Liverpool vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool battle Brighton at Anfield today, hoping to regain top spot in the Premier League table for a short while at least.

The Reds have the honour of kicking off a huge Easter Sunday in the title race and a point will elevate them to the summit ahead of Manchester City hosting Arsenal later on in the afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were dealt a couple of hefty blows before the international break, losing top spot after a controversial draw with City before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in dramatic fashion.

But Liverpool will have regrouped over the international break and, fresh injury problems aside, are capable of putting together a mighty sprint to the finish.

Up next is a Brighton side on a run of five defeats in their last six away games, but still with plenty of reason to believe in another European finish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Brighton is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off this afternoon on Sunday March 31, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Brighton and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium in October (Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Sunday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Brighton team news

Andy Robertson is the latest injury concern for Liverpool after he limped out of Scotland’s home friendly defeat by Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an ankle problem.

However, he is believed to have avoided another serious issue and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Reds are otherwise expecting to get at least a couple of names back from their lengthy absentee list. Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate are both fit, along with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, while Curtis Jones could return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are set to require another week or so before they can make their respective injury comebacks.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson suffered another injury blow while away with Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Klopp remains without the likes of Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

James Milner is likely to miss out on a return to Liverpool with Brighton due to a thigh injury, with Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood also sidelined.

Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck are both competing to start up front, with Ansu Fati another contender to enter the attack. Joao Pedro faces a late fitness test.

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction

Brighton have caused some real problems for Liverpool over the years yet they have struggled a bit more in big games this season.

If the Reds turn up, few teams can stop them and this one may just end up being about who can outscore the other.

Liverpool to win, 4-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have won just one of their last eight games against the Seagulls.

Liverpool wins: 20

Brighton wins: 7

Draws: 12

Liverpool vs Brighton match odds

Liverpool to win: 3/10

Brighton to win: 15/2

Draw: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).