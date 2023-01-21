Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Saturday’s early Premier League kick off is a battle of the chasers with Liverpool and Chelsea going head-to-head at Anfield. Both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter are in desperate need of wins as they try and close the gap on the teams currently sitting in the Champions League spots.

The Reds have been beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their last two league outings with Klopp admitting he didn’t see the defeat coming against the Seagulls. Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, which will give them a confidence boost though Klopp must decide whether to stick with the players who impressed in that game or whether to give another chance to those who have underperformed this term.

However, Chelsea’s plight is worse than Liverpool’s. Despite winning their own last league game the Blues sit 10th in the table, level on points with Liverpool (9th) but they have an inferior goal difference and have played a game more. Graham Potter has been given a boost with new €100m signing Mykhailo Mudryk to call on and the winger could make his debut given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield:

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Liverpool host Chelsea in opening Premier League clash with kick off at 12:30pm

Liverpool, ninth, and Chelsea, tenth, aiming to climb Premier League table

Jurgen Klopp’s men searching for first league win of 2023 after losing consecutive games

Liverpool FC - Chelsea FC

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp set for managerial milestone against Chelsea

11:10 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp will mark his 1,000th match as a manager with Liverpool’s home game against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 55-year-old German began at Mainz, where he took charge for the first time on February 28, 2001, just one day after being promoted from the playing staff, and beat MSV Duisburg 1-0 before going on to win six of his first seven games in charge as the club avoided relegation.

After spent seven years at Mainz, whom he got promoted to the top flight, he moved to Borussia Dortmund where he broke Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga stranglehold with back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

He brought up his 500th managerial game with a 5-0 win over Freiburg on September 28, 2013, but eventually left Dortmund two years later.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

11:05 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost just two of the last 15 Premier League meetings racking up six wins and seven draws during that run.

The two sides could draw three consecutive league games against each other for the first time but the last time they met in the Premier League while both teams being outside the top eight was October 2015.

Liverpool won 3-1 in what was their first league victory under Jurgen Klopp.

‘I cannot explain it’: Jurgen Klopp impressed by Chelsea’s big spending

11:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot explain Chelsea’s unprecedented “impressive” spending.

The Blues have spent over £400million since the consortium headed by billionaire Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in the summer, with £140m of that outlay coming in the last 15 days with potentially more expected before the end of the month.

That is a lot more than Liverpool, who after buying Benfica forward Darwin Nunez for an initial £64m – which could rise to a club-record £85m with add-ons – and youngsters Fabio Carvalho (from Fulham for £5m) and Calvin Ramsay (from Aberdeen for £6.5m), have added £38m PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as their likely only January transfer.

Jurgen Klopp on Mykhailo Mudryk

10:55 , Michael Jones

As part of his pre-match press duties for today’s game against Chelsea, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about his thoughts on the Blues new signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

“A really good player, incredible Champions League campaign,” he said. “Speed, technique, goals. Combines a lot.

“So, having him on one wing and [Joao] Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea sort problems differently to us, so let’s see.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

10:50 , Michael Jones

A narrow victory for the hosts, though this is a tough one to predict given the woeful defensive displays from both sides of late. Perhaps the midweek FA Cup win will be enough of a reset, though, for Klopp’s team to find the organisation they need?

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted line-ups

10:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

Chelsea XI - Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Mudryk, Havertz

What is the early team news?

10:40 , Michael Jones

Both sides remain beset by injuries, with the visitors having it worse heading into this encounter. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are missing from the Reds’ attack, but Darwin Nunez could return. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt.

Arthur, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the other absentees. Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to recall the likes of Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip after they were left out in midweek.

Graham Potter is missing nearly a full potential 11, from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy through to suspended striker Joao Felix. The biggest other absentees are Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic, though the loss of options such as Ben Chilwell, Reece James or N’Golo Kante also make a big difference.

The right-back is back in training but this game will surely be too soon to start, having suffered a setback last time out. Denis Zakaria, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja are also sidelined. Mykhailo Mudryk is in line for his debut.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

10:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool play Chelsea at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 21 January 2023, with the game taking place at Anfield.

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app across all devices or via the BT Sport desktop website.

10:29 , Michael Jones

We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the morning so stick with us.