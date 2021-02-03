Liverpool vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night, hoping to close the gap at the top once again. The Reds have rediscovered form of late and have won their last two, most recently with a convincing win over West Ham United at the weekend.
Jurgen Klopp’s team were busy on transfer deadline day too, bringing in central defence cover with Preston’s Ben Davies joining permanently, before a late loan was agreed to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke.
The Reds are up into third after back-to-back wins and can go one point behind second-placed Manchester United again if they win here - Liverpool’s first home game since their long unbeaten run at Anfield was ended by Burnley.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
Brighton were themselves active in the transfer market to complete the signing of Moises Caicedo, an impressive coup for a sought-after youngster. In the league they have two two of their last three games to boost survival hopes, with a win over Spurs last time out particularly impressive.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match is set to kick off at 8:15pm at Anfield on Wednesday, 3 February 2021.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that neither Ozan Kabak nor Ben Davies are likely to start after joining on deadline day. The Reds are without centre-backs Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip for the rest of the season. Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Fabinho are all injured too, while Sadio Mane is a doubt.
Brighton have an almost equally extensive injury list and are without Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Jose Izquierdo. Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister are doubts.
Predicted line-ups
LIV: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones; Shaqiri; Firmino, Salah
BRI: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, March; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay
Odds
Liverpool - 3/7
Draw - 22/5
Brighton - 39/5
Prediction
The Reds have rediscovered a scoring touch and although the Seagulls’ defensive record is good of late, it’s hard to see them keeping out the champions at Anfield. Liverpool 2-0 Brighton.
Read More
Liverpool boss Klopp hoping for ‘miracle’ Van Dijk return
How Liverpool tackled their defensive crisis for just £1.5m
Liverpool’s Minamino joins Southampton on loan