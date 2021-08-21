Liverpool FC vs Burnley: Premier League prediction, kickoff time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

Liverpool host Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (ES Composite)

Revenge will surely be on the mind when Liverpool battle Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield later today.

It was a 1-0 defeat by the Clarets in January sealed by a late Ashley Barnes penalty following a trip by goalkeeper Alisson that finally brought to an end their incredible 68-game unbeaten home run in the top-flight.

That upset sparked a dramatic loss of home form for Jurgen Klopp’s previously dominant side, who went on to lose six league matches in a row at Anfield for the first time ever.

The chances of another desperate run of that nature being sparked this weekend look very slim indeed, however, with Liverpool beginning the 2021/22 campaign in fine form as goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah put newly-promoted Norwich to the sword at Carrow Road.

That was not the case for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, 17th-place finishers last term, who led for 71 minutes at home to Brighton following James Tarkowski’s early header, only for late quick-fire efforts from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister to condemn them to a demoralising opening day loss at Turf Moor.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Burnley is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off today - Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The match will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield, with tributes before kick-off to Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster who passed away in July aged 55 as a result of the life-changing injuries he suffered in the disaster.

Liverpool vs Burnley tickets

Where to watch Liverpool vs Burnley

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Liverpool vs Burnley team news

Liverpool are without Fabinho following the death of his father. Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could both be in contention for their first appearances of the season following their exploits at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Curtis Jones could also return to the squad after concussion, but left-back Andy Robertson is still working his way back from ankle ligament damage.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Elliott, Minamino, Konate, Kelleher, Jones, Gomez, Woodburn, Origi.

Burnley will have an unchanged squad for the trip to Anfield. Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long both missed the opening-day defeat to Brighton and they will remain absent as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Phil Bardsley is fit again after his hernia operation and the full-back will hope to play, having been a substitute last weekend.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

Burnley (4-5-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, O’Neil; Wood

Liverpool vs Burnley prediction

On opening day, Liverpool showed no signs of a hangover from their difficult failed title defence that saw them finish third and 17 points adrift of champions Manchester City last term.

The returns of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez were a massive boost after last season’s wretched defensive injury crisis and Salah was in irresistible form as Norwich were firmly dispatched after a bright start, with two assists and a goal to his name.

Burnley, by contrast, absolutely threw away three points against Brighton and will have taken a sizable early knock to their confidence as they look to secure top-flight survival once again.

Liverpool to avenge their record-ending defeat in January with another comfortable victory here.

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 10

Burnley wins: 2

Draws: 2

Liverpool responded to that shock Anfield loss with an important 3-0 triumph at Turf Moor in May that kept their Champions League qualification chances alive.

However, they have not beaten Burnley on Merseyside since 2019, with hopes of maintaining a 100 per cent home record throughout the Covid-affected 2019/20 campaign ended by a second-half Jay Rodriguez equaliser in a 1-1 tie in July 2020.

