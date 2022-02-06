Liverpool vs Cardiff LIVE: FA Cup fourth round team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool will need to overcome a recently rejuvenated Cardiff City side if they want to reach the FA Cup fifth round, as the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday. This is the first of three games in the competition today, with Nottingham Forest facing an intriguing test against Leicester City and, later, Bournemouth hosting Boreham Wood.

The Reds are of course heavy favourites, but will be mindful of surprises suffered by top-flight sides already this weekend, after Manchester United were knocked out on penalties by Middlesbrough and both West Ham and Chelsea faced upsets before turning matters around. Liverpool and Cardiff met in the final of the League Cup final back in 2012; in this competition the Reds reached the FA Cup final in the same year - losing to Chelsea - while the Bluebirds were beaten 2008 finalists.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are already through to one domestic cup final later this month and they’ll hope to continue their chances of reaching another here - potentially with new signing Luis Diaz making his debut at some stage. Follow all the FA Cup fourth-round updates below, PLUS the fifth-round draw:

FA Cup LIVE: Liverpool vs Cardiff

  • Kick-off is at 12pm GMT

  • Luis Diaz could make Liverpool debut

  • Match takes place following Fifth Round draw

FA Cup fourth round: Morison on team changes

10:41 , Michael Jones

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison spoke about the potential changes to his starting XI today and how to balance the side with players missing through injury and cup ties. He said:

I was going to make changes anyway, but they’re somewhat enforced anyway,

“Uche [Ikpeazu]and Cody [Drameh] are both cup-tied so it’s a really good opportunity to reward some of the younger players that have been tasked with looking after this football club over the last six months and trying to get them away from the bottom of the table.

“Some of them may never get the chance to play again at Anfield and may get that extra urge off the back of it to say, ‘Actually, this is where I want to play all my games of football.’

“It will be a great day. One we’re looking forward to.”

FA Cup fourth round: Klopp on Diaz

10:37 , Michael Jones

In a press conference on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the possibility of new signing Luis Diaz making an appearance in today’s FA Cup clash against Cardiff but the Reds boss wasn’t decided one way or the other. He said:

If he would have been here yesterday [Thursday] and could have trained a little bit, I would have considered it definitely. Now, I don’t know,

“Let’s have a look. I wouldn’t say no because I would be excited as well. A few minutes in a sold-out Anfield is nice. But let’s see.”

FA Cup fourth round: Liverpool vs Cardiff team news

10:33 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Divock Origi returned to full training on Thursday and looked ‘very good’ says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita is back with the squad after a spell at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are still in Cameroon and will face each other in the AFCON final later tonight.

18-year-old Harvey Elliott is set to be named in the Liverpool squad for the first time since September and Thiago Alcantara will be assessed before the game following a hip injury.

Finally, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out new signing Luis Diaz making an appearance during the game, but it may be too soon for the 25-year-old.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison says that he is awaiting the results of a scan to see whether captain Sean Morrison is fit for the game. Alfie Doughty is cup-tied and misses out with Joe Ralls and Curtis Nelson also doubts due to slight knocks.

Uche Ikpeazu and Cody Drameh are both cup-tied too.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it and what time does it start?

The draw will take place at around 11.30am GMT on Sunday 6 February ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Cardiff City.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage beginning at 11.15am GMT.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Who is in the draw?

  • Crystal Palace

  • AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

  • Huddersfield Town

  • Peterborough United

  • Luton Town

  • Southampton

  • Chelsea

  • Everton

  • West Ham United

  • Middlesbrough

  • Tottenham Hotspur

  • Liverpool or Cardiff City

  • Stoke City

  • Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

  • Manchester City

  • Norwich City

Liverpool vs Cardiff

10:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool will need to overcome a recently rejuvenated Cardiff City side if they want to reach the FA Cup fifth round, as the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday. This is the first of three games in the competition today, with Nottingham Forest facing an intriguing test against Leicester City and, later, Bournemouth hosting Boreham Wood.

The Reds are of course heavy favourites, but will be mindful of surprises suffered by top-flight sides already this weekend, after Manchester United were knocked out on penalties by Middlesbrough and both West Ham and Chelsea faced upsets before turning matters around. Liverpool and Cardiff met in the final of the League Cup final back in 2012; in this competition the Reds reached the FA Cup final in the same year - losing to Chelsea - while the Bluebirds were beaten 2008 finalists.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are already through to one domestic cup final later this month and they’ll hope to continue their chances of reaching another here - potentially with new signing Luis Diaz making his debut at some stage.

