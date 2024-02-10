Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates after Dara O’Shea levels

Liverpool will look to resume their Premier League title challenge when Jurgen Klopp’s side host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds suffered just their second league defeat of the season at Arsenal last weekend to drop points in the title race and allow defending champions Manchester City back in the hunt. Liverpool had won seven of their previous eight games, dating back to the 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, but their performance at the Emirates was a wake-up call and a reminder of the standards they must reach to challenge City.

Klopp’s side will be out to prove that result was just a blip, and now welcome a Burnley who are winless in six under Kompany. A seven-point gap to 17th placed Luton has opened up and Burnley are at risk of being cut adrift with Sheffield United at the bottom of the table.

Follow live coverage of Liverpool vs Burnley in the Premier League in today's live blog, below.

Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Kick-off! Liverpool take on Burnley at Anfield

Line-ups as Alisson misses out due to illness

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Burnley (Jota, 31)

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (O’Shea, 44)

Liverpool FC 1 - 1 Burnley FC

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (O’Shea, 44)

15:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow, what a header! Dara O’Shea powers the ball past Kelleher from range, for a header anyway – perhaps 12 yards or more from goal. Liverpool didn’t deal with that corner well at all, and we’re level.

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

15:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Jurgen Klopp is the latest name to enter Tim Robinson’s book after an irate rant from the sideline which didn’t go down too well. The crowd boo the referee for that one.

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley

15:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Endo is in the book for a challenge on Fofana. Liverpool are pushing on though, looking for that second goal before the break.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Burnley (Jota, 31)

15:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

A simple goal for Jota after a big mistake by Trafford, the young Burnley goalkeeper who flaps underneath Alexander-Arnold’s corner and allows it to float all the way through to the forward to nod home from six yards.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

27 min: Jota tries to slip through Nunez on goal but his pass is a little overhit and it allows Trafford to rush off his line and smother.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

24 min: Liverpool have a free-kick on the side of the area after Brownhill pulled down Jota, and was rightly booked. Alexander-Arnold sends in an inswinger but it’s dealt with by Burnley.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

20 min: That’s 1-1 in yellow cards as Odobert sprints past Quansah and the Liverpool defender is booked for taking out his opponent.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: Liverpool are looking a little brighter now. Nunez’s cross is teed up by Robertson for Jones, but his shot is off target.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

15 min: The first booking of the game is for Burnley centre-half Dara O’Shea, a needless one as he kicks the ball away to delay a Liverpool restart.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

12 min: Finally a chance for Liverpool and it falls to Trent Alexander-Arnold as they break forwards, set up by Jota, but the shot fizzes just over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

10 min: Good save! Kelleher rushes out to block Amdouni’s effort after he sped away from Van Dijk. Liverpool are looking sluggish here and Jurgen Klopp wears a concerned face on the touchline.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

8 min: Fofana hits the bar with a shot or maybe a cross, but he was offside any way and it wouldn’t have counted. Good again from Burnley.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: James Trafford’s first kick of the game goes long, suggesting Burnley will try to avoid being pressed in their own defensive third. They’ve made a bright start, the visitors.

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

15:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Burnley have set up in a defensive 4-4-2 formation, looking to soak up the early pressure.

Alisson, by the way, is unwell which is why he is out of the team. Joe Gomez is also ill.

Kick-off! Liverpool v Burnley

15:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are under way. A reminder of the line-ups:

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Mrozek.

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni. Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric.

Liverpool v Burnley

14:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go! The players are out on the pitch at Anfield.

Erling Haaland ends rare goal drought to save soporific City against Everton

14:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

The full report from City as they jump to the top of the table, for a couple of hours at least:

Erling Haaland ends rare goal drought to save soporific City against Everton

Kompany hoping for more from Burnley’s new recruits

14:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Burnley took confidence from the way they came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend, the first time they have picked up a point from a losing position this season, thanks to David Fofana’s late brace off the bench on his home debut.

Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon both made their Clarets debuts in that game after joining in the January window, bringing some fresh energy to Burnley’s survival campaign.

“I hope that what I see on the training ground and what we’ve seen in the last game is something that carries for the next 15 games,” Kompany said. “These guys are on a mission. I don’t think they’re dragging anything from the previous games, they only want to show themselves and that’s important.”

Burnley new man Maxime Esteve during his debut (PA)

Erling Haaland back among the goals for City

14:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are certainly getting no favours today from their neighbours across Albert Park, who are losing to two Erling Haaland goals at Manchester City:

Man City v Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Liverpool v Burnley: Teams in full

14:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz. Subs:Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Mrozek.

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni. Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Muric.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

Burnley team

14:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

I feel impelled to apologise on behalf of Burnley Football Club for the use of ‘VK’ here. Awful stuff.

VK's Clarets to take on Liverpool 🔥

Liverpool team

14:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s the Liverpool XI, as Jarell Quansah starts in defence and Darwin Nunez is restored to the starting line-up:

Team news is in 📲



Here’s how we line up for #LIVBUR 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2024

Kompany shrugs off Liverpool focus as Burnley face major test

13:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Vincent Kompany joked he would not care if Saturday’s match against Liverpool was “played on Mars” as he insisted his only interest was in how his Burnley side performed.

The match is due to set a new record league attendance at Anfield as Liverpool open almost all of the remaining sections of the expanded Anfield Road stand.

That was one of several topics Kompany was asked about at his pre-match press conference, where there were as many questions about Liverpool, who are coming off a defeat at Arsenal, as Burnley.

“I understand when you play these monsters of clubs, of course the questions are more around not just Burnley, but these huge clubs,” Kompany said.

“I completely understand. They’re opening a new stand, they lost their last game against Arsenal. But I’m only focused on Burnley. The game could be played on Mars and it would not change anything.

“We’re only about us. We’ll do our best on the day. It will take everything we’ve got to get anything there.”

Vincent Kompany, right, with coach Craig Bellamy at Anfield (PA)

Good afternoon

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

