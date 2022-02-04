Liverpool vs Cardiff: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Rampant before the recent international break, Liverpool return to action on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth-round.

Jurgen Klopp, who does appear to be putting more emphasis on domestic cup competitions this season, welcomes Championship side Cardiff City to Anfield for what looks like a fairly straightforward game on paper.

Clearly, things very rarely work out that easily but few would doubt Liverpool’s strength in front of their own fans and perhaps they could follow up their reaching of the Carabao Cup final with a reasonably rare run deep in the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup meeting is scheduled for a 12pm GMT kick-off on Sunday February 6, 2022.

Anfield in Liverpool will host it.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Cardiff City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV .

Live stream: Both the ITV Hub and STV player (free with subscriptions) will provide live streams.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City team news

Harvey Elliott is expected to make his return in some capacity after he recovered from the nasty fractured ankle he suffered way back in September.

New signing Luis Diaz, meanwhile, only recently linked up with the squad following his exploits on international duty with Colombia, so seems unlikely to make his debut so soon.

Thiago Alcantara recently returned, making the game too soon for him.

Liverpool vs Cardiff City prediction

Liverpool are just so strong at Anfield, it’s difficult to see Cardiff getting anything even if Klopp opts to rotate.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 2

Cardiff City wins: 18