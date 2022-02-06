Liverpool vs Cardiff LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Es Composite)

Liverpool vs Cardiff LIVE!

The FA Cup fourth-round continues on Sunday with Championship side Cardiff taking a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has never enjoyed a long run in the competition as Reds manager, with only one appearance in the fifth-round to his name, but he will be strongly expected to double that tally today.

An early kick-off on Merseyside should suit the seven-time cup winners, who last claimed the trophy in 2006, particularly after a winter break for Premier League teams.

Cardiff come into the game after back-to-back wins to ease their relegation fears in the second-tier. The Bluebirds’ only FA Cup triumph came back in 1927, although they did reach the final as a Championship club in 2008.

Ahead of the game, both sides will have their fifth-round opponents dangled in front of them once the draw takes place, which we will bring you in full via this blog.

With kick-off at 12pm GMT, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog...

Luis Diaz is on the bench for Liverpool after completing his January move from Porto.

He is joined by Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara after their returns from injury lay-offs.

How the hosts line up...

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Henderson, Jones; Minamino, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Gordon, Elliott, Morton.

Team news due out in the next 15 minutes...

Manchester United remain the biggest team to suffer an upset so far this weekend, after Friday’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

Yesterday saw West Ham edge Kidderminster in what would have been a huge shock with Chelsea also needing extra-time to down Plymouth.

It was more simple for Manchester City and Tottenham. Boreham Wood are the lowest-ranked side in the competition ahead of their trip to Bournemouth this evening.

We will have the draw for the fifth-round before today’s match, at around 11.30am. You can follow this blog for live updates.

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV before their coverage of the game and will be shown on the ITV Hub website and app, as well as via The FA’s social media channels.

Liverpool are just so strong at Anfield, it’s difficult to see Cardiff getting anything even if Klopp opts to rotate.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

After five straight victories (between 1957 and 1959...) for Cardiff, Liverpool have won each of their last six meetings, a run which began in 2007.

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 2

Cardiff City wins: 18

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Jota, Firmino.

Harvey Elliott is expected to make his return in some capacity after he recovered from the nasty fractured ankle he suffered way back in September.

New signing Luis Diaz, meanwhile, only recently linked up with the squad following his exploits on international duty with Colombia, so seems unlikely to make his debut so soon.

Thiago Alcantara suffered a setback on his return from a hip injury after picking up a chest infection in the week. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV .

Live stream: Both the ITV Hub and STV player will provide live streams.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Cardiff.

It will have been an early start for fans travelling to Merseyside from the Welsh capital, with the game due to begin at noon.

Let’s hope for an exciting game to shake off those Sunday cobwebs, in what has so far been a thrilling fourth-round weekend!