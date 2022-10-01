Liverpool vs Brighton live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

03:38 PM

36 min: Liverpool 1 Brighton 2

A long delay for VAR there, which proved frustrating for the flow of play, but Liverpool would have waited even longer for the same result. By a fine margin, Salah was onside, and Liverpool can try and climb back into the game.

Alexander-Arnold tumbles Trossard, twisting past him to restore Liverpool's possession. Salah gets the ball in the middle of Brighton's half and fires the ball towards goal on the edge of the box. The shot gets a lot of air over the cross bar.

03:35 PM

34 min: GOAL!!! Liverpool 1 Brighton 2

Liverpool pin back Brighton to their own half, but with a succession of throw-ins, Brighton can gain some ground. Welbeck gets his pocket picked by Tsimikas, however, and Liverpool are able to advance.

Liverpool think they have their goal but the flag goes up! Salah tricks the ball away Sanchez, off his line, to bypass the Brighton defence and set up Firmino. Firmino strikes cleanly into the back of the net.

It goes to VAR, looking at Salah collecting that initial ball... tension rises. And the goal is given!

03:33 PM

32 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

A huge missed chance for Liverpool, with Sanchez playing heroically to maintain their lead. Out of the melee in the box, a toe poke to Salah forces him to shoot at close range, but Sanchez buckles to deny the ball.

Alexander-Arnold takes the corner, which dips into Sanchez's gloves.

03:31 PM

30 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Van Dijk mistimes a simple pass to Alexander-Arnold on the right, kicking the ball out to the touchlines. Estupinan takes his time with the pass, eliciting whistles from the crowd, and eventually the referee. He's awarded the first yellow card of the match for time-wasting.

Liverpool are first to profit off the throw-in, Firmino nicking the ball to look for a route in through the centre.

Salah gets a chance in the box but can't quite find Firmino, in a run of imperfect play for the home side.

03:28 PM

27 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Trossard takes a terrific ball up on the right, pushing up past Alexander-Arnold after overturning a Liverpool attack in his half. Alexander-Arnold eventually pushes the ball out, but Brighton are high up within the Liverpool half.

Liverpool can break, Salah on the left spilling forward to set up Firmino. Liverpool look for an angle in before Thiago, in the centre, looks to cross into the box, but he overweights his shot and it flies out of play.

03:26 PM

From Chris Bascombe at Anfield

Liverpool’s defence has not turned up. Brighton two up after 14 minutes. It could easily have been four but for Alisson Becker. Both Brighton goals also have come down Liverpool’s right, Alexander-Arnold caught in possession in the build-up to Trossard's second. Anfield in a state of shock as Brighton fans sing ‘we’re gonna win the league’.

03:26 PM

24 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Liverpool look far messier and prepared for pockets of opportunity than Brighton. March keeps Tsimikas under pressure as he jauntily plays forward, but Alisson can scoop the ball up and evade trouble.

Salah picks up a ball in the middle of the Brighton half, to set up Alexander-Arnold on the right. He crosses to Carvalho, who goes for goal, but Veltman defends well for a Liverpool corner which comes to nothing.

03:23 PM

22 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Quick as a flash, Brighton are on the attack again, Estupinan picking up a travelling ball on the left wing. Van Dijk has to forcefully defend the ensuing attack out for a corner, which Gross takes, with little reward.

03:22 PM

20 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

These opening twenty minutes have set up perfect start for De Zerbi, but now his side have a corner to defend, Alexander-Arnold sending the shot into the box. All of Brighton defend to keep Liverpool out, and they push them back incrementally.

Brighton give away a foul, and there's an opportunity halfway inside the Brighton half, with Tsimikas taking the free kick. Alexander-Arnold pulls the ball down when it rebounds, and he sends a wild volley way past the far post.

03:19 PM

17 min: GOAL!!!! Liverpool 0 Brighton 2

Liverpool are yet to thoroughly break Brighton down, and their chances go wanting.

But Brighton's don't! The moment Liverpool show weakness, Brighton capitalise, marauding down the pitch. Estupinan finds March through the left passage, and Trossard in the box plays a terrific left-footed goal speeding through Alisson's gloves.

03:16 PM

15 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Salah, weaving down the centre of the pitch and off to the right, shifts passed Webster as he makes for the box, curling the ball in, but Sanchez gets to the ball to make the save.

Firmon fouls Estupinan on the touchline, and Brighton can take possession to set up their own run, Gross sprinting down the right of the pitch. Collecting, Trossard in the centre sets up a running Gross coming in from the right, but he doesn't quite get his shot off for an easy save by Alisson.

03:14 PM

13 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Brighton are on the run again, Trossard and Gross teaming up to scythe through the Liverpool defence. Alisson is forced into making a front-footed save, coming forward to keep out Welbeck. Without his quick thinking, Welbeck would be on the scoresheet.

03:13 PM

11 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Brighton look to go 2-0 up, as Welbeck leaps up to overcome Matip and power a header down for Alisson to save. The Brazilian stretches to muffle the strong chance.

Brighton are looking handy here, with Liverpool under pressure. But Klopp's men have the possession, and with it, an opportunity for another attack. Firmino in front of goal goes for the target, but he's too late, and Sanchez gathers the save quickly.

03:11 PM

9 min Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Salah takes a magnificent run down the right to set up his teammates clogging up the box with a cross from the right corner flag, but Brighton defend the onslaught well.

Pushed back, Alexander-Arnold takes the throw-in from the Liverpool half to set up an attack on the left. Carvalho looks to trouble Sanchez, chipping the ball over him from the edge of the box, and whilst the shot loops over Sanchez, Brighton look a little sleepy to have allowed Carvalho a try.

03:08 PM

7 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Liverpool seek an immediate response, Firmino moving at speed into the box. He fires, but Sanchez is unruffled, saving comfortably for a goal kick.

Caicedo picks up the ball in midfield, resetting to Dunk. Liverpool disturb a brief run of possession, but cannot unpick Brighton, moving back instead for a kick from Alisson.

Tsimikas gains territory in the Brighton half, but is quickly shut down.

03:06 PM

5 min: GOAL!!! Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Brighton draw first blood! Trossard picks up a lovely take from Caicedo in front of the box, running in with good pace but largely untroubled by Alexander-Arnold, to slot coolly past Alisson.

A dream start for the visitors.

03:04 PM

3 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

The ball is sent back from Dunk to Webster, as Brighton look to hold possession, paddling the ball around in their half. Liverpool buzz around them, seeking the mistake and playing their opponents under pressure.

Estupian tries to play up the left wing, but Salah nicks the ball back from him. Firmino fouls Caicedo, for a Brighton goalkick.

03:02 PM

1 min: Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Henderson kicks off for Liverpool, taking the early opportunity to get into Brighton's half. Firmino sprints down the middle of the pitch, seeking Tsimikas, but Brighton able to shut down the first advance by the home side.

Thiago brings down March in the centre of the pitch, to set up a Brighton freekick.

03:01 PM

The whistle blows

... and we're underway!

02:56 PM

Less than five minutes to go

As the players wait in the tunnel at a bright and sunny Anfield.

02:54 PM

Predictions?

A bright start to the season, coupled with the mythic new manager bounce? I think Brighton could get something today.

But an international break, as well as pre-break postponements, may have allowed Liverpool to draw a line under their shaky opening form. They remain a hard team to bet against.

02:45 PM

Roberto De Zerbi speaks

I feel good, but I have my focus only on the game, only on my players. Liverpool is a great team, but I can think only of my team. I believe in my players, I think we can [have] a good game, we can play well.

02:36 PM

Half an hour to go at Anfield

02:33 PM

How Pep Guardiola shaped new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi

“Guardiola’s football, I think it is unreachable,” said De Zerbi at his unveiling in Brighton on Tuesday. But that does not mean he will not try, and the 43-year-old has certainly come closer than most other managers in his attempts to impose a similarly dominant style of play on his teams, most recently at Shakhtar Donetsk.

A quarter of the Premier League's managers have now been significantly influenced by Guardiola. Read Sam Dean's report on the relationship between Guardiola and De Zerbi - and what it means for Brighton - here.

02:27 PM

The Premier League table - as it stands

A win will take Liverpool into fifth, whereas Brighton have the opportunity to strengthen their fourth place standing, unable to leapfrog Tottenham - points-less at the hands of a routing by Arsenal this afternoon.

02:23 PM

Chris Bascombe is at Anfield

New LFC mural a work in progress as part of Anfield Road Stand expansion. LFC’s great strikers past, present and - in the case of Darwin Nunez - the artist hopes the future. Can the striker start justifying such faith? He will have to be patient as he starts on the bench again this afternoon.

02:19 PM

How Brighton will line up

Roberto Sanchez (GK), Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk (c), Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmento, Enciso, Unday, Mitoma, Gilmour

Unbelievably, Brighton have not played since September 4. There's only one change from that XI, due to Enock Mwepu returning from the international break unwell, which leaves room for Estupinan to start.

Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey also returned from international duty with injuries, making the bench for De Zerbi's debut.

02:11 PM

Liverpool's starting XI this afternoon

Alisson (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson (c), Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips

Three changes from the line-up that faced Ajax in Liverpool's last match before the international break, with Henderson in for Harvey Elliot, Carvalho for Luis Diaz, and Firmino replacing Diogo Jota.

Diaz, Jota and Nunez had a delayed start to training after their return from the international break, largely due to the distance they had travelled. Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were all ruled out by Klopp yesterday due to injury.

12:20 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage as Brighton travel to Anfield to play Liverpool, for their first match under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi took over at the club on 18 September, ten days after their transformational coach Graham Potter officially inked a deal to manage Chelsea, to mark a new dawn for the London club under their months-old American ownership. Potter's three-year spell marked a sea-change for Brighton, last year coaching the team to their highest-ever Premier League finish of ninth alongside a record points tally.

Brighton have had a sparkling start to the season, and currently sit fourth, in contention for Champions League football. As much as things can, and will, change as the season - only a quarter played - goes on, the team's intention-setting in the league is a testament to Potter's playing philosophy and eye for talent.

As such, his departure may have struck fear into the hearts of even the most hardy Brighton fans. But in De Zerbi, there is a sense that the club has tracked down another progressive manager with a knack for overachieving at smaller clubs, such as Sassuolo, who can continue in the vein of the club's new ethos.

But Anfield is a difficult place to go looking for your first result, and Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to get their season back on track after a lacklustre start should they have any hope of challenging for the title.

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp underscored the importance of the next six weeks.

"We didn't have the start we wanted. For explainable and unexplainable reasons. That's now gone. Here we go, collect points back."

If the Liverpool manager makes the task for his team sound mercenary and mechanic, it may have something to do with the conveyor belt of fixtures that Liverpool will undergo throughout a clogged October and early November. They will go no more than four days between matches before the Premier League breaks for players to begin preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

We'll kick-off at 3pm with what should be a match full of needle. Will momentum shift towards Liverpool? Or is the De Zerbi era fated to start with a bang?