they believed was true: his next job would be in the Premier League.

The feedback was in the affirmative, but at the time, Arsenal and Manchester United had looked like the plausible destinations.

Tuchel assumed he’d have a break, but fresh after being sacked, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was on the phone to him, and in a month, he was unveiled at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel arrives as an equal after working his way out of Jurgen Klopp's shadow

Team news - Changes

16:38 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to his starting line up. Andy Robertson comes in to replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, Fabinho slots back into the midfield and Roberto Firmino joins Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the forward line.

Thomas Tuchel makes just one change to the team that beat Arsenal 2-0 last weekend. Mateo Kovacic drops out and is replaced with N’Golo Kante.

Team news - Liverpool vs Chelsea

16:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Mane

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Liverpool vs Chelsea

16:24 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Anfield in March was their seventh Premier League away victory against Liverpool, a total bettered only by Manchester United who have 12 wins.

The Blues have scored in all but one of their last 12 league and cup games at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Chelsea brings early clash of team-building ideologies and Premier League title hopes

16:20 , Michael Jones

When Thomas Tuchel got to work with Romelu Lukaku at training for the first time, he had the same feeling that Jurgen Klopp did with Virgil van Dijk, and that Sir Alex Ferguson did with Eric Cantona.

It was that their instincts were right. “This fits.”

The sense around their Cobham training base and the game is that the Chelsea team is complete. If so, it could be the same end result as what happened with Liverpool around 2018 to 2019, but from a completely different process.

It is why a meeting between the two this early in the season may actually be timely, and perhaps prescient, rather than premature. There is more to this than a title race. It is also about how title challengers are built. The two sides represent very different routes.

Liverpool vs Chelsea brings early clash of team-building ideologies and title hopes

Early team news - Liverpool vs Chelsea

16:15 , Michael Jones

Andy Robertson has recovered from his ankle injury and could replace Kostas Tsimikas at left-back for Liverpool. Fabinho is back in training following a bereavement but James Milner remains injured.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante might start his first league game of the season after recovering from an ankle injury and Cesar Azpilicueta is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

Kurt Zouma will be absent while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic could miss out after returning positive coronavirus tests.

Granit Xhaka epitomises Arsenal’s alarming descent into disarray

15:07 , Michael Jones

It did not require Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo. In truth, it barely even warranted the most casual flourishes of Manchester City’s quality.

That should come as no slight against their domination, but simply serve to highlight the dismal and desperate nature of Arsenal’s kamikaze flight, a squad whose only sense of purpose at present seems to be crashing and burning.

Granit Xhaka epitomises Arsenal’s alarming descent into disarray

Arsenal performances ‘becoming embarrassing’, says Martin Keown after Man City hammering

15:04 , Michael Jones

Arsenal legend Martin Keown feels his former club are “becoming embarrassing” after being thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their third successive defeat of the season as they head into the international break without a single Premier League point or goal.

Arsenal performances ‘becoming embarrassing’, says Martin Keown

‘Really painful’ defeat disappoints Arteta

14:51 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is disappointed in the manner of his team’s defeat to Manchester City as well as some of the decisions from the officials on the pitch including in the build up to City’s second goal where Calum Chambers took a hit from Aymeric Laporte. Arteta said:

Really painful, we started the game really well, we didn’t defend the cross, we defended poorly. We created some situations, it’s a clear punch on Calum’s face. The referee allows it to go, then after the red card, a mountain to climb. “I am angry for the consequence of the team, the line is thin. I am disappointed with the second goal, the way they allowed that goal. “We played the system before, with a back four against Chelsea, every time you lose a game, it should be another system. “When you lose a game it’s impossible, we had 3,000 fans today, the way they reacted, it was unconditional, everybody went there to thank them. We have to fix it. “A lot of players hopefully back, refresh their minds, it’s been really tough, we need to face the challenge.”

Reaction from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

14:47 , Michael Jones

A despondent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke to the media after the game saying that Arsenal didn’t take enough risks against Man City. He said:

Today wasn’t enough, against a team like City, 11 vs 11, you have to take risks and be brave on the ball, and we didn’t today. After the red card it was a different game, it wasn’t enough, everybody has to look in the mirror, stick together, it’s the only way to perform. “We have to play with courage, this type of game you have to play with everything, take risks, we just didn’t do enough today and that’s it. “Definitely we have to talk between us players, it’s important as we are Arsenal and we have to have pride, that’s it, we have to talk, say the truth, be honest. “For sure it’s going to be difficult, we’re a team, we have to stick together in this moment. As senior players, we have to show the way to the young players, it won’t be easy but we’ll try our best.”

Arsenal’s woes continue

14:43 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table.

Ferran Torres shines as Man City thrash shambolic Arsenal to go top of Premier League

14:40 , Michael Jones

Eyes down, everybody, and have your daubers to hand. It’s time for another round of Arsenal bingo. Who had diabolical defending with several different players at fault for the five goals conceded?

What about insipid, over-complicated attacking play that produced only one shot on the opposition goal?

Oh, and not forgetting the obligatory Granit Xhaka red card. Full house!

Ferran Torres shines as Man City thrash shambolic Arsenal to go top of Premier League

What we learned from Man City’s win

14:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester City put a spineless Arsenal to the sword on Saturday afternoon as they thrashed Mikel Arteta’s side 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Five things we learned as champions Man City thrash Arsenal

Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal

14:33 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta must be clinging on by a thread at Arsenal. The Gunners were abysmal today. No-one can argue that Manchester City are a better team but the way in which Arsenal rolled over and let them play was embarrassing.

Granit Xhaka lost his head and got sent off again too. There seems to be a lack of direction and a lack of leadership around the club. Arsenal have some decent players but they aren’t being used properly.

Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal

14:26 , Michael Jones

Arsenal had just one shot all game. In comparison Manchester City had 25 attempts with 10 on target.

Full-time: Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: It’s over. There are a lot of crestfallen faces on the Arsenal players.

It’s been a total demolition by Manchester City. They started the season with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham but back-to-back 5-0 wins takes them to the top of the table after three games.

Arsenal are bottom.

Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal

14:21 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play. Time for another Man City goal?

A rare bit of Arsenal possession allows City to break when they inevitably win back the ball. It’s played up to Mahrez who drives into the box and shoots. The shot takes a deflection and Leno dives across to his left to keep it out.

Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal

14:20 , Michael Jones

87 mins: If Man City don’t score again, they’ll make it three 5-0 Premier League home wins in a row after beating Everton last season, Norwich last weekend and Arsenal today.

GOAL! Man City 5 - 0 Arsenal (Torres, 84’)⚽️

14:14 , Michael Jones

84 mins: A day to forget for Arsenal. Mahrez receives the ball out wide on the right. As soon as he rolls it onto his left foot, Ferran Torres and Jack Grealish make their runs into the six-yard box. Mahrez’s cross comes in, it drops over Kolasinac and Torres is left with a free header that he guides onto the inside of the far post before the ball bounces into the back of the net.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

14:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Sterling has looked hungry since he’s come on. He’s been City’s biggest threat in the latter stages of this game. Gundogan flicks a ball over the top matching Sterling’s run in behind. It would have been a close offside call but Sterling can’t get to the pass as it drops and the ball bounces out of play.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

14:08 , Michael Jones

78 mins: That should be five! Mahrez collects the ball on the right wing and waits for Sterling to make a run in behind Kolasinac which he does. Mahrez feeds the ball into him and Sterling darts into the box. He’s got Grealish to his left but decides to go it alone and strikes one straight at Leno who makes a solid save!

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Grealish lifts an aerial ball into the box as City flood into the area. Somehow Arsenal manage to head it away but Laporte is onto the loose ball quickly and he wins a corner.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

14:03 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Arsenal are set up with two solid defensive lines and Lacazette as a lone striker. Everyone is behind the ball. Ederson has had just three touches in this half for Man City.

Laporte chips a cross into the box but Arsenal clear. It doesn’t take long for City to recover the ball though.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

14:01 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes on to replace Martin Odegaard. Arsenal seem to have made the decision to try and not concede anymore goals. They’re letting City have the ball and are just trying to keep them out.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

13:58 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Yellow card for Rodri! Kieran Tierney attempts to break down the left side as Arsenal look to run the all clear. He doesn’t have any options to release a pass though and runs into Mahrez. Rodri arrives as Tierney cuts back and boots the ball up the pitch. Rodri’s tackle comes in late and he clips the Arsenal man’s standing leg giving away a foul and picking up a card.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

13:55 , Michael Jones

63 mins: That’s naughty from Sterling. Grealish slips the ball into left side of the box and Sterling rolls Chambers before bringing the ball ino the six-yard area. He shoots but his effort is blocked by Rob Holding who wins a goal kick as the ball rebounds into Sterling before going out of play.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

13:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour gone at the Etihad and it’s been like a training session for Man City. Grealish makes a run into the left side of the box but cuts the ball back to Zinchenko. City switch the play out to Cancelo on the right and he fires a sharp cross into the box but Kolasinac clears the danger.

Riyad Mahrez replaces Gabriel Jesus for Man City.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

13:48 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Sterling comes on in place of Bernardo Silva as Arsenal win a free kick wide on the left wing. Emile Smith Rowe attempts to run it towards the box but he loses control and City regain possession.

Alexandre Lacazette replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal.

Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal

13:46 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Raheem Sterling is ready to come on for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola wants more goals and he’ll get them. Arsenal are being bullied here.

GOAL! Man City 4 - 0 Arsenal (Rodri, 53’)⚽️

13:42 , Michael Jones

53 mins: He scores this time! What a finish this is. City pass the ball around the front of the box before Jesus feeds a through ball into the box for Torres. He collects the ball but passes it back to Rodri outside the box. Rodri runs onto the pass and guides a low shot wide of the right hand post with just enough curl to bring to back and finish in the bottom corner. Lovely stuff.

SAVE! Leno denies Bernardo!

13:42 , Michael Jones

Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

52 mins: Gundogan knocks the ball up to Grealish who spins towards goal and glides into the box. He threads a short pass into Bernardo Silva who shimmies the ball around Chambers before hitting one at goal. Leno covers the near post and blocks the effort with his body. The rebound comes out to Rodri who hits one from range but has the shot blocked.

Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

13:39 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Cancelo is having a lovely time out there. He’s given loads of space to the right of Arsenal’s box and City give him the ball once again. This time he whips a first time cross into the six-yard box but it goes over Torres and Jesus again.

Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

13:37 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Zinchenko has slotted into the left-back position with Joao Cancelo switching to the right. Gundogan sends the ball out to Cancelo who dribbles into the box, cuts onto his left foot and then flicks a cross into the middle with the outside of his right. Gabriel Jesus is hovering around the six-yard box but he can’t reach the pass and it goes behind.

Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

13:35 , Michael Jones

Second half: Man City get the match back underway. Both managers make changes at half-time. Mikel Arteta brings on Mohamed Elneny in place of Bukayo Saka and Pep Guardiola replaced Kyle Walker with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

13:34 , Jack Rathborn

Another assist for Grealish

13:33 , Michael Jones

Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus’ goal for Man City. Since the start of the 2019 season only Trent Alexander-Arnold is ahead of him for Premier League assists from English players:

Xhaka sent off... again!

13:26 , Michael Jones

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, no player has been sent off more often in the Premier League than Granit Xhaka. He draws level with Fernandinho and David Luiz who both have four red cards.

Jesus shines for City

13:22 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus has stepped up again for Manchester City. He’s got a goal and an assist already for the Premier League champions backing up his brilliant performance against Norwich last week.

Half-time: Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Manchester City lead by three goals to nil at half-time against Arsenal. The Gunners have been the orchestrators of their own downfall. They went to sleep for the opening two goals before Granit Xhaka got himself sent off. The back line was in disarray again as Jack Grealish drifted into the box and they’ve made it too easy for City.

If they don’t improve in the second half, City could double the current scoreline.

Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal

13:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There’s three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Arsenal desperately need a break. It’s been a horror show so far.

13:14 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Man City 3 - 0 Arsenal (Jesus, 43’)⚽️

13:14 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Clinical. Arsenal press high but one pass from Ederson nullifies it. He sends the ball up to Ferran Torres who guides it out ot Grealish on the left wing. Grealish brings the ball into the box, draws in two defenders and the goalkeeper before slipping it to Jesus for an easy tap in inside the six-yard box.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

13:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: The resultant VAR check does nothing to redeem Xhaka who protests his innocence to no avail. It’s a red card tackle and he has to leave the field. Silly from the Arsenal man. His side are deep in the mire now.

RED CARD! Xhaka is off!

13:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Things are going from bad to worse for Arsenal! The ball comes to Cancelo on the left wing again but this time Granit Xhaka has had enough. He jumps into a challenge with two feet. He gets a glancing touch on Cancelo as he wins the ball but Martin Atkinson had a good view of the tackle and pulls out a red card!

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

13:06 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Cancelo is seeing a fair bit of joy on the left side. He weaves into the box, nutmegs Cedric Soares and then fires a shot into the side-netting. Lovely skill.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

13:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Kolasinac joins Cedric in the book. He tussles with Jesus on the Arsenal left as both men try to win a bouncing ball. Kolasinac gets up to the ball first but a stray elbow comes across Jesus’ face and the Arsenal defender is penalised.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Save! Pep Guardiola isn’t happy at all that Ederson is repeatedly being put under pressure on the ball. The Man City goalkeeper gives the ball away with a wayward pass to Odegaard, I think. He sends it quickly into Granit Xhaka on the edge of the box. Xhaka shoots on the turn and forces Ederson into low save before the offside flag goes up against Xhaka.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:56 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Yellow card for Cedric! Grealish goes on one of his typical runs through the inside left channel. Cedric is forced to back track as Grealish glides past him. He grabs the Man City midfielder and yanks him back. It’s an easy decision for referee Martin Atkinson.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:54 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Kolasinac stops Cancelo as he brings the ball into the box. He clears the danger with a pass out to Saka who is pressed by Jack Grealish. Grealish sticks in a leg and clips Saka’s ankle knocking him to ground and giving away a free kick.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:51 , Michael Jones

18 mins: How do Arsenal respond to this? Manchester City haven’t left second gear yet and they’re two goals up. Arsenal’s defence for both of those goals was shockingly bad. Mikel Arteta needs to come up with something or else his job may be on the line.

What a chance! City look it total control as they knock the ball around the defence. It comes back to Ederson who takes too long on the ball. He’s caught by Emile Smith Rowe who blocks Ederson’s attempted pass and the ricochet almost finishes in the back of the net but goes agonisingly wide of the far post.

Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal

12:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: There was a VAR check for a potential foul in the box. Calum Chambers went down after a tussle with Aymeric Laporte. VAR was looking at potential violent conduct but there’s nothing in it and the goal stands.

GOAL! Man City 2 - 0 Arsenal (Torres, 12’)⚽️

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: It’s a shambles from Arsenal. Man City win a free kick about 30-yards out from goal. Arsenal have everyone behind the ball so City play it short. Cancelo gives it to Bernardo who flicks the ball into the box. Cedric sticks out his leg and the ball deflects into the path of Ferran Torres who simply taps it past Leno. City double their lead.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Arsenal (Gundogan, 7’)⚽️

12:38 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Man City take the lead! As he has done many times Ilkay Gundogan starts the move with a chipped pass over to Gabriel Jesus on the right wing. He holds it up long enough for Bernardo Silva to provide some support. Bernardo attempts to find a way into the box with the ball but is blocked out. Instead he lays it back to Jesus who floats a cross to the back post. Gundogan makes a late run and jumps behind Saed Kolasinac, wins the header and squeezes it past Leno to score!

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Another Arsenal break works well for the Gunners and they flock into the box. The ball is sent out to Cedric on the right wing but he passes it backwards. Martin Odegaard takes up the ball and switches it out to Kieran Tierney on the left side to keep the attack alive. Tierney swings in a cross towards Saka. Saka takes a shove in the back as the ball drops and he can’t turn it towards goal and the effort goes wide.

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: That’s a decent break from Arsenal. Bukayo Saka wins the ball in midfield and slips it down the left wing for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He sprints away from Kyle Walker and manages to whip a cross into the far side of the box for the approaching Cedric Soares. Joao Cancelo is aware of the danger though and heads it clear for City.

Man City 0 - 0 Arsenal

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Arsenal get the game started. They’ve lost both of their two opening games this season and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to turn that around today.

A long ball up the pitch comes to Ederson and City begin to build slowly from the back.

Here come the teams

12:26 , Michael Jones

The teams head out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League goal of the season.

Nicolas Pepe has scored four of Arsenal’s last five goals in the Premier League, including each of the last three but he’s no involved today.

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Manchester City exit after current deal

12:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has denied saying he intends to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2023.

The City manager was quoted after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.

The Spaniard has now clarified his remarks, however, pointing out that he merely said he will take a break from the game when he eventually does leave City.

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Manchester City exit after current deal

Sterling vs Arsenal

12:15 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling starts on the bench for Manchester City today but he could prove a vital substitute later in the game. Sterling has scored in each of his last four appearances against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta returns to Man City with Arsenal as patience wears thin amid institutional callowness

12:11 , Michael Jones

There was a lot of wishful thinking going on when Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta 20 months ago.

The board believed they were getting the next Pep Guardiola, a man who would transform the team’s style of play and make them a competitive top-four prospect again.

The Basque thought he was taking over an elite club. The gap between hope and reality is widening by the week.

Mikel Arteta still contending with Arsenal’s systematic issues on Man City return

Leno tons up

12:06 , Michael Jones

Bernd Leno is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners.

He has kept 24 clean sheets in his previous 99 games - the five other Arsenal keepers to make a century of appearances in the competition all had at least 38 clean sheets when they reached the milestone.

Struggling Gunners

12:02 , Michael Jones

Arsenal could lose their opening three fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since the 1954-55 season if they fall to defeat against Manchester City tday.

The Gunners await their first Premier League goal of 2021-22 - if they are unable to net on Saturday it will be just the third time in their history they have failed to score in their opening three matches of a league campaign.

Man City unveil David Silva and Vincent Kompany statues

11:58 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have unveiled statutes of Vincent Kompany and David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany played for City for 11 seasons, captaining them for eight and leading the club to their first top-flight title for 44 years when they won the Premier League in 2011-12.

The Belgian won four top-flight titles with City in all as well as the FA Cup twice and the EFL Cup four times.

David Silva’s trophy haul is pretty similar with an added EFL Cup success.

“My wife is from Manchester, my kids are born in Manchester, and they go back to a place where they can see something that represents what their dad has achieved and that is something that I can’t describe,” Kompany said.

City’s attacking prowess

11:54 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last two home games 5-0 - they could win three consecutive Premier League home matches by five goals or more for the second time, having also done so in 2017.

The only other team to do so were Chelsea in 2010.

And, Man City’s next goal from the penalty spot will be their 100th in the Premier League.

Two out of three

11:49 , Michael Jones

Defeat against Arsenal would see Manchester City become the first reigning champions since Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 to lose at least two of their opening three Premier League matches.

But, Man City have not lost two of their opening three league fixtures since the 2004-05 season and are undefeated in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta remains determined to revive Arsenal ahead of Manchester City match

11:46 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta insists he has an unmatched desire to turn things around at Arsenal.

The Gunners head to face champions Manchester City today having lost their two opening Premier League games of the season.

There were green shoots of recovery on Wednesday night as they thrashed an inexperienced West Brom side 6-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta remains determined to revive Arsenal ahead of Manchester City match

Team news - Changes

11:40 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola names an unchanged Man City team to the one that defeated Norwich 5-0 last time out.

Mikel Arteta makes four changes to his Arsenal side that won 6-0 at West Brom in the Carabao Cup during the week. Bernd Leno comes back in goal with Cedric Soares replacing Nuno Tavares at left-back. Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe both drop out with Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney getting recalled.

Team news - Man City vs Arsenal

11:30 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Torres, Grealish

Arsenal XI: Leno; Chambers; Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric; Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney; Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang

🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action!



🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game...



Man City vs Arsenal

11:27 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Arsenal with nine wins and two draws.

The Gunners could lose their ninth consecutive Premier League game against Manchester City, which would set a new record for their longest top-flight losing streak against a single opponent.

Arsenal have scored just once in their last seven league matches against City - a Laurent Koscielny goal in a 3-1 defeat in February 2019.

How Manchester United sealed a transfer 12 years in the making in a matter of hours

11:19 , Michael Jones

In a parallel universe Manchester City are abuzz with fervour this morning. They’ve completed a great signing and pulled one over their red neighbours by signing former Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As news began to break yesterday of Ronaldo’s possible destination City were firm favourites, only to see their chances of signing the 36-year-old slip away as United came into the picture:

‘We’re going to do it’: How Manchester United sealed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody after rape charges

11:12 , Michael Jones

The main story coming out of the Etihad Stadium this week is, of course, Benjamin Mendy’s arrest.

Manchester City footballer Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The footballer, wearing a red hoodie and black jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth:

Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody after rape charges

Early team news

11:03 , Michael Jones

Manchester City remain without Kevin De Bruyne as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that also has him missing international duty with Belgium next week.

Phil Foden is the other major absentee for Pep Guardiola as he is sidelined with a similar ankle problem.

Benjamin Mendy has been suspended from the club after being charged with multiple counts of rape and is being kept in police custody after an initial court hearing.

For Arsenal Hector Bellerin has recovered from a thigh injury and Bukayo Saka is fit to play despite picking up a knock to his knee against West Brom in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash.

Kieran Tierney was rested during the midweek game but is fit to play today.

Ben White has missed the last two games following a positive coronavirus test but will be monitored before today’s fixture and may play a part whilst Alex Runarsson and Willian are available after similar Covid-19 lay-offs.

However, Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah and although Gabriel made a comeback in an under-23s game on Friday he is not expected to be fit enough to feature.

Man City vs Arsenal TV information

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

City to run riot and prolong Arsenal’s painful start to the season. Three games, no wins, no goals, no points. City 3-0 Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal odds

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Man City 3/10

Draw 11/2

Arsenal 12/1

Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

10:51 , Jack Rathborn

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

ARS - Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Man City vs Arsenal team news

10:51 , Jack Rathborn

City will be without Benjamin Mendy for the foreseeable future as he has been suspended after being charged with multiple counts of rape and kept in police custody after an initial court hearing. Phil Foden remains sidelined through injury, as does Kevin de Bruyne.

Arsenal are set to make changes despite a big midweek win in the League Cup. Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes, Hector Bellerin and Ben White are all out. Keiran Tierney and Bukayo Saka have knocks, but are likely starters anyway.